Horseshoe Casino Bonus Code ROTOCASWW (Feb 2026): Up to $500 + 20 Free Spins

The best Horseshoe Casino bonus code is ROROCASWW! Learn how to claim the top welcome bonus with the right Horseshoe Casino bonus code, explore key terms, and maximize your rewards today.

New players can unlock Horseshoe Online Casino's new account bonus package by entering promo code ROTOCASWW at registration. This offer is available in Pennsylvania, Michigan, New Jersey, and West Virginia, and it's built to deliver value across your first 7 days after signing up:

Day 1: 100% slots only deposit match up to $500 ( 15x wagering on eligible slots)

100% deposit match up to ( on eligible slots) Day 4: 20 Bonus Spins at $0.50 each on Double Top Dollar (wagering applies to bonus winnings)

each on (wagering applies to bonus winnings) Day 7: second 100% slots only deposit match up to $500 (15x wagering on eligible slots)

Horseshoe Casino Bonus Code Overview (2026)

Section Details Casino Name Horseshoe Online Casino Bonus Code ROTOCASWW (enter at registration where eligible) Eligible States Pennsylvania, Michigan, New Jersey, West Virginia (must be physically located in your state while wagering) Offer Structure Bonuses available across your first 7 days after registration/verification Offer #1 (Day 1) Slots only 100% deposit match up to $500 Offer #2 (Day 4) 20 Bonus Spins at $0.50 on Double Top Dollar (total value $10) Offer #3 (Day 7) Slots only 100% deposit match up to $500 Minimum Deposit (Matches) $5 Spins Trigger Requirement Must have deposited & wagered at least $1 Wagering Requirement (Matches) 15x on eligible slot games (must be completed within 5 days of opting in) Wagering Requirement (Spins Winnings) Wagering applies to bonus winnings from spins (varies by game type; see T&Cs) Eligible Games Deposit matches: Select Slot Games only • Spins: Double Top Dollar only Key Opt In Steps Spins: OPT IN in Rewards • Day 7 match: OPT IN & DEPOSIT in My Promos Promo Timing / Dates PA: ends June 30, 2026 • MI/NJ/WV: ongoing until removed Deposit Method Exclusions Bonus not available on PayNearMe deposits or casino cage deposits (if offered) Best For Slots players who want two match offers + bonus spins in their first week

Heads up: Deposit match bonuses are slots only on select eligible slots. Bonus spins are only for Double Top Dollar.

How to Claim the Horseshoe Casino Promo Code

Click "Play Now" above to go to Horseshoe Online Casino. Create a new account and enter ROTOCASWW during registration (where eligible). Complete account verification and confirm you're in a participating state (PA, MI, NJ, or WV). Deposit $5+ to trigger the first 100% slots only match (up to $500), then opt in if prompted. Play eligible slot titles and complete the 15x wagering requirement within 5 days of opting in. On Day 4, go to Rewards and OPT IN to activate your 20 bonus spins on Double Top Dollar. On Day 7, open My Promos, hit OPT IN & DEPOSIT, deposit $5+, and claim your second slots only match up to $500 (15x wagering applies).

Why This Bonus Is Strong for Slots Players

If you're coming in to play slots, this setup has three advantages:

Two separate match opportunities (up to $500 each) instead of a one and done bonus

(up to $500 each) instead of a one and done bonus A clear schedule for when to check Rewards/My Promos so you don't miss anything

for when to check Rewards/My Promos so you don't miss anything Extra spins added in the middle to keep value coming while your account is still new

Key Terms to Know (Quick Fine Print)

21+ only

Must be physically located in PA, MI, NJ, or WV to participate (depending on where you registered)

in to participate (depending on where you registered) Slots only for deposit match bonus funds on eligible slot games

for deposit match bonus funds on Wagering for deposit matches is 15x and must be completed within 5 days of opting in

and must be completed within Bonus funds aren't withdrawable until wagering is completed; canceling a bonus can forfeit bonus funds (and may impact wagered deposit funds)

Offer limited to one per casino player, and it can't be combined with other promos

Additional Horseshoe Casino Promotions

Beyond the welcome bonus package, Horseshoe Casino rewards regular play with several ongoing promos, including:

Reload bonuses and spin giveaways on new slot releases.

Entry into the Caesars Rewards program, connecting online casino action to real world comps and perks at Caesars properties nationwide.

Limited time "double points" game weeks and leaderboard events with cash and prize incentives.

Bottom Line

In February 2026, the Horseshoe Casino code ROTOCASWW is a solid way to start if you're in Pennsylvania, Michigan, New Jersey, or West Virginia. You'll get two chances at a 100% slots match up to $500, plus 20 bonus spins on Double Top Dollar — as long as you follow the opt in steps and complete wagering within the required windows.

Click "Play Now" above to claim the offer and enter ROTOCASWW at registration (where eligible).