The Kalshi sign up bonus gets new users up to $500 after using code ROTOWIRE at sign up. Just trade $25 and you'll get the bonus!

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If you're thinking of trading on the news, weather, or the next election, you can grab the Kalshi sign up bonus ROTOWIRE to get up to $500. The limits are nearly endless when it comes to Kalshi, so register with ROTOWIRE to get the Trade $25 and Get Up To $500 sign up bonus, one of the best prediction market promos on the market today!

Kalshi Sign Up Bonus: Quick Facts

Here are the quick facts for the Kalshi sign up bonus.

🎁 Kalshi Sign Up Bonus: Trade $25 and Get Up To $500 ✅ Sign Up Promo Code: ROTOWIRE 📊 Terms & Conditions: New Users Only, 18+ Years Old, Must Trade $25 📍 Where Legal: 48 States + DC (MN, NV Excluded)

Does Kalshi Have a Sign Up Bonus?

Yes. New users who sign up for Kalshi can unlock the $500 bonus just for getting started with code ROTOWIRE. It's one of the most straightforward welcome offers you'll find anywhere in prediction markets as you only need to sign up with ROTOWIRE, fund your account and trade $25 in contracts to receive your bonus.

What Is the Kalshi Sign Up Bonus?

The Kalshi sign up bonus is Trade $10, Get $10 after you enter code ROTOWIRE. Essentially, after you trade $10 in contracts, you'll get a $10 bonus. This offer is available to new users anywhere in the United States, so if you're new to Kalshi, the sign up bonus is your s for the taking.

How to Claim the Kalshi Sign Up Bonus

Claiming the Kalshi sign up bonus takes just a few minutes. Here's the step-by-step:

Sign up through one of our PLAY NOW links OR enter code ROTOWIRE during registration Create a new account by entering information including your full name and date of birth Make a minimum deposit of at least $10 Trade $25 in contracts After that, you'll unlock the bonus!

Kalshi Sign Up Bonus Terms & Conditions

Before you dive in, here are the details worth knowing so there are no surprises:

Must use promo code ROTOWIRE during registration

during registration Must trade $25 in contracts to unlock the bonus

You have 90 days from sign-up to complete the trading requirement

New Kalshi users only

Available anywhere in the U.S. where Kalshi is legal

Where is the Kalshi Sign Up Bonus Legal?

The Kalshi sign up bonus is legal wherever Kalshi is legally allowed to operate. That means you can claim the Kalshi sign up bonus in 48 states plus Washington, DC. The only states where Kalshi is not allowed to operate are Minnesota and Nevada.