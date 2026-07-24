If you're thinking of trading on the news, weather, or the next election, you can grab the Kalshi sign up bonus ROTOWIRE to get up to $500. The limits are nearly endless when it comes to Kalshi, so register with ROTOWIRE to get the Trade $25 and Get Up To $500 sign up bonus, one of the best prediction market promos on the market today!
Kalshi Sign Up Bonus: Quick Facts
Here are the quick facts for the Kalshi sign up bonus.
|🎁 Kalshi Sign Up Bonus:
|Trade $25 and Get Up To $500
|✅ Sign Up Promo Code:
|ROTOWIRE
|📊 Terms & Conditions:
|New Users Only, 18+ Years Old, Must Trade $25
|📍 Where Legal:
|48 States + DC (MN, NV Excluded)
Does Kalshi Have a Sign Up Bonus?
Yes. New users who sign up for Kalshi can unlock the $500 bonus just for getting started with code ROTOWIRE. It's one of the most straightforward welcome offers you'll find anywhere in prediction markets as you only need to sign up with ROTOWIRE, fund your account and trade $25 in contracts to receive your bonus.
What Is the Kalshi Sign Up Bonus?
The Kalshi sign up bonus is Trade $10, Get $10 after you enter code ROTOWIRE. Essentially, after you trade $10 in contracts, you'll get a $10 bonus. This offer is available to new users anywhere in the United States, so if you're new to Kalshi, the sign up bonus is your s for the taking.
How to Claim the Kalshi Sign Up Bonus
Claiming the Kalshi sign up bonus takes just a few minutes. Here's the step-by-step:
- Sign up through one of our PLAY NOW links OR enter code ROTOWIRE during registration
- Create a new account by entering information including your full name and date of birth
- Make a minimum deposit of at least $10
- Trade $25 in contracts
- After that, you'll unlock the bonus!
Kalshi Sign Up Bonus Terms & Conditions
Before you dive in, here are the details worth knowing so there are no surprises:
- Must use promo code ROTOWIRE during registration
- Must trade $25 in contracts to unlock the bonus
- You have 90 days from sign-up to complete the trading requirement
- New Kalshi users only
- Available anywhere in the U.S. where Kalshi is legal
Where is the Kalshi Sign Up Bonus Legal?
The Kalshi sign up bonus is legal wherever Kalshi is legally allowed to operate. That means you can claim the Kalshi sign up bonus in 48 states plus Washington, DC. The only states where Kalshi is not allowed to operate are Minnesota and Nevada.