Betting the Kentucky Derby favorite sounds safe. But since 2000, the chalk has won fewer than 1-in-3 races, and is on a 6-year losing streak.

With the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby slated to kick off from Louisville's Churchill Downs on May 2, it's never too early to take a look at which thoroughbreds are already being considered betting favorites.

With that in mind, the team at RotoWire.com took a trip down memory lane to break down Kentucky Derby odds history, looking at how bettors would fare if they bet the Derby favorite, versus how well they would have done by wagering on one of the many Derby longshot winners in the event's more than century-and-a-half long history in the Bluegrass State.

Kentucky Derby — Betting Analysis How Do Derby Favorites Perform? Every betting favorite at Churchill Downs from 2000–2025 — win rate, finish results, streaks, and what a $10/race strategy actually returned 38.5% Fav Win Rate (since 2000) 61.5% Fav Win-Place-Show Rate +$183 Net on $10/Race (2000–2025) 6 straight Current Fav Losing Streak 📅 Year-by-Year 📋 Full Results 💡 Key Insights Betting Favorite Finish — 2000 to 2025 2000s — Early Chaos 2000 Fusaichi Pegasus (2-1) 1st 2-1 2001 Point Given (9-5) 5th 9-5 2002 Harlan's Holiday (5-2) 7th 5-2 2003 Empire Maker (7-2) 2nd 7-2 2004 Smarty Jones (4-1) 1st 4-1 2005 Bellamy Road (5-2) 7th 5-2 2006 Sweetnorthernsaint (11-2) 7th 11-2 2007 Street Sense (9-2) 1st 9-2 2008 Big Brown (5-2) 1st 5-2 2009 Friesan Fire (7-2) 18th 7-2 2010s — Longshots then a 6-Year Streak 2010 Lookin at Lucky (6-1) 6th 6-1 2011 Dialed In (5-1) 6th 5-1 2012 Bodemeister (5-2) 2nd 5-2 2013 Orb (7-2) 1st 7-2 2014 California Chrome (7-2) 1st 7-2 2015 American Pharoah (5-2) 1st 5-2 2016 Nyquist (2-1) 1st 2-1 2017 Always Dreaming (9-2) 1st 9-2 2018 Justify (5-2) 1st 5-2 2019 Omaha Beach (4-1) — SCRATCHED PRE-RACE SCR 4-1 2020s — Heavy Favorites Humbled 2020 Tiz the Law (3-5) 2nd 3-5 2021 Essential Quality (2-1) 3rd 2-1 2022 Epicenter (4-1) 2nd 4-1 2023 Angel of Empire (7-2) 5th 7-2 2024 Fierceness (7-2) 15th 7-2 2025 Journalism (3-1) 2nd 3-1 Won Won 2nd or 3rd (Place-Show) 2nd or 3rd (Place-Show) 4th or worse / Scratched 4th or worse / Scratched Year Favorite Odds Finish Result Actual Winner Winner Odds 2000–2009 — 3 wins, 7 losses 2000 Fusaichi Pegasus Won decisively 2-1 1st 🏆 Won — — 2001 Point Given Fav ran flat — Monarchos record time 9-5 5th 5th Monarchos 10-1 2002 Harlan's Holiday Longshot stunner 5-2 7th 7th War Emblem 20-1 2003 Empire Maker Fav ran 2nd — gelding upsets field 7-2 2nd 2nd Funny Cide 12-1 2004 Smarty Jones Won comfortably 4-1 1st 🏆 Won — — 2005 Bellamy Road Epic 50-1 upset — Bellamy Road flopped 5-2 7th 7th Giacomo 50-1 2006 Sweetnorthernsaint Post-time fav finished 7th — Barbaro crushed 11-2 7th 7th Barbaro 6-1 2007 Street Sense Post-time fav rallied to win 9-2 1st 🏆 Won — — 2008 Big Brown Won clearly 5-2 1st 🏆 Won — — 2009 Friesan Fire I Want Revenge scratched race day — 50-1 Mine That Bird shocks 7-2 18th 18th Mine That Bird 50-1 2010–2019 — 6 wins, 4 losses (incl. 1 scratch) 2010 Lookin at Lucky Eskendereya scratched pre-race; fav drew rail, finished 6th 6-1 6th 6th Super Saver 8-1 2011 Dialed In Uncle Mo scratched; fav 6th — 21-1 Animal Kingdom wins 5-1 6th 6th Animal Kingdom 21-1 2012 Bodemeister Fav finished 2nd — led til caught late 5-2 2nd 2nd I'll Have Another 15-1 2013 Orb Won — start of 5-yr fav streak 7-2 1st 🏆 Won — — 2014 California Chrome Won 7-2 1st 🏆 Won — — 2015 American Pharoah Triple Crown — dominant 5-2 1st 🏆 Won — — 2016 Nyquist Won — heaviest fav since Fusaichi 2-1 1st 🏆 Won — — 2017 Always Dreaming Won — capped 5-yr streak 9-2 1st 🏆 Won — — 2018 Justify Won — Triple Crown 5-2 1st 🏆 Won — — 2019 Omaha Beach Fav scratched pre-race — Maximum Security DQ'd; Country House wins at 65-1 4-1 SCR Scratched Country House 65-1 2020–2025 — 0 wins, 6 losses 2020 Tiz the Law Heavy fav ran 2nd — Authentic surprises 3-5 2nd 2nd Authentic 8-1 2021 Essential Quality Fav 3rd — Medina Spirit later DQ'd, fav still 3rd 2-1 3rd 3rd Medina Spirit 12-1 2022 Epicenter 80-1 Rich Strike — fav 2nd 4-1 2nd 2nd Rich Strike 80-1 2023 Angel of Empire Forte scratched race morning; fav 5th — 15-1 Mage wins 7-2 5th 5th Mage 15-1 2024 Fierceness Fav finished 15th — near last 7-2 15th 15th Mystik Dan 18-1 2025 Journalism Fav led late, nipped — Sovereignty wins 3-1 2nd 2nd Sovereignty 5-1 💸 $2 Win Bet ROI — 2000 to 2025 60% Betting $2 on the favorite to win every year from 2000–2025 returned $83.00 on $52 staked — a net profit of $31.00. Wins 10 / 26 In the money (2nd/3rd) 6 times Missed entirely 10 times 📈 The Streak: 2013–2018 6 in a row The betting public was right six consecutive times — Orb, California Chrome, American Pharoah, Nyquist, Always Dreaming, Justify. Two were Triple Crown winners. Before and after: utter chaos. Since 2019: 0 favorites have won. The current drought is now 6 years running. 🤯 Most Extreme Upset vs. Fav 2005 In 2005, Bellamy Road went off at 5-2 while Giacomo won at 50-1. The public's pick finished 7th. A $2 win bet on the winner paid out roughly $102. 🎯 The ITM Safety Net 63% Historically, the favorite finishes in the money (top 3) about 63% of the time. In 2000–2025, the fav hit the board 16 of 26 times — still leaving bettors underwater on win bets. Show/place betting the fav is the only edge. Win / Place / Show / Miss at a Glance — 2000–2025 W 5 7 2 W 7 7 W W 18 6 6 2 W W W W W W S 2 3 2 5 15 2 ■ W = Won ■ 2/3 = Placed/Showed ■ # = Finished out of money S = Scratched

Betting The Favorite: A Smart Choice?

History tells us that anyone that's looking to make a quick return on their investment come the first Saturday of May should avoid taking the morning betting favorite. That's because our survey found that 38.5% of favorites won the actual race that year, while 61.5% of them had either a win, place or show when it was all said and done that day.

Right now, favorites in the Kentucky Derby are on a six-year losing streak, with Country House being the last Kentucky Derby betting favorite to come across the finish line ahead of the pack, doing so in 2:03.93 to take home the roses.

If you were to bet $10 on the favorite each year this century, you would have barely broken even over that stretch of time, taking home $183 in total, which speaks to how wide-open the first of the three Triple Crown legs is to handicap.

That's not to say that betting the favorite hasn't paid off at times on US sports betting apps, however, as there was a stretch from 2013 through 2018 where the race day favorite came across the track ahead of the pack, including the pair of Triple Crown winners (American Pharoah and Justify), making the favorite feel like a sure thing (until it wasn't), with 10 favorites winning the 26 races since 2000.

2026 Derby: Who Handicappers Are Going With

While we're still a ways away from the call to the gate, TwinSpires has already posted betting lines on the 152nd running of the Derby, with Todd Pletcher's Renegade being the early Kentucky Derby betting favorite, at 9-2.

For those looking to bet the Derby favorite this year, it's worth remembering that Pletcher has won twice in 62 Kentucky Derby starts, doing so in 2010 (Super Saver) and 2017 (Always Dreaming), the first jockeyed by the legendary Calvin Borel while the latter was manned by John Velazquez.

While Renegade's jockey in 2026 has yet to be determined, we can assume that anyone looking to make some quick money by wagering on this year's race can take a look at Churchill Downs betting trends and see that taking the favorite is a fool's errand more often than not.

Interestingly, both of the horses with the second-and-third best Kentucky Derby betting odds right now are trained by Brad Cox, who has won one Derby (with Mandaloun in 2021), a feat he'll look to double up on with either Further Ado (5-1 odds) or Commandment (6-1 odds).

The rest of the current 2026 Kentucky Derby betting favorites are trained by names like Bill Mott (who has never won a Derby) and Gustavo Delgado (who trained 2023 winner Mage), with Chief Wallabee (Mott) and The Puma (Delgado) coming in at 10-1, while legendary trainer Bob Baffert's top horse in 2026 is Potente, at 15-1.

Regardless of who trains this year's Kentucky Derby winner, it seems like it's a safe idea to consider fading the favorite horse racing pick, with the Kentucky Derby win rate for favorites indicating that the smart play is to avoid taking Renegade come May 2.

Luckily for those looking to go off-script, there are plenty of top-tier thoroughbreds trained by Kentucky Derby winners, such as Baffert, Cox and Delgado, making one's comfort level with abstaining from taking the race day favorite a bit more palatable for the general betting masses.