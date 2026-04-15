Horse Racing: 26 Years of Results, One Uncomfortable Truth

Betting the Kentucky Derby favorite sounds safe. But since 2000, the chalk has won fewer than 1-in-3 races, and is on a 6-year losing streak.
April 15, 2026
Horse Racing: 26 Years of Results, One Uncomfortable Truth
April 15, 2026
Horse Racing

With the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby slated to kick off from Louisville's Churchill Downs on May 2, it's never too early to take a look at which thoroughbreds are already being considered betting favorites.  

With that in mind, the team at RotoWire.com took a trip down memory lane to break down Kentucky Derby odds history, looking at how bettors would fare if they bet the Derby favorite, versus how well they would have done by wagering on one of the many Derby longshot winners in the event's more than century-and-a-half long history in the Bluegrass State.  

Kentucky Derby — Betting Analysis
How Do Derby Favorites Perform?
Every betting favorite at Churchill Downs from 2000–2025 — win rate, finish results, streaks, and what a $10/race strategy actually returned
38.5%
Fav Win Rate (since 2000)
61.5%
Fav Win-Place-Show Rate
+$183
Net on $10/Race (2000–2025)
6 straight
Current Fav Losing Streak
Betting Favorite Finish — 2000 to 2025
2000s — Early Chaos
2000
Fusaichi Pegasus (2-1)
1st
2-1
2001
Point Given (9-5)
5th
9-5
2002
Harlan's Holiday (5-2)
7th
5-2
2003
Empire Maker (7-2)
2nd
7-2
2004
Smarty Jones (4-1)
1st
4-1
2005
Bellamy Road (5-2)
7th
5-2
2006
Sweetnorthernsaint (11-2)
7th
11-2
2007
Street Sense (9-2)
1st
9-2
2008
Big Brown (5-2)
1st
5-2
2009
Friesan Fire (7-2)
18th
7-2
2010s — Longshots then a 6-Year Streak
2010
Lookin at Lucky (6-1)
6th
6-1
2011
Dialed In (5-1)
6th
5-1
2012
Bodemeister (5-2)
2nd
5-2
2013
Orb (7-2)
1st
7-2
2014
California Chrome (7-2)
1st
7-2
2015
American Pharoah (5-2)
1st
5-2
2016
Nyquist (2-1)
1st
2-1
2017
Always Dreaming (9-2)
1st
9-2
2018
Justify (5-2)
1st
5-2
2019
Omaha Beach (4-1) — SCRATCHED PRE-RACE
SCR
4-1
2020s — Heavy Favorites Humbled
2020
Tiz the Law (3-5)
2nd
3-5
2021
Essential Quality (2-1)
3rd
2-1
2022
Epicenter (4-1)
2nd
4-1
2023
Angel of Empire (7-2)
5th
7-2
2024
Fierceness (7-2)
15th
7-2
2025
Journalism (3-1)
2nd
3-1
Won
2nd or 3rd (Place-Show)
4th or worse / Scratched
Year Favorite Odds Finish Result Actual Winner Winner Odds
2000–2009 — 3 wins, 7 losses
2000
Fusaichi Pegasus
Won decisively
2-11st🏆 Won
2001
Point Given
Fav ran flat — Monarchos record time
9-55th5th
Monarchos
10-1
2002
Harlan's Holiday
Longshot stunner
5-27th7th
War Emblem
20-1
2003
Empire Maker
Fav ran 2nd — gelding upsets field
7-22nd2nd
Funny Cide
12-1
2004
Smarty Jones
Won comfortably
4-11st🏆 Won
2005
Bellamy Road
Epic 50-1 upset — Bellamy Road flopped
5-27th7th
Giacomo
50-1
2006
Sweetnorthernsaint
Post-time fav finished 7th — Barbaro crushed
11-27th7th
Barbaro
6-1
2007
Street Sense
Post-time fav rallied to win
9-21st🏆 Won
2008
Big Brown
Won clearly
5-21st🏆 Won
2009
Friesan Fire
I Want Revenge scratched race day — 50-1 Mine That Bird shocks
7-218th18th
Mine That Bird
50-1
2010–2019 — 6 wins, 4 losses (incl. 1 scratch)
2010
Lookin at Lucky
Eskendereya scratched pre-race; fav drew rail, finished 6th
6-16th6th
Super Saver
8-1
2011
Dialed In
Uncle Mo scratched; fav 6th — 21-1 Animal Kingdom wins
5-16th6th
Animal Kingdom
21-1
2012
Bodemeister
Fav finished 2nd — led til caught late
5-22nd2nd
I'll Have Another
15-1
2013
Orb
Won — start of 5-yr fav streak
7-21st🏆 Won
2014
California Chrome
Won
7-21st🏆 Won
2015
American Pharoah
Triple Crown — dominant
5-21st🏆 Won
2016
Nyquist
Won — heaviest fav since Fusaichi
2-11st🏆 Won
2017
Always Dreaming
Won — capped 5-yr streak
9-21st🏆 Won
2018
Justify
Won — Triple Crown
5-21st🏆 Won
2019
Omaha Beach
Fav scratched pre-race — Maximum Security DQ'd; Country House wins at 65-1
4-1SCRScratched
Country House
65-1
2020–2025 — 0 wins, 6 losses
2020
Tiz the Law
Heavy fav ran 2nd — Authentic surprises
3-52nd2nd
Authentic
8-1
2021
Essential Quality
Fav 3rd — Medina Spirit later DQ'd, fav still 3rd
2-13rd3rd
Medina Spirit
12-1
2022
Epicenter
80-1 Rich Strike — fav 2nd
4-12nd2nd
Rich Strike
80-1
2023
Angel of Empire
Forte scratched race morning; fav 5th — 15-1 Mage wins
7-25th5th
Mage
15-1
2024
Fierceness
Fav finished 15th — near last
7-215th15th
Mystik Dan
18-1
2025
Journalism
Fav led late, nipped — Sovereignty wins
3-12nd2nd
Sovereignty
5-1
💸
$2 Win Bet ROI — 2000 to 2025
60%
Betting $2 on the favorite to win every year from 2000–2025 returned $83.00 on $52 staked — a net profit of $31.00.
Wins10 / 26
In the money (2nd/3rd)6 times
Missed entirely10 times
📈
The Streak: 2013–2018
6 in a row
The betting public was right six consecutive times — Orb, California Chrome, American Pharoah, Nyquist, Always Dreaming, Justify. Two were Triple Crown winners. Before and after: utter chaos.
Since 2019: 0 favorites have won. The current drought is now 6 years running.
🤯
Most Extreme Upset vs. Fav
2005
In 2005, Bellamy Road went off at 5-2 while Giacomo won at 50-1. The public's pick finished 7th. A $2 win bet on the winner paid out roughly $102.
🎯
The ITM Safety Net
63%
Historically, the favorite finishes in the money (top 3) about 63% of the time. In 2000–2025, the fav hit the board 16 of 26 times — still leaving bettors underwater on win bets. Show/place betting the fav is the only edge.
Win / Place / Show / Miss at a Glance — 2000–2025
W
5
7
2
W
7
7
W
W
18
6
6
2
W
W
W
W
W
W
S
2
3
2
5
15
2
■ W = Won   ■ 2/3 = Placed/Showed   ■ # = Finished out of money   S = Scratched
Sources: Churchill Downs Official Results · TwinSpires · Yahoo Sports · Covers.com — 2000–2025

Betting The Favorite: A Smart Choice?  

History tells us that anyone that's looking to make a quick return on their investment come the first Saturday of May should avoid taking the morning betting favorite. That's because our survey found that 38.5% of favorites won the actual race that year, while 61.5% of them had either a win, place or show when it was all said and done that day.  

Right now, favorites in the Kentucky Derby are on a six-year losing streak, with Country House being the last Kentucky Derby betting favorite to come across the finish line ahead of the pack, doing so in 2:03.93 to take home the roses.  

If you were to bet $10 on the favorite each year this century, you would have barely broken even over that stretch of time, taking home $183 in total, which speaks to how wide-open the first of the three Triple Crown legs is to handicap.  

That's not to say that betting the favorite hasn't paid off at times on US sports betting apps, however, as there was a stretch from 2013 through 2018 where the race day favorite came across the track ahead of the pack, including the pair of Triple Crown winners (American Pharoah and Justify), making the favorite feel like a sure thing (until it wasn't), with 10 favorites winning the 26 races since 2000.  

2026 Derby: Who Handicappers Are Going With 

While we're still a ways away from the call to the gate, TwinSpires has already posted betting lines on the 152nd running of the Derby, with Todd Pletcher's Renegade being the early Kentucky Derby betting favorite, at 9-2.  

For those looking to bet the Derby favorite this year, it's worth remembering that Pletcher has won twice in 62 Kentucky Derby starts, doing so in 2010 (Super Saver) and 2017 (Always Dreaming), the first jockeyed by the legendary Calvin Borel while the latter was manned by John Velazquez.  

While Renegade's jockey in 2026 has yet to be determined, we can assume that anyone looking to make some quick money by wagering on this year's race can take a look at Churchill Downs betting trends and see that taking the favorite is a fool's errand more often than not.  

Interestingly, both of the horses with the second-and-third best Kentucky Derby betting odds right now are trained by Brad Cox, who has won one Derby (with Mandaloun in 2021), a feat he'll look to double up on with either Further Ado (5-1 odds) or Commandment (6-1 odds).  

The rest of the current 2026 Kentucky Derby betting favorites are trained by names like Bill Mott (who has never won a Derby) and Gustavo Delgado (who trained 2023 winner Mage), with Chief Wallabee (Mott) and The Puma (Delgado) coming in at 10-1, while legendary trainer Bob Baffert's top horse in 2026 is Potente, at 15-1.  

Regardless of who trains this year's Kentucky Derby winner, it seems like it's a safe idea to consider fading the favorite horse racing pick, with the Kentucky Derby win rate for favorites indicating that the smart play is to avoid taking Renegade come May 2.  

Luckily for those looking to go off-script, there are plenty of top-tier thoroughbreds trained by Kentucky Derby winners, such as Baffert, Cox and Delgado, making one's comfort level with abstaining from taking the race day favorite a bit more palatable for the general betting masses. 

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Christopher Boan
Christopher has covered the sports betting industry for more than seven years, and takes the lead on both sports analysis and legislative developments for GDC Group. His work has also appeared on ArizonaSports.com, the Tucson Weekly and the Green Valley News.

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