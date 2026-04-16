Kentucky Derby 2026 post position guide: best and worst gates, key stats, and smart betting tips to help you bet the Derby draw.

Every year, the Kentucky Derby post position draw changes everything. A horse with Triple Crown bloodlines and a perfect prep trail can be handed a death sentence in Gate 17. A longshot can draw into Gate 5 and suddenly look like a legitimate exotics play. In the 152nd Run for the Roses on May 2 at Churchill Downs, the draw happens on Saturday, April 25 -- just one week before the gates open. What you do with that information in the seven days between the draw and race day will define your sports betting card.

This guide gives you everything you need: the full post-position record from 2000 to 2025, the gates to target, the gates to fade, and a framework for applying post-position data to the 2026 Kentucky Derby field -- led by Renegade (4-1), Commandment (7-1), Further Ado, and The Puma.

Betting Edge Kentucky Derby Post Position Heatmap Win, place & show rates by gate — Churchill Downs 1¼ miles — 2000–2025 (n=26 runnings, all top-3 finisher posts individually verified from Equibase charts) PP 5 & 15 Most Wins (4 each, 26 starts) PP 20 Best Win Rate (16.7%, 12 starts) 14 of 26 Won from PP 13–20 PP 17 0 Wins & 0 Top-3 Heatmap Data Table Key Insights Each cell = one post position. Color reflects historical performance — green = stronger, red = weaker. Data: 2000–2025 Kentucky Derby, all top-3 finisher post positions verified from official Equibase charts. Hover any post for full stats. Win % (1st) ← Inside Rail Outside Rail → 1 0.0% Post Position 1 Starters 26 Win % 0.0% (0 wins) Top 2 % 3.8% Top 3 % 3.8% Winners: No wins or ITM finishes in this era 2 0.0% Post Position 2 Starters 26 Win % 0.0% (0 wins) Top 2 % 11.5% Top 3 % 26.9% Winners: No wins — but strong top-3 rate 3 3.8% Post Position 3 Starters 26 Win % 3.8% (1 win) Top 2 % 19.2% Top 3 % 23.1% Winners: Mystik Dan (2024) 4 3.8% Post Position 4 Starters 26 Win % 3.8% (1 win) Top 2 % 3.8% Top 3 % 11.5% Winners: Super Saver (2010) 5 15.4% Post Position 5 Starters 26 Win % 15.4% (4 wins) Top 2 % 19.2% Top 3 % 30.8% Winners: War Emblem (2002), Funny Cide (2003), California Chrome (2014), Always Dreaming (2017) 6 0.0% Post Position 6 Starters 26 Win % 0.0% (0 wins) Top 2 % 7.7% Top 3 % 7.7% Winners: No wins 2000–2025 7 11.5% Post Position 7 Starters 26 Win % 11.5% (3 wins) Top 2 % 15.4% Top 3 % 15.4% Winners: Street Sense (2007), Justify (2018), Mandaloun (2021) 8 11.5% Post Position 8 Starters 26 Win % 11.5% (3 wins) Top 2 % 15.4% Top 3 % 26.9% Winners: Barbaro (2006), Mine That Bird (2009), Mage (2023) 9 0.0% Post Position 9 Starters 26 Win % 0.0% (0 wins) Top 2 % 3.8% Top 3 % 7.7% Winners: No wins 2000–2025 10 3.8% Post Position 10 Starters 26 Win % 3.8% (1 win) Top 2 % 7.7% Top 3 % 19.2% Winners: Giacomo (2005) 11 0.0% Post Position 11 Starters 26 Win % 0.0% (0 wins) Top 2 % 11.5% Top 3 % 19.2% Winners: No wins — but 5 top-3 finishes 12 0.0% Post Position 12 Starters 26 Win % 0.0% (0 wins) Top 2 % 0.0% Top 3 % 7.7% Winners: No wins 2000–2025 13 7.7% Post Position 13 Starters 26 Win % 7.7% (2 wins) Top 2 % 19.2% Top 3 % 23.1% Winners: Smarty Jones (2004), Nyquist (2016) 14 0.0% Post Position 14 Starters 26 Win % 0.0% (0 wins) Top 2 % 3.8% Top 3 % 11.5% Winners: No wins 2000–2025 15 15.4% Post Position 15 Starters 26 Win % 15.4% (4 wins) Top 2 % 15.4% Top 3 % 15.4% Winners: Fusaichi Pegasus (2000), Orb (2013), American Pharoah (2015), Authentic (2020) 16 12.0% Post Position 16 Starters 25 Win % 12.0% (3 wins) Top 2 % 20.0% Top 3 % 24.0% Winners: Monarchos (2001), Animal Kingdom (2011), Sovereignty (2025) 17 0.0% Post Position 17 Starters 24 Win % 0.0% (0 wins) Top 2 % 0.0% Top 3 % 0.0% Winners: 0-for-24 — only post with no wins AND no top-3 finishes 18 4.3% Post Position 18 Starters 23 Win % 4.3% (1 win) Top 2 % 13.0% Top 3 % 13.0% Winners: Country House (2019 — promoted after DQ) 19 5.3% Post Position 19 Starters 19 Win % 5.3% (1 win) Top 2 % 5.3% Top 3 % 10.5% Winners: I'll Have Another (2012) 20 16.7% Post Position 20 Starters 12 Win % 16.7% (2 wins) Top 2 % 16.7% Top 3 % 16.7% Winners: Big Brown (2008), Rich Strike (2022) — small sample (12 starts) Worse Better PP Starts Wins Win % ▼ Top 2 % Top 3 % Bar 20 12 2 16.7% 16.7% 16.7% 5 26 4 15.4% 19.2% 30.8% 15 26 4 15.4% 15.4% 15.4% 16 25 3 12.0% 20.0% 24.0% 7 26 3 11.5% 15.4% 15.4% 8 26 3 11.5% 15.4% 26.9% 13 26 2 7.7% 19.2% 23.1% 19 19 1 5.3% 5.3% 10.5% 18 23 1 4.3% 13.0% 13.0% 3 26 1 3.8% 19.2% 23.1% 4 26 1 3.8% 3.8% 11.5% 10 26 1 3.8% 7.7% 19.2% 1 26 0 0.0% 3.8% 3.8% 2 26 0 0.0% 11.5% 26.9% 6 26 0 0.0% 7.7% 7.7% 9 26 0 0.0% 3.8% 7.7% 11 26 0 0.0% 11.5% 19.2% 12 26 0 0.0% 0.0% 7.7% 14 26 0 0.0% 3.8% 11.5% 17 24 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% The Dual Champions: Posts 5 & 15 4 Wins Each Both posts tie the lead at 4 wins in 26 runnings (15.4%). PP5 produced War Emblem, Funny Cide, California Chrome, and Always Dreaming. PP15 produced Fusaichi Pegasus, Orb, American Pharoah, and Authentic — including two Triple Crown winners. Crucially, PP5 is the stronger all-around post: it has an ITM rate of 30.8% vs. PP15's 15.4%, which has zero place or show finishes outside its four wins. The Outside Surge: 14 of 26 Winners from PP 13+ Modern Trend Since 2000, 54% of winners broke from PP13 or higher. This sharply contrasts with pre-2000 Derby history. Larger modern fields (18–20 starters) have made early rail scrambles more chaotic and costly for inside horses. Wider posts allow horses to avoid the first-turn pinball machine and make sustained runs. The era of favoring posts 1–5 as "shortest trip" is largely outdated for full Derby fields. PP 17: The Only Post with 0 Wins AND 0 ITM 0W / 0 ITM Of all 20 posts, only PP17 has zero wins and zero top-3 finishes in this 26-year window (0-for-24). It's not close — no 4th, 5th, or any notable run. Horses here must either burn energy sprinting to the rail or concede a wide trip for 1.25 miles. Neither scenario works, and the record reflects it. Core Sweet Spot: PPs 5, 7, 8 10 Wins Combined PPs 5, 7, and 8 account for 10 of 26 winners (38.5%). PP6, sandwiched between PP5 and PP7, has produced zero wins in 26 starts. The 5–8 corridor offers ideal positioning: clear of the rail scrum, with enough room to steer without covering excessive extra ground through the turns. PP5 15.4% win | 30.8% ITM PP7 11.5% win | 15.4% ITM PP8 11.5% win | 26.9% ITM PP6 0.0% win | 7.7% ITM PP 20: High Rate, Tiny Sample 2W / 12 Starts PP20 leads the raw win percentage at 16.7%, but on just 12 starts. Both winners were extreme cases: Big Brown was the 2-1 favorite; Rich Strike was an 80-1 bomb. Don't project PP20 as reliably strong — the sample is too thin and both were outliers in opposite directions. Betting Takeaway Handicapping Note Post position is a real, measurable factor — but a modifier, not a veto. Build your power ratings from form, pace, figures, and connections first. Then apply post adjustments: PP17 earns the steepest discount. PPs 5, 7, 8, 15, and 16 merit mild premiums. PPs 1 and 6 carry soft discounts. Running style matters — closers can overcome wider posts that would kill speed horses.

Why Post Position Matters More in the Kentucky Derby Than Any Other Race

In a maiden race or a six-furlong sprint, post position is a minor factor. In the Kentucky Derby, it can be the difference between a garland of roses and a also-ran. Here's why:

• Field size: Up to 20 horses break from a single starting gate. The compression heading into the first turn is unlike anything else in American racing.

• Run to the first turn: At Churchill Downs, there's a long run before the first bend -- enough time for a wide draw to cost a horse three or four lengths before the race truly starts.

• Traffic: With 20 horses converging on the rail, inside posts face a genuine risk of getting pinched, shuffled back, or clipped. Outside posts have room but cover more ground.

• Stakes: At $5 million in 2026 (a record purse), the field is deep. Every percentage point of edge matters.

The result is a 26-year data record — 2000 through 2025 — that shows strong, repeatable patterns by gate. This isn't folklore. It's in the numbers.

The Best Post Positions in the Kentucky Derby

Post 5: The Most Wins by Raw Count

Post 5 leads all gates with four wins in the 2000–2025 era: War Emblem (2002), Funny Cide (2003), California Chrome (2014), and Always Dreaming (2017). More importantly, PP5 carries the highest top-3 rate of any gate in the data -- 30.8% -- meaning nearly one in three starters from this gate finishes on the board. It combines a clean enough inside trip to save ground with enough room off the rail to avoid the first-turn pile-up. If your horse draws Gate 5 in 2026, you upgrade their ticket price immediately.

Post 15: Four Wins Including Two Triple Crown Champions

Gate 15 sits at the seam between the main 14-stall gate and the auxiliary section -- and it has been historically kind to its occupants. Fusaichi Pegasus (2000), Orb (2013), American Pharoah (2015), and Authentic (2020) all broke from PP15. Two of those were Triple Crown winners. The post offers a wide-open break, a clear lane through the first turn, and less exposure to the inside pile-up. Note that PP15's top-2 and top-3 rates match its win rate exactly (15.4%) -- every PP15 ITM finish was a win, which tells you this post tends to produce dominant horses rather than runners-up.

Post 16: The Most Underrated Gate in the Data

If there's one post that the market consistently undervalues, it's 16. Three winners in 25 starts (12.0% win rate), a 20.0% top-2 rate, and a 24.0% top-3 rate make PP16 one of the most productive gates in the modern era. The winners are legitimate: Monarchos (2001), Animal Kingdom (2011), and Sovereignty (2025). The 20% top-2 rate is the highest of any gate with multiple starts. When a live horse draws PP16, don't let the double-digit gate number fool you into discounting them.

Posts 7 and 8: The Core Sweet Spot

Posts 7 and 8 each have three wins (Street Sense, Justify, Mandaloun from PP7; Barbaro, Mine That Bird, Mage from PP8) and consistently strong top-3 rates. PP8 is particularly versatile -- 26.9% top-3 rate, the second-highest in the dataset behind PP5 -- because it suits both pace pressers and closers. Horses here can angle for the rail without being buried, or sit slightly wide and wait. These are the first posts you look for when evaluating a horse's trip potential.

The Worst Post Positions in the Kentucky Derby

Post 17: The Only Gate with Zero Wins AND Zero Top-3 Finishes

No gate in Kentucky Derby history has been worse than Post 17 in the 2000–2025 period. In 24 starts, not a single horse from PP17 has won, placed, or shown. The last time a PP17 horse cracked the top five was 2005. It is the only post with both 0% win rate and 0% top-3 rate. When a contender draws Gate 17 in 2026, they earn a near-automatic toss in straight wagering. Use them in deep superfecta constructions only, and at generous prices.

Posts 1 and 6: Inside Trouble

Post 1 has zero wins in this era -- the last PP1 winner was Ferdinand in 1986. The gate sits directly against the rail, forcing the jockey to either gun out and lead from the front (burning energy) or get buried on the inside as 19 horses rush toward the turn. PP6 is a statistical oddity: sandwiched between PP5 (4 wins) and PP7 (3 wins), it has managed zero victories in 26 starts. That's not bad luck — it's a pattern. Gate 6 horses repeatedly finish just out of frame.

Posts 9, 12, and 14

These three gates have combined for zero wins across 78 starts in the 2000–2025 window, with minimal top-3 activity. PP12 is especially barren -- 0% top-2 rate, meaning no horse from this gate has ever finished first or second in this era. If your horse draws one of these three posts in 2026, the price has to be right before you get involved.

The Outside Post Surge: A Modern Betting Trend

One of the most important shifts in Kentucky Derby betting over the past 25 years is the emergence of outside posts as legitimate winners. In the pre-2000 era, conventional wisdom strongly favored the inside -- shorter trip, cleaner position. Since 2000, 14 of 26 winners (53.8%) have broken from Post 13 or higher.

The explanation is straightforward: modern Derby fields average 18–20 horses, turning the first turn into organized chaos. Horses on the inside risk getting squeezed, clipped, or shuffled back before the race finds its shape. Outside posts allow horses to get a clean break, establish rhythm, and make sustained moves rather than surviving the early traffic.

This doesn't mean all outside posts are equal -- PP17 remains a disaster, and PP20 has a small sample. But the old reflex to automatically downgrade anything from Gate 13 outward is outdated. The data says otherwise.

2026 Kentucky Derby Field Preview: Matching Horses to Posts

The 2026 post position draw takes place Saturday, April 25 at Churchill Downs (2:00–3:00 PM ET) during Opening Day. Here is a framework for applying post-position data to the leading 2026 contenders once the draw is official.

Renegade (4-1 morning line favorite)

Brad Cox's Arkansas Derby winner arrives as the betting favorite. Renegade has shown tactical speed and the ability to settle -- a profile that works well from almost any mid-range gate. Target: PP5–PP8 or PP13–PP16. Concern: PP1–PP3 or PP17 would be meaningful negatives and warrant odds adjustment. A draw in the core sweet spot (5–8) should shorten his price.

Commandment (7-1) — Florida Derby winner, points leader

The Florida Derby winner and Road to the Kentucky Derby points leader, Commandment has proven he can handle pace pressure and contested trips. He has the tactical versatility to handle a range of posts. Best draw: PP5–PP8 or PP13–PP16. His price likely tightens further with a favorable draw, creating potential overlay value elsewhere.

Further Ado — Blue Grass Stakes winner by 11 lengths

An 11-length annihilation of a Keeneland field in the Blue Grass Stakes put Further Ado firmly on the radar. A horse with that kind of raw ability can overcome a suboptimal draw -- but a difficult gate (1, 6, 9, 12, 14, 17) would still be a red flag given the uncertainty of a first run in a 20-horse field. The price on Further Ado heading into the draw will tell you a lot.

The Puma (12-1)

Florida Derby runner-up after Commandment. The Puma shapes as a pace presser with solid fundamentals. Middle gates (5–10) suit his running style. If he draws outside PP15, look for potential value -- outside posts haven't hurt horses of his type historically.

How to Use Post Position Data in Your Betting

Win Bets

Post position is a modifier, not a veto. A strong horse in PP17 deserves a meaningful discount -- but if the morning line is 8-1 and you'd normally play them at 6-1, you might need 12-1 to get involved. A weak horse in PP5 doesn't become a contender. Start with your power rating (form, figures, pace, connections), then apply the post adjustment.

Exactas and Trifectas

This is where post position data adds the most value. Use the elite posts (5, 7, 8, 15, 16) on top and underneath in exacta wheels. For trifectas, include horses from PP13–PP16 in the third spot -- the outside surge trend means these gates regularly produce board finishers even when they don't win.

Superfectas

The only place PP17 belongs is the fourth leg of a wide superfecta. Use it at generous prices as a safety net. Build your core superfecta around the five elite gates, then sprinkle in outside posts (13–20 except 17) for the third and fourth positions.

Exotics with Longshots

The Kentucky Derby's most famous price shocks -- Mine That Bird (50-1 from PP8, 2009), Rich Strike (80-1 from PP20, 2022) -- both came from statistically favorable gates. When you're hunting longshots to include in your exotics, cross-reference gate with running style. A closer drawing PP13–PP19 (excluding 17) deserves serious consideration regardless of odds.

Kentucky Derby 2026 Quick Reference

Elite Gates (Target)

• PP 5: 15.4% win, 30.8% top-3 — most wins by raw count (4)

• PP 15: 15.4% win — four winners including American Pharoah

• PP 16: 12.0% win, 20.0% top-2 — most underrated gate in the data

• PP 7: 11.5% win — Street Sense, Justify, Mandaloun

• PP 8: 11.5% win, 26.9% top-3 — the most versatile gate for all running styles

Strong Gates (Slight Premium)

• PP 13: 7.7% win, 23.1% top-3 — Smarty Jones, Nyquist

• PP 3: 3.8% win, 23.1% top-3 — strong top-3 rate, ascending trend

• PP 2: 0% win BUT 26.9% top-3 — best place/show gate with no wins

Gates to Fade (Discount or Avoid)

• PP 17: 0% win, 0% top-3 — automatic downgrade in all straight bets

• PP 1: 0% win — no winner since 1986

• PP 6: 0% win in 26 starts — the statistical anomaly

• PP 9, PP 12, PP 14: 0% win, minimal top-3 activity

Volatile (Small Sample, Use Caution)

• PP 20: 16.7% win rate (highest in data) but only 12 starts — Big Brown and Rich Strike were extreme outlier.

Key Dates: 2026 Kentucky Derby Calendar

• Saturday, April 25 — Post Position Draw (2:00–3:00 PM ET, Churchill Downs Opening Day)

• Saturday, May 2 — 152nd Kentucky Derby (Post Time: 6:57 PM ET)

• TV Coverage — NBC & Peacock, 2:30–7:30 PM ET on race day (Derby undercard from noon on Peacock)

• Purse — $5 million (record)

• Distance — 1¼ miles (10 furlongs), Churchill Downs main track

The Bottom Line

Post position in the Kentucky Derby is not destiny — but it is real, measurable signal. In 26 runnings from 2000 to 2025, the data is consistent: Gate 17 is poison, Gates 5 and 15 have produced four winners each, and the outside posts (PP13–PP20, excluding 17) have supplied more than half of all winners in the modern era.

When the draw drops on April 25, use this guide as your first filter. Identify who got the gift and who got the cursed number. Then layer in form, figures, pace, and trainer patterns to build your final selections for May 2.

Check RotoWire for updated post-draw analysis, morning line adjustments, and full exotic recommendations as soon as the 2026 Kentucky Derby gate assignments are official.