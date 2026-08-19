This Week in Prediction Market News: Latest From Kalshi, Polymarket & More

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Top Prediction Market Story of The Week

All the major prediction market players meet this week in Washington -- at the behest of the government agency overseeing their platforms.

What You Need To Know

On Thursday, the head of the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - Mike Selig, holds an "all-hands meeting" scheduled to address some of the major challenges and opportunities facing both operators and people who trade on their platforms.

The CFTC's new Innovation Advisory Committee devotes a full 50-minute session as part of a longer hearing to prediction markets at its inaugural meeting Thursday, with the CEOs of Kalshi, Polymarket, DraftKings and FanDuel all seated at the table.

Key Takeaways

Now we don't expect them to come to blows, but these firms have been trading barbs at each other concerning how they operate and market their individual platforms.

Among the issues of disagreement:

Who offers the best price?

Who offers the best user experience?

Which platforms offer the most options in terms of potential "combos" – parlays – and event offerings?

What language and tools do they use to get you – the customer – trading on their platforms?

You don't need to suffer through this hearing – that's our job.

Each of those companies -- along with the likes of Novig, Underdog, Robinhood and others -- have entered the "Prediction Market Gold Rush." The rules concerning sports-related trades on prediction markets remain in the eyes of the beholder.

There exists now an opening that allows prediction market operators to offer sports-related trades in all 50 states.

Nevada and Michigan come with an asterisk.

Prediction Market Legal Watch: Lawsuits Loom From Coast-To-Coast

Barring an unexpected move by Congress, the issue of whether sports-related trades are just that, or sports wagers that should be regulated state-by-state, will land in front of the Supreme Court. Perhaps as early as this winter.

Nearly 3 dozen lawsuits concerning state regulators, state attorneys general, Native Tribes, the federal government, and operators such as Kalshi, Novig, and Polymarket, continue to snake through state and federal court, The long-term forecast is far from clear. Just two weeks ago, the State of New York sued Kalshi for $36 billion.

This matters because the potential exists that your favorite prediction market operator may indeed be prohibited from operating in your state. In the interim, more than a dozen new platforms await approval by the feds.

All of this means that you -- the player -- have more choice and the potential for better pricing.

For now.

Platform Moves: Kalshi, Cantor Join Forces

The investment firm Cantor now allows institutional clients to hedge and trade on Kalshi. And those trades will be handled by Susquehanna. Sure, it sounds nerdy. And nothing changes on your end.

But here's why it matters.

Deeper pockets eventually reach the sports desk. Institutional money entering event contracts tends to arrive in macro and politics first, then spill into whatever has volume -- and NFL betting is where the volume is. Expect the biggest sports contracts to absorb size more easily by the back half of the season.

Institutional money entering event contracts tends to arrive in macro and politics first, then spill into whatever has volume -- and NFL betting is where the volume is. Expect the biggest sports contracts to absorb size more easily by the back half of the season. Wall Street is showing up. Cantor is an 80-year-old bank. Susquehanna is one of the largest trading firms in the world. When those names take a category seriously, it stops being a novelty and starts being infrastructure.

Cantor is an 80-year-old bank. Susquehanna is one of the largest trading firms in the world. When those names take a category seriously, it stops being a novelty and starts being infrastructure. Some action moves off your screen. Big players can now trade privately at one negotiated price instead of going through the public book. Depth you see may understate what's really trading.

Big players can now trade privately at one negotiated price instead of going through the public book. Depth you see may understate what's really trading. Sharper prices, thinner edge. More professional money usually means tighter spreads -- better if you want a clean execution on your trade immediately, worse if you were making money on soft lines.

What To Watch For: NBA, NFL Remain Big Fish

With Fanatics and the NFL teaming up on the sportsbook and iGaming side this week, that leaves the open question -- where do the NBA and NFL stand with prediction markets?

The Shield recently sent a letter to federal regulators outlining the rules it would prefer concerning NFL-related trades. This marks a major shift.

Previously, the NFL had shunned prediction markets entirely. Now the league appears to be negotiating peace terms.

The Fanatics deal included no language about prediction markets. It will be interesting, however, to see how Fanatics separates the live, in-game data it gets from the league (though Genius Sports), and if that somehow translates into better and more immediate pricing for those who trade on Fanatics Marketplace.

The Current State Of Affairs With Prediction Markets

MLB and the NHL jumped head-first into the prediction market pool in the past year. MLB joined with Polymarket as their official prediction market partner. The Yankees announced a team partnership with Polymarket, as well. Mr. and Mrs. Met, meanwhile, adopted Novig. Both Kalshi and Polymarket have integrity, data, and marketing deals with the NHL.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed to RotoWire in March that The Association remains in active talks with both operators and federal regulators about a framework like the one adopted by its MLB and NHL counterparts.

The NFL has met with repenetrates of the CFTC. But nothing has been confirmed in terms of talks with specific operators.

NASCAR told RotoWire at the Daytona 500 that is seeking and is in talks with prediction market operators about a data and integrity partnership that does not include any marketing language.

NCAA Managing Director of Enforcement Mark Hicks told RotoWire in June that his organization has held "informal" talks with prediction market platforms to see how they operate.

The league partnerships in place in the NHL and MLB were evident last season. Traders got the same in-game data -- and many of the same trading opportunities -- as they would get on a sportsbook.

Novig Off And Running

The all-sports platform Novig posted boffo numbers -- handling $125 million in its first week of trading in the doldrums of August. Founder Jacob Fortinsky touted the numbers on X, and added "This is all while being 21+ and not going after teenagers. Just the beginning."

Fortinsky's platform once tried to go the traditional sportsbook route but was stymied by state operators. Novig built its user base as a sweepstakes site but long planned to go in the direction of a federally regulated prediction market platform.

Novig says its Week 1 volume surpassed Kalshi and Polymarket U.S.'s opening week volume for sports contracts, as well as those of Underdog and DraftKings' on their prediction market platforms.

Bookmark RotoWire's Prediction Market News hub as our Bill Speros keeps you updated on the latest industry news throughout 2026 and beyond.