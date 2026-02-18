List of Sweepstake Casinos in the U.S. - Top Legal Platforms & Best Picks for 2026

Looking for a complete list of sweepstake casinos in the U.S.? See a full comparison and expert reviews of RealPrize, Crown Coins, and Stake.us.
February 18, 2026
List of Sweepstake Casinos in the U.S. - Top Legal Platforms & Best Picks for 2026
February 18, 2026
Betting Promotions

MLB Draft Kit

Prepare for your baseball season with RotoWire's MLB Draft Kit including rankings, auction value support, and mock draft simulator.

Searching for a list of sweepstake casinos in the U.S. is becoming increasingly common as players look for legal ways to enjoy online casino style games without accessing real money gambling sites. Sweepstakes casinos operate under U.S. promotional laws, allowing players to enjoy slots, table games, and prize redemptions legally in most states.

Complete List of Sweepstakes Casinos in the U.S.

Below is a comprehensive list of sweepstake casinos in the U.S., including both established platforms and newer entrants:

  • RealPrize
  • CrownCoins
  • Casino Click
  • Mega Bonanza
  • LoneStar
  • McLuck
  • Funrize
  • Spree
  • TheMoneyFactory
  • SpeedSweeps
  • High 5
  • Pulsz
  • Sixty6
  • Spinfinite
  • SweepNext
  • Ace.com
  • LuckyStake
  • Jumbo88
  • Rebet
  • BetRivers.net
  • NoLimit Coins
  • Stake.us
  • SpinBlitz
  • PlayFame
  • Wow Vegas
  • Hello Millions
  • Rolla
  • Caz!no
  • NoLimit Casino
  • Zula Casino
  • Jackpot Planet

This list reflects sweepstakes casinos that operate legally within the U.S. sweepstakes framework, though availability may vary slightly by state.

Our Favorite Sweepstakes Casinos Comparison Table

List of Sweepstake Casinos in the U.S.Welcome BonusGame FocusPrize Redemptions
RealPrize CasinoFree Gold Coins + SCSlots & table gamesCash & gift cards
Crown Coins CasinoNo deposit bonusSlots & instant winsCash prizes
Stake.us CasinoFree Gold Coins + SCSlots, originals, tablesCash & crypto
McLuck CasinoFree coins at signupSlots & jackpotsCash & gift cards
Wow VegasSignup bonusSlotsGift cards & cash

What Are Sweepstakes Casinos?

Sweepstakes casinos use a dual currency system:

  • Gold Coins for free to play entertainment
  • Sweepstakes Coins (SC) that can be redeemed for prizes

Because players can participate without making a purchase, these platforms are legal in most U.S. states and are not classified as traditional online gambling sites.

Best Sweepstakes Casinos Reviewed

RealPrize Casino — Best Overall Sweepstakes Casino

RealPrize Casino consistently ranks as one of the strongest platforms on any list of sweepstake casinos in the U.S. thanks to its large game library and generous promotional structure.

Key Highlights:

  • Free signup bonus with Gold Coins and Sweepstakes Coins
  • Hundreds of slot games plus table style options
  • Ongoing promotions, VIP rewards, and mail in entry options

RealPrize delivers one of the closest experiences to a real online casino while remaining fully compliant with U.S. sweepstakes laws. Its interface is modern, easy to navigate, and optimized for both desktop and mobile users.

Best for: Players who want variety, frequent bonuses, and reliable prize redemption.

Crown Coins Casino — Best for Casual Players

Crown Coins Casino is an excellent choice for players who want a simple, user friendly sweepstakes experience. It focuses heavily on slots and instant win games without unnecessary complexity.

Key Highlights:

  • No deposit signup bonus
  • Daily login rewards and recurring promotions
  • Clean design with fast loading games

Crown Coins is especially appealing for beginners or players who prefer quick sessions rather than deep feature sets. Its straightforward redemption process and consistent bonuses make it a dependable option.

Best for: New players and slot focused users.

Stake.us Casino — Most Advanced Platform

Stake.us Casino stands out on any list of sweepstake casinos in the U.S. due to its advanced platform, extensive game catalog, and unique features.

Key Highlights:

  • Free Gold Coins and Sweepstakes Coins at registration
  • Hundreds of slots, Stake Originals, and table games
  • Redeemable prizes including cash and cryptocurrency

Stake.us feels more like a premium international casino than a typical sweepstakes site. It also offers social features, VIP programs, and frequent promotions that reward active players.

Best for: Experienced players seeking depth, features, and high quality gameplay.

How to Choose the Best Sweepstakes Casino

When reviewing sweepstakes casinos, consider:

  • Bonus structure – How much free play is available
  • Game variety – Slots only or broader casino offerings
  • Redemption options – Cash, gift cards, or crypto
  • Platform quality – Mobile compatibility and performance

Not all sweepstakes casinos are equal, so using a vetted list helps avoid low quality platforms.

Final Thoughts

This list of sweepstake casinos in the U.S. highlights the best legal alternatives to real money online casinos. While dozens of platforms are available, RealPrize Casino, Crown Coins Casino, and Stake.us Casino consistently stand out for their bonuses, game quality, and redemption reliability.

If you're looking for a legal, entertaining, and accessible way to play casino style games online in the United States, sweepstakes casinos remain the best option in 2026.

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
PJ Wright
PJ Wright is an experienced online gambling writer with experience in covering online operators and news throughout North America. You can find him covering the best ways to find promotional offers, the best operators to choose from and when new games are released.

Top News

NFLNBAMLBNHL

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Betting Latest

Best Slots To Play Online For Real Money (Feb 2026): Top RTP Casinos Games This Week
Best Slots To Play Online For Real Money (Feb 2026): Top RTP Casinos Games This Week
Top online slot sites this week. Explore the best licensed U.S. casinos like BetMGM, Caesars, FanDuel, and bet365 with popular slot games, high RTPs and more.
Today
Bleacher Nation Promo Code ROTO: 50% Deposit Match Up To $250 (Feb. 18)
Bleacher Nation Promo Code ROTO: 50% Deposit Match Up To $250 (Feb. 18)
You can get a 50% deposit match up to $250 with the Bleacher Nation promo code ROTO. Learn more about the BN Fantasy promo code here.
Today