List of Sweepstakes Casinos (April 2026): Every Legal Platform Ranked

Looking for a complete list of sweepstakes casinos in the U.S.? See a full comparison and expert reviews of RealPrize, Crown Coins, and Stake.us.
April 25, 2026
List of Sweepstakes Casinos (April 2026): Every Legal Platform Ranked
April 25, 2026
Betting Promotions

Searching for sweepstakes casinos has surged across the U.S., and it's easy to see why. These platforms offer a way to play slots, table games, and win real prizes without using a traditional gambling account. By operating under promotional sweepstakes laws, they're accessible in most states where real-money online casinos aren't.

This guide breaks down the full list of available sweepstakes casinos, highlights the top platforms worth considering, and explains how to choose the right one before signing up.

Complete List of Sweepstakes Casinos in the U.S.

Here's every sweepstakes casino available to U.S. players:

  • CrownCoins
  • Casino Click
  • Mega Bonanza
  • LoneStar
  • McLuck
  • Funrize
  • Spree
  • TheMoneyFactory
  • SpeedSweeps
  • High 5
  • Pulsz
  • Sixty6
  • Spinfinite
  • SweepNext
  • Ace.com
  • LuckyStake
  • Jumbo88
  • Rebet
  • BetRivers.net
  • NoLimit Coins
  • Stake.us
  • SpinBlitz
  • PlayFame
  • Wow Vegas
  • Hello Millions
  • Rolla
  • Caz!no
  • NoLimit Casino
  • Zula Casino
  • Jackpot Planet

Availability may vary by state. All platforms listed operate within the legal U.S. sweepstakes framework.

Our Favorite Sweepstakes Casinos Comparison Table

List of Sweepstakes Casinos in the U.S.Welcome BonusGame FocusPrize Redemptions
LoneStar CasinoGet Up to 125,000 GC + 50 Free SC + 250 VIP Points for $24.99Live Dealer and SlotsCash Prizes and gift cards
RealPrize CasinoFree Gold Coins + SCSlots & table gamesCash & gift cards
Crown Coins CasinoGet 200% More Coins on First Purchase - 1.5M CC + 75 SCSlots & instant winsCash prizes
Stake.us Casino250,000 Gold Coins + $25 Stake CashSlots, originals, tablesCash & crypto
McLuck CasinoSpin up to 500 FREE SC +120k GC + 60 EXTRA FREE SCSlots & jackpotsCash & gift cards
Wow Vegas1.5 Million WOW Coins + 35 Free Sweepstake Coins For $9.99SlotsGift cards & cash

How Sweepstakes Casinos Work

Sweepstakes casinos use a two-currency model:

  • Gold Coins (GC) — free-play currency used for entertainment, no prize value
  • Sweeps Coins (SC) — promotional currency that can be redeemed for cash prizes or gift cards

Because no purchase is required to obtain Sweeps Coins, these casino platforms are legal in most U.S. states and fall outside traditional gambling regulations. Players can request SC via mail-in entry or receive them through daily bonuses, purchases, and promotions.

RealPrize — Best Overall

RealPrize is one of the strongest all-around platforms on this list. It combines a large game library, a reliable redemption process, and one of the more competitive promotional structures in the space.

What stands out:

  • Free GC and SC at signup, no purchase required
  • Hundreds of slots plus table-style options
  • Ongoing promotions, VIP rewards, and mail-in entry eligibility

The interface is clean, mobile-optimized, and easy to navigate. Redemptions are straightforward, which matters more than most players realize until they're trying to cash out. If you're looking for one platform that covers everything — game variety, bonus frequency, and prize reliability — RealPrize is the benchmark.

Best for: Players who want variety and dependable prize redemption.

Crown Coins — Best for Casual Play

Crown Coins keeps things simple. It's slot-heavy, fast-loading, and doesn't bury new players in complexity. The no-deposit signup bonus means you can start playing immediately without committing to a purchase.

What stands out:

  • No deposit required to claim the welcome bonus
  • Daily login rewards and recurring promos
  • Beginner-friendly design with a clean game lobby

The redemption process is among the more straightforward on this list, which makes it a good entry point for players new to the sweepstakes format. It won't have the depth of RealPrize, but it doesn't try to.

Best for: New players and anyone who prefers quick, low-friction sessions.

Lonestar — Best Welcome Package

Lonestar's first-purchase bundle is one of the better-structured welcome offers in the sweepstakes space. For $24.99, new players receive up to 125,000 Gold Coins, 50 Sweeps Coins, and 250 VIP Points — three reward types in a single package.

What stands out:

  • 50 SC on signup means sweepstakes play starts immediately
  • 250 VIP Points places new players on the loyalty track from day one
  • Gold Coin volume supports extended play across slots and table-style games

The VIP point inclusion is the differentiator here. Most welcome offers focus purely on coin volume. Lonestar's package gives new players a head start on loyalty rewards, which compounds over time through faster promotions and exclusive perks.

Best for: Players who want immediate sweepstakes access plus long-term loyalty value.

How to Choose a Sweepstakes Casino

Not every platform on the full list above is worth your time. Here's what separates the good from the average:

  • Bonus structure — Look at how much free SC you receive without a purchase. A strong no-deposit offer signals the platform is confident in its product. Platforms that bury SC behind purchases only are worth skipping initially.
  • Game variety — Slots-only platforms are common. If you want table games, live-style experiences, or original titles, that narrows the list considerably. Check the lobby before committing.
  • Redemption options and reliability — Cash redemptions are the gold standard. Gift card-only platforms limit your flexibility. More importantly, check player reviews around payout speed — slow or denied redemptions are a red flag regardless of how good the signup bonus looks.
  • Platform quality — Mobile performance matters if you're not playing on desktop. Laggy games and broken interfaces are more common than they should be at this tier. Test the platform on a free bonus before purchasing.
  • Legal availability — Most platforms are available in 45+ states, but a handful of states (typically Washington, Michigan for some platforms, and Idaho) have restrictions. Always confirm your state is supported before signing up.

Final Thoughts

The sweepstakes casino space has expanded significantly heading into 2026, and the full list above reflects just how many options U.S. players now have. RealPrize, Crown Coins, and Lonestar each stand out for different reasons — overall depth, ease of entry, and welcome package value respectively.

If you're new to sweepstakes casinos, start with a no-deposit offer from Crown Coins or RealPrize to get familiar with the format. If you're ready to buy in immediately, Lonestar's first-purchase bundle is among the most well-rounded available.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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PJ Wright
PJ Wright is an experienced online gambling writer with experience in covering online operators and news throughout North America. You can find him covering the best ways to find promotional offers, the best operators to choose from and when new games are released.

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