Lucky Days Casino Welcome Bonus: Up to $1,500 + 100 Free Spins

Claim the Lucky Days Casino welcome bonus and get a 100% deposit match up to $1,500 plus 100 free spins. Learn how the offer works, wagering requirements, eligible games, and whether it's worth claiming for Can

Lucky Days Casino is throwing a solid welcome bonus at new Canadian players: 100% match on your first deposit up to $1,500, plus 100 free spins on top. If you've been looking for a straightforward way to build your bankroll while exploring a solid slot library, this one is worth a closer look.

The bonus is split across your first deposit, which means what you put in is what you get matched. Deposit $500, get $500 in bonus funds. Deposit the full $1,500 and you're walking in with $3,000 to play with before you've touched a single game. The 100 free spins are typically tied to a specific slot title, so check the promotions page at sign-up to confirm which game they're attached to.

How the Bonus Works

Lucky Days runs a standard welcome structure compared to other Canadian online casinos. Here's what you need to know before you deposit:

Match rate: 100% on your first deposit

100% on your first deposit Maximum bonus: $1,500 in bonus funds

$1,500 in bonus funds Free spins: 100, usually tied to a designated slot

100, usually tied to a designated slot Wagering requirement: Check current T&Cs at sign-up, as this changes periodically

Check current T&Cs at sign-up, as this changes periodically Eligible games: Bonus funds are typically restricted to slots; table games may contribute at a reduced rate or not at all

Bonus funds are typically restricted to slots; table games may contribute at a reduced rate or not at all Minimum deposit: Confirm at sign-up, but typically in the $10 to $20 range

One thing to flag: bonus funds and real money are usually kept separate in your account. You'll generally play through your bonus balance before withdrawals are processed. Standard stuff, but worth knowing going in.

How to Claim The Welcome Offer

Create your Lucky Days account Complete any required identity verification Navigate to the cashier and make your first deposit The bonus should credit automatically. If it doesn't, check the promotions tab or contact support before you start playing

Is This Bonus Worth It?

Honest take: the Lucky Days welcome bonus is a decent entry point but not the most aggressive offer in the Canadian market right now. A $1,500 match is competitive, and the 100 free spins add some extra runway on slots.

Where Lucky Days earns points is on the platform side. The site is clean, deposits process quickly, and the game selection is broad enough to keep things interesting while you work through a bonus. If you're a slots player who wants a low-friction sign-up experience and a reasonable first-deposit boost, this offer gets the job done.

Games at Lucky Days Casino

Lucky Days leans heavily into slots, with a library covering everything from classic three-reel formats to modern video slots with bonus rounds and progressive jackpots. Live dealer tables are also available, including blackjack, roulette, and baccarat variants. The platform is mobile-responsive, so the experience holds up whether you're on desktop or playing on your phone between other things.

Responsible Gambling

Canadian casino bonuses can make deposits feel low-risk, but the best approach is always to treat gambling as entertainment, not a strategy. Set a deposit limit before you start, use the responsible gambling tools Lucky Days provides in your account settings, and never chase losses with bonus funds. If gambling stops being fun, support is available. Reach out to PlaySmart.ca, or contact the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) at camh.ca.