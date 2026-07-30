See the most hated MLS team in every state, based on fan survey data and rivalry history across all 50 states.

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The soccer world is littered with iconic rivalries that define local populaces. Matchups like Barcelona-Real Madrid, Boca Juniors-River Plate and Celtic-Rangers conjure intense feelings and hold meaning extending far beyond the pitch.

With only 30 years of history, rivalries across MLS do not have the tradition of many of their international counterparts, but that has not prevented the emergence of multiple fierce local derbies across the league.

Continuing RotoWire's most hated series, we looked at these rivalries using a 2024 American Soccer Analysis fan survey of 5,000+ MLS supporters as well as official MLS rivalry-cup history (Cascadia Cup, Hell Is Real, Texas Derby, El Tráfico, etc.) to determine the most hated MLS team in all 50 states.

For the 19 states with an MLS team, the pick is that fanbase's top-named rival.

Ohio and California are each split into two regions given the intensity of their in-state rivalries -- Cincinnati hates Columbus and vice versa, and California splits north–south: San Jose's Northern California hates LA Galaxy via the California Clásico, while the Galaxy's Southern California hates LAFC via El Tráfico.

The 31 states with no MLS team adopt the nearest/dominant regional fanbase, whose rival becomes that state's pick. Governing rule: a state's own dominant fanbase can never be its own most-hated pick.