The Most Hated MLS Team in Every State

See the most hated MLS team in every state, based on fan survey data and rivalry history across all 50 states.
Updated on July 30, 2026 12:03PM EST
The Most Hated MLS Team in Every State
Updated on July 30, 2026 12:03PM EST
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The soccer world is littered with iconic rivalries that define local populaces. Matchups like Barcelona-Real Madrid, Boca Juniors-River Plate and Celtic-Rangers conjure intense feelings and hold meaning extending far beyond the pitch.  

With only 30 years of history, rivalries across MLS do not have the tradition of many of their international counterparts, but that has not prevented the emergence of multiple fierce local derbies across the league.  

Continuing RotoWire's most hated series, we looked at these rivalries using a 2024 American Soccer Analysis fan survey of 5,000+ MLS supporters as well as official MLS rivalry-cup history (Cascadia Cup, Hell Is Real, Texas Derby, El Tráfico, etc.) to determine the most hated MLS team in all 50 states.  

For the 19 states with an MLS team, the pick is that fanbase's top-named rival.  

Ohio and California are each split into two regions given the intensity of their in-state rivalries -- Cincinnati hates Columbus and vice versa, and California splits north–south: San Jose's Northern California hates LA Galaxy via the California Clásico, while the Galaxy's Southern California hates LAFC via El Tráfico.

The 31 states with no MLS team adopt the nearest/dominant regional fanbase, whose rival becomes that state's pick. Governing rule: a state's own dominant fanbase can never be its own most-hated pick.

Data Study
The Most Hated MLS Team in Every State
Picks are rivalry-driven, anchored to a 2024 fan-sentiment survey of 5,000+ MLS supporters and official rivalry-cup history. California and Ohio are each split into two fan regions given the intensity of their in-state rivalries — El Trafico (LA Galaxy vs. LAFC) and Hell Is Real (Columbus vs. Cincinnati).
50
States mapped
Philadelphia Union
Most-hated nationally (6 states)
80–96%
Peak one-sided rivalries
19 / 31
Own team vs. adopted fanbase
Alabama: Atlanta United FC fans' top rival is Orlando City SCAlaska: Seattle Sounders FC fans' top rival is Portland TimbersArizona: LA Galaxy fans' top rival is Los Angeles FCArkansas: FC Dallas fans' top rival is Houston Dynamo FCCalifornia (Northern California): San Jose Earthquakes fans' top rival is LA GalaxyCalifornia (Southern California): LA Galaxy fans' top rival is Los Angeles FC (75%)Colorado: Colorado Rapids fans' top rival is Real Salt Lake (92%)Connecticut: New England Revolution fans' top rival is Philadelphia UnionDelaware: Philadelphia Union fans' top rival is New York Red BullsFlorida: Inter Miami CF fans' top rival is Orlando City SC (82% / 58%)Georgia: Atlanta United FC fans' top rival is Orlando City SC (55%)Hawaii: LA Galaxy fans' top rival is Los Angeles FCIdaho: Seattle Sounders FC fans' top rival is Portland TimbersIllinois: Chicago Fire FC fans' top rival is Columbus Crew (47%)Indiana: Chicago Fire FC fans' top rival is Columbus CrewIowa: Minnesota United FC fans' top rival is Sporting Kansas CityKansas: Sporting Kansas City fans' top rival is St. Louis City SC (65%)Kentucky: FC Cincinnati fans' top rival is Columbus CrewLouisiana: Houston Dynamo FC fans' top rival is FC DallasMaine: New England Revolution fans' top rival is Philadelphia UnionMaryland: D.C. United fans' top rival is New York Red BullsMassachusetts: New England Revolution fans' top rival is Philadelphia Union (31%)Michigan: Columbus Crew fans' top rival is FC CincinnatiMinnesota: Minnesota United FC fans' top rival is Sporting Kansas City (40%)Mississippi: Nashville SC fans' top rival is Atlanta United FCMissouri: St. Louis City SC fans' top rival is Sporting Kansas City (89%)Montana: Seattle Sounders FC fans' top rival is Portland TimbersNebraska: Sporting Kansas City fans' top rival is St. Louis City SCNevada: LA Galaxy fans' top rival is Los Angeles FCNew Hampshire: New England Revolution fans' top rival is Philadelphia UnionNew Jersey: New York Red Bulls fans' top rival is New York City FC (58%)New Mexico: Colorado Rapids fans' top rival is Real Salt LakeNew York: New York City FC fans' top rival is New York Red Bulls (78%)North Carolina: Charlotte FC fans' top rival is Atlanta United FC (74%)North Dakota: Minnesota United FC fans' top rival is Sporting Kansas CityOhio (Cincinnati side): FC Cincinnati fans' top rival is Columbus Crew (87%)Ohio (Columbus side): Columbus Crew fans' top rival is FC Cincinnati (82%)Oklahoma: FC Dallas fans' top rival is Houston Dynamo FCOregon: Portland Timbers fans' top rival is Seattle Sounders FC (96%)Pennsylvania: Philadelphia Union fans' top rival is New York Red Bulls (49%)Rhode Island: New England Revolution fans' top rival is Philadelphia UnionSouth Carolina: Charlotte FC fans' top rival is Atlanta United FCSouth Dakota: Minnesota United FC fans' top rival is Sporting Kansas CityTennessee: Nashville SC fans' top rival is Atlanta United FC (39%)Texas: FC Dallas fans' top rival is Houston Dynamo FC (74% / 73%)Utah: Real Salt Lake fans' top rival is Colorado Rapids (46%)Vermont: New England Revolution fans' top rival is Philadelphia UnionVirginia: D.C. United fans' top rival is New York Red BullsWashington: Seattle Sounders FC fans' top rival is Portland Timbers (91%)West Virginia: Columbus Crew fans' top rival is FC CincinnatiWisconsin: Chicago Fire FC fans' top rival is Columbus CrewWyoming: Colorado Rapids fans' top rival is Real Salt Lake