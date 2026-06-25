See the most hated sports team in every state with this NFL, MLB, NHL & NBA rivalry map, plus data on the fiercest regional rivalries.

"They hate us cause they ain't us."

No matter the fanbase, each state has its most-hated rival. That one team whose fate often looms more importantly than that of your hometown favorite. Losing seasons become successful when your team beats that hated rival. Coaching fates are won and lost depending on the final score during rivalry week. And sometime even a national championship feels just a bit empty -- just ask Ohio State.

RotoWire.com finding the "Most Hated Sports Team in Every State" means looking across each of the four major professional sports and trying to determine its most popular team -- and that team's top rival. Sounds simple enough. But the data often tells a different story once you go beyond the cliches and social media posts.

For some states, their most-hated rival pre-dates the dawn of professional sports in the U.S. The rivalry between Boston and New York, and New York and Philadelphia, goes back to the 18th Century -- as those cities competed for commerce and power in the American colonies.

Much to chagrin of those in the Massachusetts Bay Colony, who took the first bold steps in the American Revolution, the Declaration of Independence was drafted in Philadelphia some 250 years ago. But it was New York, and not Philadelphia, that served as the new nation's first capital when the Constitution went into effect in 1789.

The hatred runs centuries deep.

Fandom Survey Most Hated Rival Team By State Which team does each state hate most? Composite rivalry scores across NFL, MLB, NBA & NHL — 2026 NY Yankees #1 Most Hated (6 states) MLB Dominant Sport (17 states) 24 Unique Rival Teams 51 States + D.C. Map Rankings CT MLB DE NHL DC NHL MD NHL MA MLB NH MLB NJ MLB NY MLB RI MLB VT MLB NE STATES NFL San Francisco 49ers 4 Atlanta Falcons 3 New Orleans Saints 2 Pittsburgh Steelers 2 Las Vegas Raiders 1 Dallas Cowboys 1 Philadelphia Eagles 1 MLB New York Yankees 6 Los Angeles Dodgers 2 San Francisco Giants 2 St. Louis Cardinals 2 Boston Red Sox 2 Chicago Cubs 1 Texas Rangers 1 Houston Astros 1 NHL Minnesota Wild 4 Pittsburgh Penguins 4 Colorado Avalanche 3 Chicago Blackhawks 2 Philadelphia Flyers 1 St. Louis Blues 1 NBA Boston Celtics 2 Golden State Warriors 2 Denver Nuggets 1 # Most Hated Team Sport States 1 New York Yankees Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont MLB 6 2 San Francisco 49ers Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington NFL 4 3 Minnesota Wild Colorado, Montana, Nebraska, Wyoming NHL 4 4 Pittsburgh Penguins Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia NHL 4 5 Colorado Avalanche Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota NHL 3 6 Atlanta Falcons Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina NFL 3 7 New Orleans Saints Alabama, Georgia NFL 2 8 Los Angeles Dodgers Arizona, New Mexico MLB 2 9 Boston Celtics California, Florida NBA 2 10 San Francisco Giants Hawaii, Nevada MLB 2 11 St. Louis Cardinals Illinois, Iowa MLB 2 12 Pittsburgh Steelers Indiana, Kentucky NFL 2 13 Chicago Blackhawks Michigan, Missouri NHL 2 14 Boston Red Sox New Jersey, New York MLB 2 15 Golden State Warriors Ohio, Tennessee NBA 2 16 Chicago Cubs Arkansas MLB 1 17 Las Vegas Raiders Kansas NFL 1 18 Texas Rangers Louisiana MLB 1 19 Houston Astros Oklahoma MLB 1 20 Dallas Cowboys Pennsylvania NFL 1 21 Philadelphia Eagles Texas NFL 1 22 Denver Nuggets Utah NBA 1 23 Philadelphia Flyers West Virginia NHL 1 24 St. Louis Blues Wisconsin NHL 1

Key Data Findings

When breaking down our data by sport, MLB is the dominant driver of rivalries nationally, winning 17 states -- likely reflecting the depth and longevity of baseball's regional identities. The winner here -- the New York Yankees -- began as a charter American League team -- in Baltimore -- back in 1901. The franchise relocated folded and relocated to New York as the Highlanders in 1903.

The sports hate then began to flow toward New York from New England. The Boston Red Sox began as a charter American League team in 1901 in won the first World Series two years later.

The hatred for the NHL's Minnesota Wild and Pittsburgh Penguins backs just a bit more octane than their NFL counterparts in San Francisco and Atlanta. That's a nod to the strong hockey culture corridor from the Great Lakes through New England and into the mid-Atlantic.

In the NBA, success breeds envy as the Boston Celtics (an all-time best 18 NBA titles) and Golden State share top honors for the most hated ream in the Association.

Top Rival Team By Sport

Sport States Won Top Rival Team MLB 17 New York Yankees (6 states) NHL 15 Minnesota Wild / Pittsburgh Penguins (4 each) NFL 14 San Francisco 49ers / Atlanta Falcons NBA 5 Boston Celtics / Golden State Warriors

More Most Hated RotoWire Research

The Most Universally Hated Teams

The Yankees sweep the 6 New England states (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont) as their most-hated rival in our survey. That makes the Yankees most-hated rival in the most states. No other team in any sport comes close to that breadth of regional or national antipathy. For millions of New Englanders, October of 2004 rivals July of 1776 when it comes to independence and liberation from tyranny.

Most-Hated Teams Overall

Rank Most Hated Rival Sport States 1 New York Yankees MLB 6 T-2 San Francisco 49ers NFL 4 T-2 Minnesota Wild NHL 4 T-2 Pittsburgh Penguins NHL 4 T-5 Colorado Avalanche NHL 3 T-5 Atlanta Falcons NFL 3 T-7 New Orleans Saints NFL 2 T-7 Los Angeles Dodgers MLB 2 T-7 Boston Celtics NBA 2 T-7 San Francisco Giants MLB 2 T-7 St. Louis Cardinals MLB 2 T-7 Pittsburgh Steelers NFL 2 T-7 Chicago Blackhawks NHL 2 T-7 Boston Red Sox MLB 2 T-7 Golden State Warriors NBA 2

How We Did It

Each state's rival was determined by identifying the dominant local fanbase team per sport, calculating a rivalry score for that team's primary rival, and taking the highest score across the NHL, NFL, NBA and MLB, and taking the highest score across all four leagues as the state's "most hated." Scores are composite figures drawn from RotoWire fandom survey data weighted by rivalry intensity factors (historical matchup depth, geographic proximity, and playoff/championship friction).