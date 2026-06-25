Most Hated Sports Team in Every State: NFL, MLB, NHL & NBA Rivalry Map

See the most hated sports team in every state with this NFL, MLB, NHL & NBA rivalry map, plus data on the fiercest regional rivalries.
June 25, 2026
Most Hated Sports Team in Every State: NFL, MLB, NHL & NBA Rivalry Map
June 25, 2026

"They hate us cause they ain't us."

No matter the fanbase, each state has its most-hated rival. That one team whose fate often looms more importantly than that of your hometown favorite. Losing seasons become successful when your team beats that hated rival. Coaching fates are won and lost depending on the final score during rivalry week. And sometime even a national championship feels just a bit empty -- just ask Ohio State.

RotoWire.com finding the "Most Hated Sports Team in Every State" means looking across each of the four major professional sports and trying to determine its most popular team -- and that team's top rival. Sounds simple enough. But the data often tells a different story once you go beyond the cliches and social media posts.

For some states, their most-hated rival pre-dates the dawn of professional sports in the U.S. The rivalry between Boston and New York, and New York and Philadelphia, goes back to the 18th Century -- as those cities competed for commerce and power in the American colonies.

Much to chagrin of those in the Massachusetts Bay Colony, who took the first bold steps in the American Revolution, the Declaration of Independence was drafted in Philadelphia some 250 years ago. But it was New York, and not Philadelphia, that served as the new nation's first capital when the Constitution went into effect in 1789.

The hatred runs centuries deep.

Fandom Survey
Most Hated Rival Team By State
Which team does each state hate most? Composite rivalry scores across NFL, MLB, NBA & NHL — 2026
NY Yankees
#1 Most Hated (6 states)
MLB
Dominant Sport (17 states)
24
Unique Rival Teams
51
States + D.C.
CT MLB DE NHL DC NHL MD NHL MA MLB NH MLB NJ MLB NY MLB RI MLB VT MLB NE STATES
NFL
San Francisco 49ers 4
Atlanta Falcons 3
New Orleans Saints 2
Pittsburgh Steelers 2
Las Vegas Raiders 1
Dallas Cowboys 1
Philadelphia Eagles 1
MLB
New York Yankees 6
Los Angeles Dodgers 2
San Francisco Giants 2
St. Louis Cardinals 2
Boston Red Sox 2
Chicago Cubs 1
Texas Rangers 1
Houston Astros 1
NHL
Minnesota Wild 4
Pittsburgh Penguins 4
Colorado Avalanche 3
Chicago Blackhawks 2
Philadelphia Flyers 1
St. Louis Blues 1
NBA
Boston Celtics 2
Golden State Warriors 2
Denver Nuggets 1
# Most Hated Team Sport States
1
New York Yankees
Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont
 MLB 6
2
San Francisco 49ers
Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington
 NFL 4
3
Minnesota Wild
Colorado, Montana, Nebraska, Wyoming
 NHL 4
4
Pittsburgh Penguins
Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia
 NHL 4
5
Colorado Avalanche
Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota
 NHL 3
6
Atlanta Falcons
Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina
 NFL 3
7
New Orleans Saints
Alabama, Georgia
 NFL 2
8
Los Angeles Dodgers
Arizona, New Mexico
 MLB 2
9
Boston Celtics
California, Florida
 NBA 2
10
San Francisco Giants
Hawaii, Nevada
 MLB 2
11
St. Louis Cardinals
Illinois, Iowa
 MLB 2
12
Pittsburgh Steelers
Indiana, Kentucky
 NFL 2
13
Chicago Blackhawks
Michigan, Missouri
 NHL 2
14
Boston Red Sox
New Jersey, New York
 MLB 2
15
Golden State Warriors
Ohio, Tennessee
 NBA 2
16
Chicago Cubs
Arkansas
 MLB 1
17
Las Vegas Raiders
Kansas
 NFL 1
18
Texas Rangers
Louisiana
 MLB 1
19
Houston Astros
Oklahoma
 MLB 1
20
Dallas Cowboys
Pennsylvania
 NFL 1
21
Philadelphia Eagles
Texas
 NFL 1
22
Denver Nuggets
Utah
 NBA 1
23
Philadelphia Flyers
West Virginia
 NHL 1
24
St. Louis Blues
Wisconsin
 NHL 1
RotoWire Fandom Survey — Composite rivalry scores (NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL) — 51 states + D.C. — 2026

Key Data Findings

When breaking down our data by sport, MLB is the dominant driver of rivalries nationally, winning 17 states -- likely reflecting the depth and longevity of baseball's regional identities. The winner here -- the New York Yankees -- began as a charter American League team -- in Baltimore -- back in 1901. The franchise relocated folded and relocated to New York as the Highlanders in 1903.

The sports hate then began to flow toward New York from New England. The Boston Red Sox began as a charter American League team in 1901 in won the first World Series two years later.

The hatred for the NHL's Minnesota Wild and Pittsburgh Penguins backs just a bit more octane than their NFL counterparts in San Francisco and Atlanta. That's a nod to the strong hockey culture corridor from the Great Lakes through New England and into the mid-Atlantic.

In the NBA, success breeds envy as the Boston Celtics (an all-time best 18 NBA titles) and Golden State share top honors for the most hated ream in the Association.

Top Rival Team By Sport

SportStates WonTop Rival Team
MLB17New York Yankees (6 states)
NHL15Minnesota Wild / Pittsburgh Penguins (4 each)
NFL14San Francisco 49ers / Atlanta Falcons
NBA5Boston Celtics / Golden State Warriors

More Most Hated RotoWire Research

The Most Universally Hated Teams

The Yankees sweep the 6 New England states (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont) as their most-hated rival in our survey. That makes the Yankees most-hated rival in the most states. No other team in any sport comes close to that breadth of regional or national antipathy. For millions of New Englanders, October of 2004 rivals July of 1776 when it comes to independence and liberation from tyranny.

Most-Hated Teams Overall 

RankMost Hated RivalSportStates
1New York YankeesMLB6
T-2San Francisco 49ersNFL4
T-2Minnesota WildNHL4
T-2Pittsburgh PenguinsNHL4
T-5Colorado AvalancheNHL3
T-5Atlanta FalconsNFL3
T-7New Orleans SaintsNFL2
T-7Los Angeles DodgersMLB2
T-7Boston CelticsNBA2
T-7San Francisco GiantsMLB2
T-7St. Louis CardinalsMLB2
T-7Pittsburgh SteelersNFL2
T-7Chicago BlackhawksNHL2
T-7Boston Red SoxMLB2
T-7Golden State WarriorsNBA2

How We Did It

Each state's rival was determined by identifying the dominant local fanbase team per sport, calculating a rivalry score for that team's primary rival, and taking the highest score across the NHL, NFL, NBA and MLB, and taking the highest score across all four leagues as the state's "most hated." Scores are composite figures drawn from RotoWire fandom survey data weighted by rivalry intensity factors (historical matchup depth, geographic proximity, and playoff/championship friction).

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Bill Speros
Bill is an award-winning journalist and editor whose career includes stops at USA Today Sports Network / Golfweek, Cox Media, ESPN, Orlando Sentinel and Denver Post. He's been covering the North American regulated gambling market for almost a decade and has his finger on the pulse for all industry news involving sportsbooks, online casinos, prediction markets and more. Bill placed his first bet at age 11, and his first job was as a paper boy delivering the Boston Herald and Boston Globe. By age 16, he was playing blackjack and getting comped drinks on the Las Vegas Strip. When home, his weekend rotation included trips to Wonderland Greyhound Park and Raynham Greyhound Park. After 30 years in legacy media, Bill wedded his passion for journalism and storytelling with a lifetime of wagering by working at Gambling.com.

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