Exploring new offshore casinos in Canada? We break down DuoSpin, Gomblingo, and Spinjo — three platforms gaining traction among Canadian players in 2026

Canada's online casino market is constantly evolving, especially outside Ontario's regulated environment. While Ontario players have access to provincially licensed operators, many Canadians in provinces like Alberta, British Columbia, Quebec, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia continue to play at offshore online casinos operating in international jurisdictions such as Curaçao, Malta, and Anjouan.

The newest offshore casinos entering Canada are competing aggressively through larger game libraries, crypto support, faster mobile experiences, and simplified payment systems like Interac and Bitcoin. Many newer platforms are also designed specifically for mobile-first users, which has become a major trend across the industry.

Three newer offshore casino operators that have recently gained traction among Canadian online casino players: DuoSpin Casino, Gomblingo Casino, and Spinjo Casino. Check out our short breakdown of each below.

Top New Online Casinos In Canada

New Casino Launch Year Payment Methods Licensing Estimated Game Count DuoSpin Casino 2024 Interac, Mastercard, Bitcoin, crypto Anjouan license 8,500+ games Spinjo Casino 2024 Crypto, Visa, e-wallets Curaçao license 2,000+ games Gomblingo Casino 2023 Interac, Visa, crypto Curaçao license 4,000+ games

1. DuoSpin Casino

DuoSpin Casino is one of the newest offshore casino brands gaining visibility among Canadian players. The platform launched in 2024 and operates under an Anjouan gaming license through NovaForge Ltd.

The casino has quickly become known for its extremely large game catalog. Reports published in late 2025 noted that DuoSpin offers more than 8,500 games, including slots, live dealer games, table games, jackpots, and sportsbook integration. You can expect to find providers like Pragmatic Play, Red Tiger, and several other major studio developers.

One of DuoSpin's biggest strengths is overall usability. The site performs smoothly on desktop and mobile browsers without requiring a dedicated app download. Canadian players can access the platform using common banking methods like Interac, Mastercard, Bitcoin, and several cryptocurrency options.

The casino also introduced a gamified rewards system that includes tournaments, challenges, VIP levels, and loyalty mechanics designed to keep users engaged. That approach has become increasingly common among newer offshore operators attempting to differentiate themselves from older casino brands.

However, licensing remains an important consideration. While Anjouan-licensed casinos are becoming more common, they do not provide the same level of regulatory oversight as Ontario's AGCO market or the Malta Gaming Authority. Players should understand that dispute resolution and consumer protections can vary significantly between offshore jurisdictions.

What Stands Out

8,500+ games

Interac and crypto support

Smooth mobile browser experience

Modern rewards system

Sportsbook integration

Potential Drawbacks

Offshore licensing structure

Responsible gambling tools not as extensive as regulated Canadian operators

2. Gomblingo Casino

Gomblingo Casino is another newer offshore platform that has been expanding rapidly among Canadian online casino players. The casino launched in 2023 under NewEra B.V. and operates with a Curaçao gaming license.

Unlike some newer casinos that focus heavily on crypto users, Gomblingo appears designed for broader mainstream appeal. The platform supports Interac alongside Visa, crypto payments, and several e-wallet methods you will find easy to use.

The casino currently offers more than 4,000 games from over 60 software providers. The interface uses a distinctive goblin-themed design, which stands out compared to other operators.

Gomblingo also leans heavily into player engagement systems. Features like missions, tournaments, and progression-based rewards are clearly influenced by modern video game mechanics. Many newer casinos are adopting this style to create longer player retention and more interactive casino experiences.

Still, the platform does have limitations. Reports have noted lower weekly withdrawal caps compared to some competitors and less developed responsible gambling features than larger established operators.

What Stands Out

4,000+ games

Strong mobile performance

Interac and crypto payments

Unique interface design

Gamified player engagement features

Potential Drawbacks

Weekly withdrawal limits

Limited responsible gambling infrastructure

3. Spinjo Casino

Spinjo Casino is one of the newest offshore casinos available, launched in 2024. The platform operates under a Curaçao Gambling Commission license and has gradually built visibility throughout 2025 and 2026.

More than 2,000 games from over 20 providers and a focus primarily on slots, instant-win games, and live dealer content. Unlike some offshore casinos attempting to combine casino gaming with sportsbooks, Spinjo keeps the experience relatively straightforward.

Spinjo also supports cryptocurrency deposits alongside traditional banking methods, which has become increasingly important among newer Canadian-facing casinos.

The biggest concern with Spinjo is simply its newness. Because the platform only launched recently, it lacks the long-term reputation and player history associated with more established offshore brands.

What Stands Out

Clean, straightforward interface

2,000+ games

Crypto-friendly payments

Mobile browser compatibility

Easy navigation

Potential Drawbacks

Limited operating history

No dedicated mobile app

Why Canadian Players Are Trying New Offshore Casinos

Many newer offshore casinos are targeting Canadian players because Canada remains one of the largest online gambling markets outside fully regulated U.S. states. Players are increasingly looking for:

Faster withdrawals

Interac support

Crypto banking options

Large slot libraries

Better mobile performance

Modern user interfaces

According to industry analysis published in 2026, more than 60% of newer online casinos targeting Canadians now support cryptocurrency payments alongside traditional methods like Interac and Visa. Mobile-first development has also become a major focus for newer operators.At the same time, players have become more cautious about licensing and payout reliability.

Final Thoughts

The offshore online casino market in Canada continues to grow quickly as newer operators compete through larger game libraries, crypto support, mobile-first platforms, and faster banking systems.

DuoSpin Casino, Gomblingo Casino, and Spinjo Casino are three of the newer offshore operators that have recently gained visibility among Canadian players. Each platform offers a slightly different experience, whether it's DuoSpin's massive game library, Gomblingo's gamified interface, or Spinjo's streamlined casino design.

Still, Canadian players should approach newer offshore casinos carefully. While many newer platforms offer polished technology and strong gaming experiences, licensing standards and player protections vary widely across offshore jurisdictions.