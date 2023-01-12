NFL Parlay Picks: Wild Card Weekend NFL Parlays To Bet

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The NFL playoffs begin with wild card weekend, featuring six games spread across three days.

Top Wild Card Weekend NFL Parlays To Bet With Your NFL Parlay Picks

Lines can vary between mobile sportsbooks. The odds below are pulled from BetMGM.

Making a parlay bet can help raise your returns on legs that would have offered minimal payouts otherwise. The individual NFL odds on the three biggest moneyline favorites are modest, but put them together and you get one of the top wild card weekend parlays to bet. A parlay consisting of the Bills (-600) vs. the Dolphins, 49ers (-550) vs. the Seahawks, and Bengals (-300) vs. the Ravens comes out to -120 odds, so a $1,000 bet on these NFL parlay picks together would pay an additional $838.38 on BetMGM for a total of $1,838.83.

The 49ers make another appearance in the wild card weekend NFL parlays to bet, this time focusing on the spread. If you sign up with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, then place a $1,000 parlay bet on the 49ers (-10) vs. Seattle, Chargers (-1) in Jacksonville, and Buccaneers (+2.5) vs. Dallas, you would be looking at a $7,115.70 payout if your wager wins or $1,000 in free bets if it loses. San Francisco outscored Seattle 48-20 across two meetings in 2022, star quarterback Justin Herbert is healthy for the Chargers unlike their previous meeting with Jacksonville, and the Cowboys have struggled on natural grass fields like Tampa Bay's.

Who Can Wager On These Wild Card Weekend NFL Parlays To Bet

To use mobile sportsbooks such as BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook and more, you must be at least 21 years old. You must also be physically present in a state where mobile sports betting has gone live at the time you create your account and place any bets. Eligible users can sign up for as many NFL betting apps as they like, taking advantage of numerous promotions and finding the best odds and offers before wagering on NFL parlay picks.

You can sign up for a mobile sportsbook on your computer or a phone browser. To do so, you will be required to provide nominal personal information including your name, address, email address, and date of birth. After signing up, you will be prompted to download the corresponding mobile app for your platform of choice.

Promotions To Use Along With the Wild Card Weekend NFL Parlays To Bet

Before wagering on any of the aforementioned wild card weekend parlays to bet on, make sure to use one or more of our promo codes to take advantage of generous bonuses.

