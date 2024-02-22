North Carolina Sports Betting Updates & News

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

We're not too far away from the official launch day for North Carolina sports betting, so you've come to the right place for all your updates and news. This is a fantastic time for people located in the Tarheel State, as many of the top online sportsbooks around the country are offering great welcome offers through exclusive new-user sportsbook promo codes. We expect these welcome offers to mirror what we have seen in over 35 states already.

North Carolina already has sports betting within its state's borders, but that is only for brick-and-mortar retail locations. There are only three locations for sports betting in the Tarheel State – all of which are located at tribal casinos.

In this article, you will find all of the North Carolina sports betting updates and news that pertain to launch day. Keep on reading to stay updated on the ongoing details and how you can sign up for a new account on the best sports betting apps.

When Will Online Sports Betting Launch in North Carolina?

Many people are wondering when online sports betting will launch in North Carolina, and we can accurately provide that information. Monday, March 11, 2024, is the day online sports betting officially launches. Pre-registration for online sportsbooks goes live much earlier on Friday, March 1, 2024.

The timing is excellent for such a huge college basketball state like North Carolina. On launch day, March Madness will be in full effect with the conference tournaments leading up to the beginning of the NCAA Tournament with the First Four games starting on Tuesday, March 19.

New users will be able to quickly jump into the fray with college basketball betting, especially with major players Duke and UNC gearing up for potential championship runs.

Which Sportsbooks Will Be Available in North Carolina?

It's not a long stretch to wonder which sportsbooks will be available, based on which of the best sports betting sites have already have built a great reputation, and which ones have given some hints they could be in the mix.

DraftKings and FanDuel applied for an online sportsbook license immediately, and these two sportsbooks are the most notable in the marketplace. North Carolina has the ninth-largest population in the United States, so it's no surprise for them to be involved.

BetMGM is usually taking in the third-most handle behind the top two sportsbooks, so we should expect to see them involved. Caesars Sportsbook already has two brick-and-mortar retail locations in North Carolina, and that prior relationship should do them well down the road. Bet365 is another sportsbook rumored to be available in the Tarheel State.

North Carolina Sportsbooks Partnering with Professional Sports Leagues

Even before launch date, there have been many North Carolina sportsbooks partnering with professional sports leagues.

DraftKings and FanDuel both struck deals outside the four major sports. DraftKings is partnering with NASCAR, while FanDuel is going for the green with the PGA Tour. They aren't the only ones getting in on the action, as BetMGM is partnering with Charlotte Motor Speedway and Bet365 struck a deal with the NBA's Charlotte Hornets. The NHL's Carolina Hurricanes will even have a retail sportsbook at PNC Arena.

You can feel the anticipation with launch day almost here. Don't forget to pre-register on March 1 so you're ready to go when online sports betting goes live on March 11.