OwnersBox Promo Code And Review

OwnersBox is one of the most unique daily fantasy sports (DFS) sites on the market today. In addition to its SuperFlex NFL contests, OwnersBox features weekly DFS contests while most other operators feature daily or season-long games.

Though can you still play daily contests at OwnersBox, the weekly option differs from the rest. SuperFlex contents are not the only unique aspects of the OwnersBox app. You can also play Lightning Round contests as well as Weekly Bracket games.

This OwnersBox review will tell you everything you need to know about OwnersBox, including how to play as well as redeem the OwnersBox bonus from the OwnersBox promo code welcome offer.

OwnersBox Is Available In 36 States

Contrary to sports betting, DFS is legal in almost every state. When it comes to the OwnersBox app, you can play in real money contests in 36 states. The states and jurisdictions you can use the OwnersBox bonus code are listed below.

Alabama

Arkansas

Alaska

California

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Kansas

Kentucky

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Missouri

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington, D.C.

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

How Does OwnersBox Promo Code Work?

The OwnersBox promo code is one of the most generous new user welcome offers in the DFS market today. Most DFS apps typically give you a deposit match bonus, up to $100, however, the OwnersBox bonus is a 100% first deposit match, worth up to $500.

But that's not all. The OwnersBox promo code also gives you $25 in additional OwnersBucks just for making an initial deposit. This means you get the 100% deposit match in OwnersBucks, plus another $25 to use from this OwnersBox code. You will also get $5 more in OwnersBucks just for verifying your new account, with no deposit required for this part of the OwnersBox promo code welcome offer.

Get A $500 Bonus By Using The OwnersBox Promo Code

The OwnersBox promo code gives new customers a 100% deposit match, up to $500. To activate the OwnersBox code, simply click through the link in this article, sign up for a new account, and make your first-time deposit of at least $10.

You'll receive the bonus in OwnersBucks. All OwnersBucks have a 3x playthrough requirement. OwnersBucks can not be withdrawn for cash until the playthrough requirement is met.

To qualify for this OwnersBox welcome promotion, you must be at least 18 years old and physically located in a state where the DFS platform is licensed and legal to operate.

OwnersBox Game Modes

OwnersBox SuperFlex DFS

When you play SuperFlex DFS contests on the OwnersBox app, you can use that SuperFlex spot on a quarterback, running back, wide receiver, or tight end. To win tournaments, you need to get creative. This SuperFlex spot is a fun way to do so.

OwnersBox Weekly Bracket

When you play in Weekly Bracket contests at OwnersBox, you take part in a live draft and go head-to-head with 15 opponents. With these contests, you manage your team through the course of the contest period. While, at the end of the season, the overall winner gets paid, you can also win cash prizes along the way.

OwnersBox Lightning Lineups

OwnersBox Lightning Lineups does all the work for you. To play, all you need to do is click the spin button and the app will generate three lineups for you to choose from. You must pick at least two players from each lineup to enter into these contests. Then, choose your final lineups, your entry fee, and your multiplier, and hit the submit button to enter the OwnersBox Lightning Lineups contests. The more lineups you have, the higher the multiplier.

Sports Available With OwnersBox Promo Code

The OwnersBox promo code can be used to play any contest on the OwnersBox app. Sports available include the NFL, MLB, NHL, and NBA.

Get Started With Your OwnersBox Promo Code

To sign up for a new account with the OwnersBox promo code, follow the simple steps detailed below. This will activate the OwnersBox bonus, which is a 100% first deposit bonus of up to $500.

Click through the direct sign-up link on this page. Doing so will redirect you to the new user registration portal on the OwnersBox Fantasy Sports app.

Enter your name, physical address, email, and phone number to verify your account.

Make a qualifying first-time deposit of at least $10 to activate the OwnersBox promo code and get your bonus.

The welcome bonus will be credited to your account in OwnersBucks.

Visit the lobby of the sport of your choice and enter your first OwnersBox contest.

Funding Your OwnersBox Account

You can easily make deposits and withdrawals with an OwnersBox account. When it comes to deposits, you can only make these transactions using a credit/debit card or online banking. There is a $10 minimum for all deposits, along with a $1,000 maximum.

For withdrawals, credit/debit cards are not eligible. All withdrawals will be processed with online banking or by paper check. Withdrawals are processed within five days with a $10 minimum per transaction.

OwnersBox Review

OwnersBox features daily, weekly, and season-long DFS contests for the four most popular sports leagues in the United States -- the NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL. In addition to traditional head-to-head and tournament contests, you can also play in Weekly Bracket challenges and Lightning Lineups games.

Compared to other DFS operators, OwnersBox brings innovation to the table -- most notably with its flagship SuperFlex NFL contests.

Pros And Cons Of OwnersBox

OwnersBox is a DFS app that has a lot of unique features, including its NFL SuperFlex and Lightning Lineups contests. It does also have some cons, which include a limited number of sports to bet on.

Compared to other DFS platforms on the market, OwnersBox is on par, if not better. It's absolutely worth a signing up with the OwnersBox bonus code via the link in this article to test it out.

Here's a rundown of the main pros and cons of OwnersBox:

OwnersBox Pros

Unique contest types for NFL DFS games, including SuperFlex lineup building

An easy-to-use interface that is user-friendly and aesthetically pleasing for both browser-based and app users

Generous rewards program where you can earn OwnersBucks for every real money contest you enter

OwnersBox Cons

Limited number of sports available, compared to other DFS apps

Not as many contests compared to other top DFS apps

Less banking options than sports betting sites, which is normal for DFS sites

OwnersBox Against The Competition

OwnersBox has a lot of similarities to both FanDuel and DraftKings, the powerhouses of the DFS industry. All three platforms have salary cap-based lineup-building contests. However, the difference is that OwnersBox also deploys weekly contests and SuperFlex NFL games as its most innovative features. This helps set it apart from the competition.

The Final Verdict On OwnersBox Promo Code

If you're looking for a new fun way to play DFS, then OwnersBox is for you. Though it's very similar to FanDuel and DraftKings, OwnersBox adds a twist to its NFL contests by including a SuperFlex roster spot in its primary NFL contests.

Another great perk of trying OwnersBox is its new user welcome bonus, which can be had with the OwnersBox promo code in this article. The OwnersBox code gives you a 100% deposit match bonus, worth up to $500. Most DFS apps typically cap your bonus at $100.

If innovative features like Lightning Lineups contests aren't enough to reel you in, then the welcome bonus that you get with the OwnersBox promo code should be enough to get you to at least try out this terrific DFS platform.

OwnersBox Promo Code FAQs

Is OwnersBox legit?

Yes, OwnersBox is legit. It is a DFS app where you can win real cash prizes by competing in DFS contests. In addition to safe and secure banking and privacy measures, the platform also follows strict guidelines in all of the states it operates in.

What is the OwnersBox app?

The OwnersBox app is a daily fantasy sports app where you can play both daily and weekly fantasy sports contests. While OwnersBox features MLB, NHL, and NBA contests, it breaks the mold with the unique NFL DFS SuperFlex contests, which gives you the option to start two quarterbacks.

Who owns OwnersBox?

Brian Kipp is the owner and CEO of OwnersBox Fantasy Sports. It was founded by Kipp, Bradley Turcotte, and Sandy Plashkes on August 1, 2019, in Ontario, Canada.

What are OwnersBucks in OwnersBox?

OwnersBucks is a type of currency that you can use on the OwnersBox fantasy app. Think of them as the site credit you might get from a sportsbook. You can earn OwnersBucks by playing in real money contests. You can also get them by signing up with the OwnersBox promo code, which is a $500 deposit match bonus, paid out in OwnersBucks.

How do you play OwnersBox?

You can play OwnersBox contests in two ways. Head-to-head and tournaments. To win, you need to have the highest-scoring team. When it comes to building your lineup, you must remain under a specified salary cap for your team to qualify for winnings. In order to play, sign up with the OwnersBox promo code to get started with a 100% deposit match, up to $500, today.