PBA Elite League Battle of the Brands: Best Bowling Bets, Picks and Predictions

Team Storm looks to repeat as champions, but they'll have to do it without Jesper Svensson or François Lavoie. Can Darren Tang and Patrick Dombrowski step in and help get the job done?

As the PBA season winds down, the PBA Elite League: Battle of the Brands rosters are locked in and seeding is set.

Teams were seeded based on final point standings, which was determined following the conclusion of the PBA World Championship on June 13. Now they'll take part in a six-team stepladder final, starting with No. 6 Seed Team Roto Grip (Kris Prather, Justin Knowles, Anthony Simonsen, Kevin McCune and BJ Moore) vs No. 5 Seed Team Brunswick (Jason Sterner, Packy Hanrahan, Graham Fach, Tim Foy Jr. and Matt Sanders) in a one-game match with each team completing five frames on each lane. The winning team will advance to take on the No. 4 Seed Team 900 Global (Mitch Hupe, Ryan Barnes, Andrew Anderson, Brandon Bonta and Thomas Larsen) in another one game match.

The Match 2 winner will take on the defending champs, Team Storm (Chris Via, Patrick Dombrowski, Jason Belmonte, Darren Tang and Kyle Troup). At this point, all matches switch to a Race-to-2 with each team staying on their own lane for a full game then switching for game 2. If tied at one game each, there will be a three-player, one-ball each roll-off with total pinfall breaking the tie.

The winner advances to face Team Hammer (Boog Krol, Tomas Kayhko, Bill O'Neill, Zach Wilkins and Marshall Kent) in the semifinal with the chance to face Team Motiv (Nick Pate, AJ Johnson, EJ Tackett, Santtu Tahvanainen and Matt Russo) in the championship match.

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2026 PBA Elite League: Battle of the Brands Matchups

Team Brunswick -9.5 (-106) over Team Roto Grip

Both of these teams bring some continuity, as Team Roto Grip returns its whole roster from the 2025 stepladder, and Brunswick has just one change with Matt Sanders replacing Dom Barrett. Last year, Brunswick won one match before losing in the semifinal match, while Roto Grip struggled on their way to a loss in their first match.

When it comes down to it, this match will largely depend on how the left side of the lanes compare to the right, as Team Brunswick brings three left-handers to the event, compared to just one on Team Roto Grip.

All odds via BetRivers Sportsbook as of June 19th 6:00 pm ET

2026 PBA Elite League: Battle of the Brands Winner Best Bet

Team Storm (+500)

On paper, Team Storm has the most talented roster - with four of the top 12 on the Tour Points leaderboard. That doesn't necessarily translate to winning a team bowling event, but the fact that they took home the inaugural Battle of the Brands title last season adds to my confidence. They will have a new look this year, as last year's anchor bowler Jesper Svensson is not participating nor is François Lavoie. Patrick Dombrowski and Darren Tang are strong replacements, although that does leave the team without a lefty on the roster.

Last year's runner-up, Team Motiv, was smart to add a lefty to the roster this year after going with all right-handers in 2025. However, after an uninspiring season, I'm not going to bet on Matt Russo to be the difference-maker. Frankly, Team Motiv is the top seed because EJ Tackett dominates the field, earning the most points for his team to give them a free pass to the championship match. In this event, one player can't win it for the team, but one weak link could lose it. That makes Team Motiv an easy fade for me.

If you like a long shot, consider Team 900 Global, led by 2024 PBA League MVP Andrew Anderson, or Team Brunswick, which will live or die with three left-handers on the roster.

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2026 PBA Elite League: Battle of the Brands

All times listed are local (Eastern Time)

Saturday, June 20th

PBA Elite League: Battle of the Brands Matches 1 through 3 / (LIVE on CBS SN): 1 p.m.

PBA Elite League: Battle of the Brands Matches 4 and 5 / (LIVE on CBS SN): 3 p.m.