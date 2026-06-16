Penn Entertainment will launch theScore Casino, Hollywood Casino, and theScore Bet in Alberta on July 13, 2026. Learn how the operator's three-brand rollout fits into Alberta's new regulated online gambling mar

Penn Entertainment is set to enter Alberta's newly regulated online gambling market on July 13, 2026, bringing two casino products and a sportsbook. The launch marks one of the more significant operator entries ahead of the market's official opening, with Penn fielding theScore Casino, Hollywood Casino, and theScore Bet simultaneously in Alberta.

The July 13 launch date is governed by the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission alongside the Alberta iGaming Corporation, the provincial regulator established under Bill 48 to oversee the newly legalised online gambling framework. Penn's multi-product entry positions it as one of the more active operators in the province from day one.

theScore Casino

theScore Casino arrives in Alberta backed by the existing brand recognition of theScore media and sports ecosystem, which has had a foothold in the Canadian market for years. The casino platform carries a library of slots, table games, and live dealer options, and is built to integrate closely with theScore's broader sports content product.

The mobile app for theScore Casino is available on both iOS and Android. The interface is designed with sports fans in mind, keeping casino and sports content within a connected experience rather than siloing the two. Players can move between casino games and sports content from within the same application.

theScore Casino is licensed and operated under Penn Entertainment's regulatory applications with AiGC, making it one of the first major branded online casino products to go live in the province under the new framework.

Hollywood Casino

Hollywood Casino brings Penn's land-based brand into the Alberta digital market. The Hollywood brand operates physical casino properties across the United States and has been extended to online casino products in regulated American markets including Pennsylvania, Michigan, and New Jersey. The Alberta launch represents the brand's first entry into a Canadian regulated online market.

The Hollywood Casino app is available on iOS and Android, with a game library that includes slots, blackjack, roulette, and live dealer tables. The platform is built on Penn's iGaming infrastructure, which has been deployed across multiple regulated jurisdictions in the US and brings a degree of proven operational stability to the Alberta rollout.

Hollywood Casino's entry into Alberta reflects Penn's broader strategy of deploying multiple branded products within a single regulated market, allowing the company to reach different player demographics under distinct brand identities while operating under the same regulatory licence.

theScore Bet

Alongside its two casino products, Penn is also launching theScore Bet in Alberta as part of its regulated market entry. theScore Bet is a sportsbook rather than a casino product, and its inclusion in Penn's Alberta launch rounds out the company's offering for players who want access to sports wagering alongside online casino play.

theScore Bet has operated in Ontario since that province's regulated market opened in April 2022, giving the brand an established track record in Canadian regulated sports betting. The Alberta sportsbook launch extends that footprint westward. The sportsbook app is available on iOS and Android and covers major North American sports leagues as well as international markets.

Alberta Market Context

Alberta's regulated online gambling market launches July 13, 2026, making it the second Canadian province after Ontario to establish a fully regulated, open access online gambling framework. The market is overseen by AGLC and AiGC, with operators required to meet licensing conditions that include RG Check accreditation, a responsible gambling certification programme administered by the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Penn is among a group of major Canadian online casino operators confirmed for the Alberta launch, which also includes DraftKings, BetMGM, Caesars, BetRivers, bet365, FanDuel, Golden Nugget, and Bet99. The presence of multiple large operators from day one mirrors the competitive conditions seen at Ontario's launch and sets up what is expected to be an active acquisition environment in the province through the remainder of 2026.