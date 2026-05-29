Play'n GO Secures Alberta iGaming Provider License Ahead of July 13 Market Launch

Swedish studio Play'n GO is licensed and certifying titles ahead of Alberta's regulated iGaming launch. Find out what games Alberta players can expect.
May 29, 2026
Play'n GO Secures Alberta iGaming Provider License Ahead of July 13 Market Launch
May 29, 2026
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Swedish game developer Play'n GO has received a gaming supplier license from the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC), clearing the path for its casino content to reach Alberta players when the regulated online market opens on July 13, 2026. The license makes Alberta the company's third regulated Canadian jurisdiction and positions Play'n GO as one of the first major gaming content suppliers to complete the province's certification process ahead of launch.

For Alberta online casino players, this is a meaningful development in regards to game offerings. Play'n GO is one of the most widely distributed game studios in regulated markets globally, and its presence at launch means players will have access to a deep, proven catalog from day one rather than waiting for content to slowlyroll in post launch.

What Play'n GO Brings to Alberta igaming Lobbies

Play'n GO is best known for its slot portfolio, which spans classic three reel formats, high volatility grid slots, and a library of branded series titles. The Book of Dead franchise remains one of the most played slot series in regulated markets worldwide, and titles like Rise of Olympus, Fire Joker, and Reactoonz have built consistent followings across Ontario and other regulated Canadian casino markets.

Beyond the great slot titles, the studio produces blackjack, roulette, and video poker variants, meaning Alberta operators that integrate Play'n GO will be able to offer a broader content mix rather than slots alone. The company also has a track record of ongoing content output, regularly releasing new titles, so players can expect a catalog that grows throughout the year rather than sitting static at launch.

What Game Certification Actually Means for Players

Play'n GO has confirmed that a selection of titles are already moving through Alberta's certification process. Certification is not a formality. The AGLC requires each game to be independently tested to verify that return to player percentages, random number generators, and game mechanics meet technical standards before a title can go live.

This means any Play'n GO game available at an AGLC licensed casino has been verified to function as advertised. RTP figures on certified titles reflect what the game is actually set to pay back, and operators cannot adjust those figures outside of approved parameters. 

What Alberta Players Can Expect on July 13

Alberta's regulated market opens with a structure designed to look familiar to anyone who has used a regulated online casino in Ontario. The AGLC will regulate the market and continue operating PlayAlberta, while the Alberta iGaming Corporation handles operator contracts and relationships. Private operators, including several major brands already confirmed in the licensing pipeline, will be able to offer both casino and sports betting products from launch day. Play'n GO's Alberta license means its titles will be available through that protected environment rather than through offshore platforms that carry no regulatory accountability.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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PJ Wright
PJ Wright is an experienced online gambling writer with experience in covering online operators and news throughout North America. You can find him covering the best ways to find promotional offers, the best operators to choose from and when new games are released.

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