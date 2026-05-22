PowerPlay Locks In Alberta Launch Debut as July 13 Approaches

Alberta's July 13 iGaming launch is loading up fast. PowerPlay confirmed its arrival this week, joining FanDuel, DraftKings, and 30+ other operators set to go live for AB bettors and casino players.

Alberta's iGaming market is two months out, and the operator roster keeps growing. PowerPlay, the Canadian-focused sportsbook currently operating under an Ontario AGCO licence, confirmed this week it will be live on launch day with both a full Alberta sportsbook platform. "July 13's go live date is locked, and so are we," said Bill O'Brien, PowerPlay's head of sportsbook. "Alberta players will have a fully live, full-loaded platform from Day 1."

That is a confident claim in a crowded field. FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, Caesars, BetRivers, Betway, PointsBet, and theScore Bet are all registered to operate in Alberta. As of early May, 28 operators had completed registration with the AiGC and roughly 37 had paid licensing fees. The real opportunity: PlayAlberta currently captures just 23 to 32 percent of estimated online gambling activity in the province. The rest is going to offshore, grey market sites that are regulated by the Malta Gaming authority and others.

Not Just the Big Brands

PowerPlay's positioning as a local alternative is smart in a market dominated by American operators. The platform has been active in Ontario since 2022, offering sports betting and more than 1,200 casino games on the igaming side. Marketing director Thomas Vermeulen put it plainly: "We're not a global brand parachuting into this market chasing a new revenue line." Whether that angle cuts through when FanDuel and DraftKings are spending aggressively is an open question, but there is a real audience for a genuinely Canadian platform.

First Nations Operators in the Mix

River Cree iGaming Limited, connected to the Enoch Cree Nation's River Cree Resort and Casino, registered as an Alberta iGaming operator as of May 15. It signals that Indigenous gaming operators are not sitting out the digital shift. That said, some First Nations leaders remain concerned that expanded online gambling will reduce foot traffic to in person casinos. The province has committed 2 percent of gross iGaming revenue to First Nations, but whether that offsets the revenue gap is still a question to be answered.

The Privacy Wrinkle

Alberta passed Bill 31 this month, legislation that would allow the province to sell Play Alberta, including customer data, to a private buyer. Alberta's information and privacy commissioner flagged it as a "concerning precedent." Minister Dale Nally has said AGLC has no immediate plans to sell the platform, but the legislation creates that option for the future. If you're a registered Play Alberta user, this is worth knowing.

What It Means for Alberta Bettors

Come July 13, Alberta players go from one legal option to potentially more than 30 plus competing platforms. That means better Alberta betting apps, more game selection, and real market competition for the first time. The date was officially confirmed this week. The operator lineup is loaded and still growing. The only remaining question is whether the AiGC can get licensing paperwork across the finish line for everyone who wants to be live on day one.

Responsible Gambling

Online gambling comes with real risks. Alberta's iGaming framework includes a centralized self-exclusion system shared across all licensed operators. If gambling is affecting you or someone you know, contact ConnexOntario at 1-866-531-2600 or visit PlaySmart.ca. You can also reach the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health at camh.ca. Set deposit limits before you start.