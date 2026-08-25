Build your Premier League All-Time XI with RotoWire’s interactive draft game. Pick legends by season, earn grades and share your dream team.

From the latest news to creating the best starting lineup, we've got you covered. Sign-up today

Sign up for free to get the best advice and offers to dominate this season.

Every Premier League fan has argued about this at a pub table at some point: could Peter Schmeichel's back line hold up behind Bruno Fernandes? Does peak Thierry Henry beat peak Erling Haaland in a straight scoring race?

Now you can settle it yourself -- sort of -- with RotoWire's new interactive draft game, Premier League All-Time XI: Build Your Dream Team.

How to Build a Premier League All Time XI Dream Team

The concept is simple, the execution is not. Instead of picking from a static list of the "greatest ever," the game pulls from a database of 510 real player-seasons stretching from the Premier League's very first campaign in 1992-93 all the way through 2025-26 -- 34 years of the league's actual statistical record.

RotoWire's latest game comes on the heels of our World Cup Simulator and our Build Your All-Time MLS XI -- if you need a warm-up.

You fill out an 11-man squad one position at a time: goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders, two wingers, one striker. But here's the twist -- you don't choose the season.

Each slot randomly assigns you a year, and you're stuck drafting from whoever played that position that season. Land on 1998-99 for your goalkeeper slot and you might be staring down prime Peter Schmeichel and David Seaman with no way to swap in a more modern shot-stopper. Get one reshuffle for the whole draft, and that's it.

Every completed XI gets scored using a formula that rewards more than just raw stats -- Golden Boots, Golden Gloves, PFA and FWA honors, and Team of the Year nods all carry real weight alongside goals, assists, and clean sheets. The final squad is graded on a curve built from thousands of simulated drafts, so an A+ actually means something rather than being handed out for showing up.

Once your XI is set, the game builds a shareable result card -- pitch graphic, full stat line, and all -- ready to post and brag about, or use as ammunition the next time someone tries to tell you their all-time Arsenal XI beats yours.

It's a quick play, but it rewards knowing your football history -- the deeper your recall of who actually wore the shirt in, say, 2003-04, the better your draft. Give it a try below and see what era your Golden Generation comes from.

Golden Generation Series Build Your All-Time Premier League XI Every pick pulls from a randomly assigned Premier League season, 1992–93 through 2025–26. Pick the player who fits the slot — then the league flips to another season. Fill all eleven and see your Golden Generation. 1 Fill 11 positions — GK, four defenders, three midfielders, two wingers, one forward. 2 Draw a season. One click randomly assigns a Premier League season, from 1992-93 all the way to 2025-26. 3 Pick your player. Five standouts from that season pop up for the open slot — take your pick. 4 Repeat & reveal. The league flips to a new random season for every slot. Fill all eleven to see — and share — your Golden Generation XI. Start the Draft 0 / 11 slots filled 1 reshuffle remaining Up next: Goalkeeper SEASON 1992-93 Draw a Season ↻ Reshuffle this season A+ Your Golden Generation Download XI card Copy share text Draft again Copied to clipboard

Methodology

Players draft one player per position across an 11-man Premier League XI, drawing from a database of 510 real player-seasons spanning 1992-93 through 2025-26. Each pick is pulled from a randomly assigned season and scored on a formula that weighs major individual honors (Golden Boot, Golden Glove, PFA and FWA awards) alongside goals, assists, and clean sheets. Completed squads receive a letter grade benchmarked against thousands of simulated drafts, so results reflect realistic, achievable outcomes rather than a best-case ceiling.

FAQ

What is the "Premier League All-Time XI: Build Your Dream Team" game? It's a free interactive draft game where you build an all-time Premier League lineup using real player-seasons instead of full careers. The database spans 510 player-seasons across all 34 Premier League campaigns, from 1992-93 through 2025-26.

How does the Premier League All-Time XI draft work? You fill 11 lineup slots -- goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders, two wingers, one striker -- one at a time. Each slot randomly assigns a Premier League season, and you draft from the real players who filled that position that year. You get one reshuffle for the entire draft.

How is my Premier League All-Time XI scored? Completed squads are scored on a formula that weighs major individual honors -- Golden Boot, Golden Glove, PFA and FWA awards, and Team of the Year selections -- alongside raw stats like goals, assists, and clean sheets. Your final grade is benchmarked against thousands of simulated drafts, so an A+ reflects a genuinely elite result.

What data is included in the Premier League All-Time XI database? The draft pool draws from 510 real player-seasons spanning 1992-93 through 2025-26 -- roughly 15 per season -- covering Premier League award winners, Team of the Year honorees, and statistical leaders at each position.

Can I choose which season I draft from? No -- that's the twist. Each position is randomly assigned a season, so you might land on a goalkeeper slot in 1998-99 and be stuck choosing between Peter Schmeichel and David Seaman with no way to swap in a more modern option.

Is the Premier League All-Time XI draft free to play? Yes. The game is free to play and doesn't require an account.

Can I share my finished Premier League All-Time XI? Yes. Once your squad is complete, the game generates a shareable result card with a pitch graphic and full stat line that you can post or send to settle the argument.