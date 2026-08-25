Every Premier League fan has argued about this at a pub table at some point: could Peter Schmeichel's back line hold up behind Bruno Fernandes? Does peak Thierry Henry beat peak Erling Haaland in a straight scoring race?
Now you can settle it yourself -- sort of -- with RotoWire's new interactive draft game, Premier League All-Time XI: Build Your Dream Team.
How to Build a Premier League All Time XI Dream Team
The concept is simple, the execution is not. Instead of picking from a static list of the "greatest ever," the game pulls from a database of 510 real player-seasons stretching from the Premier League's very first campaign in 1992-93 all the way through 2025-26 -- 34 years of the league's actual statistical record.
RotoWire's latest game comes on the heels of our World Cup Simulator and our Build Your All-Time MLS XI -- if you need a warm-up.
You fill out an 11-man squad one position at a time: goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders, two wingers, one striker. But here's the twist -- you don't choose the season.
Each slot randomly assigns you a year, and you're stuck drafting from whoever played that position that season. Land on 1998-99 for your goalkeeper slot and you might be staring down prime Peter Schmeichel and David Seaman with no way to swap in a more modern shot-stopper. Get one reshuffle for the whole draft, and that's it.
Every completed XI gets scored using a formula that rewards more than just raw stats -- Golden Boots, Golden Gloves, PFA and FWA honors, and Team of the Year nods all carry real weight alongside goals, assists, and clean sheets. The final squad is graded on a curve built from thousands of simulated drafts, so an A+ actually means something rather than being handed out for showing up.
Once your XI is set, the game builds a shareable result card -- pitch graphic, full stat line, and all -- ready to post and brag about, or use as ammunition the next time someone tries to tell you their all-time Arsenal XI beats yours.
It's a quick play, but it rewards knowing your football history -- the deeper your recall of who actually wore the shirt in, say, 2003-04, the better your draft. Give it a try below and see what era your Golden Generation comes from.
Methodology
Players draft one player per position across an 11-man Premier League XI, drawing from a database of 510 real player-seasons spanning 1992-93 through 2025-26. Each pick is pulled from a randomly assigned season and scored on a formula that weighs major individual honors (Golden Boot, Golden Glove, PFA and FWA awards) alongside goals, assists, and clean sheets. Completed squads receive a letter grade benchmarked against thousands of simulated drafts, so results reflect realistic, achievable outcomes rather than a best-case ceiling.
FAQ
What is the "Premier League All-Time XI: Build Your Dream Team" game? It's a free interactive draft game where you build an all-time Premier League lineup using real player-seasons instead of full careers. The database spans 510 player-seasons across all 34 Premier League campaigns, from 1992-93 through 2025-26.
How does the Premier League All-Time XI draft work? You fill 11 lineup slots -- goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders, two wingers, one striker -- one at a time. Each slot randomly assigns a Premier League season, and you draft from the real players who filled that position that year. You get one reshuffle for the entire draft.
How is my Premier League All-Time XI scored? Completed squads are scored on a formula that weighs major individual honors -- Golden Boot, Golden Glove, PFA and FWA awards, and Team of the Year selections -- alongside raw stats like goals, assists, and clean sheets. Your final grade is benchmarked against thousands of simulated drafts, so an A+ reflects a genuinely elite result.
What data is included in the Premier League All-Time XI database? The draft pool draws from 510 real player-seasons spanning 1992-93 through 2025-26 -- roughly 15 per season -- covering Premier League award winners, Team of the Year honorees, and statistical leaders at each position.
Can I choose which season I draft from? No -- that's the twist. Each position is randomly assigned a season, so you might land on a goalkeeper slot in 1998-99 and be stuck choosing between Peter Schmeichel and David Seaman with no way to swap in a more modern option.
Is the Premier League All-Time XI draft free to play? Yes. The game is free to play and doesn't require an account.
Can I share my finished Premier League All-Time XI? Yes. Once your squad is complete, the game generates a shareable result card with a pitch graphic and full stat line that you can post or send to settle the argument.