RotoWire Introduces Smart Money

Get access to the biggest wagers from the sharpest bettors in the game with RotoWire's brand new Smart Money tool.
Updated on March 17, 2026 12:56PM EST
RotoWire Introduces Smart Money
Updated on March 17, 2026 12:56PM EST

Smart Money

NEW
We tell you exactly where to bet, across 25+ domestic books and Fantasy platforms. Built on sharp action, see where the real money is moving and why.

The smartest bettors already made their pick. Now you can too.

In 1997, RotoWire invented real-time fantasy player news and changed how fans played the game forever.

What followed was a pattern -- not of keeping up, but of staying ahead. The fantasy industry's first real-time customized cheat sheet. The first DFS lineup optimizer. One of the first specialized tools for finding edges in prop and pick 'em markets. 

No matter the game, we've brought the ball. 

Fantasy.

DFS.

Props. 

Betting.

Everything in sports has run through the Wire. 

Now, enter Smart Money.

With RotoWire's Smart Money tool, you can follow the biggest wagers from the best bettors in the game. We track bets placed on sharp markets like Novig and ProphetX -- where bettors who have already been limited by sportsbooks are forced to play. That means less noise, more signal and more money moves worth following.

With Smart Money, you don't have to be the smartest bettor in the room. Just get in.

Starting now, the room is open -- we're offering a 7-day free trial for everyone. Whether you're a current or former subscriber, or brand new to RotoWire. 

If you're already a RotoWire subscriber, you have access now at no extra cost or effort. 

Not part of the RotoWire community and want to see how Smart Money utilizes the sharpest minds to give you an edge against the books? Start your free trial at RotoWire's subscription page.

Want to learn more first? Check out our complete Smart Money Tutorial.

Find your PERFECT PICK

View RotoWire's advanced analysis across all major sportsbooks and DFS.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
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