Stake.us Latest Bonus Code ROTOWIRE in March: 250,000 Gold Coins + $25 Stake Cash

Use Code ROTOWIRE to Claim 250,000 Gold Coins plus $25 Stake Cash with the Stake.us sweepstakes casino welcome bonus. No purchase needed to play
March 23, 2026
Stake.us Latest Bonus Code ROTOWIRE in March: 250,000 Gold Coins + $25 Stake Cash
March 23, 2026
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In the world of sweepstakes casinos, Stake.us continues to shine with a headline-grabbing welcome bonus designed for new players when they use the code "ROTOWIRE": 250,000 Gold Coins (GC) and $25 Stake Cash (SC). 

As digital sweepstakes gain ground across the country, this offer cements Stake.us's status as a top destination for social casino gaming fans. Here's everything you need to know about the Stake.us sweepstakes casino bonus and why it is making waves among players in 2026.​

What Is the Stake.us Welcome Bonus Code ?

Bonus FeatureDetails
Welcome Bonus250,000 Gold Coins + $25 Stake Cash
Promo CodeROTOWIRE (automatically applied when signing up through this page)
Purchase RequiredNo
Gold Coins (GC)250,000 GC for free-play casino games
Stake Cash (SC)$25 SC redeemable for real prizes after 3x playthrough
Additional New Player RewardsDaily bonus of 10,000 GC + 1 SC for 30 days
Total Potential Stake CashOver $55 SC with daily logins
Eligible PlayersU.S. residents, 21+ (In select states)
Verification RequiredYes (government-issued ID + selfie)
Redemption OptionsCash prizes, gift cards, cryptocurrency
Processing TimeBonus credited within 48 hours

The Stake.us welcome bonus greets new users with a hefty package: 250,000 Gold Coins and $25 in Stake Cash—no purchase necessary. All that is needed is the code ROTOWIRE. Gold Coins fuel unlimited play on classic reels, table games, and modern slots, while Stake Cash can be redeemed for real cash prizes and other rewards, providing a genuine chance at winning big. 

This dual-currency bonus structure sets Stake.us apart, giving players a substantial starting bankroll and more ways to hit it big on sweepstakes-enabled games.​

How to Claim Your Stake.us Sweepstakes Casino Welcome Bonus

Getting started and claiming the bonus at Stake.us is straightforward—but requires a few important steps for a secure and fair experience:

  1. Registration: Visit Stake.us and sign up with your personal details (username, password, state, and birth date).​
  2. Verification: Complete identity verification using a government-issued ID and a selfie, confirming both your age (21+) and legal residency in an eligible state.​
  3. Promo Code: There is no promo code needed to claim this offer, just click one of the links on this page.​
  4. Receive Your Offer: Within 48 hours, 250,000 Gold Coins and $25 Stake Cash are credited to your new account, instantly unlocking the full range of Stake.us games and sweepstakes contests.​

Why Is the Stake.us Welcome Bonus Special?

  • No Purchase Required: The Stake.us bonus requires no commitment—simply sign up and verify your account to unlock the offer. This is a significant advantage over many competing sweepstakes casinos that require a deposit to claim similar rewards.​
  • Generous Payout: With 250,000 Gold Coins for free casino-style fun and $25 in Stake Cash for cash-out potential, the offer is among the most generous no-purchase bonuses in the U.S. sweepstakes space.​
  • Ongoing Value for Active Players: New members also receive a daily login bonus of 10,000 GC and 1 SC for 30 days, giving users more than $55 in total Stake Cash if they check-in every day for their first month. Additional prizes, code drops, and rakeback rewards mean the bonuses don't stop after signup.​

What Are Gold Coins and Stake Cash?

  • Gold Coins (GC): Fun, non-redeemable play credits used on all Stake.us games. Great for practice, leaderboard contests, and exploring the full portfolio of slots, blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and Stake originals.
  • Stake Cash (SC): "Sweeps" currency with real-world value—1 SC equals $1. Stake Cash can be wagered in sweepstakes contests and, after meeting a simple 3x playthrough requirement, is redeemable for gift cards, cash prizes, or cryptocurrency. This separates Stake.us from traditional online gambling sites by meeting legal requirements for prize awarding.​

Where Is Stake.us Available?

Stake.us is open to most U.S. players aged 21 and up, with services available in nearly every state except for the following: Delaware, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and West Virginia. Checking your eligibility is the first step to securing your bonus.​

Ongoing Stake.us Promotions and Rewards

Stake.us stands out for its steady stream of ongoing player rewards:

  • Daily Login Bonuses: Consistent check-ins yield 10,000 more Gold Coins + 1 SC each day for up to 30 days, keeping gameplay fresh and your wallet full.​
  • Rakeback: Recoup 5% of your casino play losses with daily rakeback rewards—a unique feature in the sweepstakes world.​
  • Promo Code Drops and Giveaways: Look out for limited-time bonus codes and sweepstakes events via social media and the site dashboard.
  • VIP Club: High-volume players earn special perks like boosted rewards and exclusive packages.

Responsible Sweepstakes Gaming and Fair Play

To uphold its reputation and comply with U.S. social gaming laws, Stake.us enforces strict account verification, single-user/per-household bonus eligibility, and responsible gaming measures, ensuring all rewards and redemptions are fair and secure.​

Final Word: A Must-Claim Bonus In 2026

The Stake.us sweepstakes casino welcome bonus is causing a stir for good reason: 250,000 Gold Coins plus $25 in Stake Cash puts new players in prime position to enjoy hundreds of premium games, daily rewards, and real prize potential—without spending a penny. For U.S. fans of social casino gaming, now is the time to seize this generous welcome offer, start spinning, and see why Stake.us is at the forefront of the sweepstakes casino revolution in 2026.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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PJ Wright
PJ Wright is an experienced online gambling writer with experience in covering online operators and news throughout North America. You can find him covering the best ways to find promotional offers, the best operators to choose from and when new games are released.

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