Most Popular Premier League Team in Every State Across America

See the most-supported Premier League team in every state with our U.S. map, plus trends behind Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea fans.

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English soccer has never been easier to watch in the United States, and American fans have picked sides. Using Google Trends search interest and cross-checking it against FBref's most-viewed team pages, we mapped the Premier League club that draws the most attention in each of the 50 states and Washington, D.C. The result is a coast-to-coast picture of where each club's American base actually sits.

Data Study Every State's Premier League Team The Premier League club with the strongest U.S. following in each state, ranked by Google Trends search interest and cross-checked against FBref's most-viewed team pages. 50 states + D.C. Arsenal 18 Liverpool 16 Chelsea 11 Man United 5 Tottenham 1 How this was built: Each state is assigned the Premier League club with the highest Google Trends search interest (blended 5-year and all-time windows), then sanity-checked against FBref's "most-viewed team pages" for 2024 and 2025. Search interest is a proxy for attention and following, not an official membership count.

Which Premier League team should I support?

If you're a new fan asking which Premier League team to support, geography is a surprisingly good starting point -- your neighbors have often already leaned one way. Our map answers the question state by state: hover or tap where you live to see the club with the strongest local following. Broadly, the West and the Mountain states skew Arsenal, the industrial Midwest and New England skew Liverpool, and the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic skew Chelsea. Manchester United holds Texas and a handful of others, while the rest of the "Big Six" barely register at the state level.

The most popular Premier League teams in the U.S.

Across all 51 territories, three clubs dominate. Arsenal leads outright with 18 states, Liverpool follows closely with 16, and Chelsea takes 11. Manchester United accounts for five, Tottenham for one, and — notably — Manchester City for none.

Club States Where its support concentrates Arsenal 18 The West Coast and Mountain West, plus New York and Georgia Liverpool 16 The Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, New England, and the Gulf Coast Chelsea 11 The Carolinas, the mid-Atlantic, and the southern Plains Manchester United 5 Texas and Arkansas, plus Tennessee, Utah and Washington Tottenham Hotspur 1 Minnesota Manchester City 0 Never finished first in any state

Arsenal: the most-searched Premier League club

Arsenal's 18 states form the map's largest single block. The Gunners own nearly the entire West and Mountain West -- California, Nevada, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, the Dakotas, Alaska and Hawaii — and reach east through Illinois and Missouri to New York, Georgia and much of northern New England.

Also: RotoWire has built a tool that allows you to pick players from any World Cup squad (1966-2026) and build your ultimate XI. Our free 2026 World Cup simulator runs the result. 400 squads, 3200+ players.

Liverpool: the Midwest and New England favorite

Liverpool's 16 states cluster in two regions: the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley (Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska) and New England (Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island). The Reds also carry a Gulf-Coast pocket in Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida, plus Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Arizona.

Chelsea: the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic

Chelsea's 11 states run down the South Atlantic and mid-Atlantic -- Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Washington, D.C. -- with outposts in Alabama, New Mexico, and the southern Plains in Kansas and Oklahoma.

Manchester United, Tottenham and Manchester City

Manchester United's American footprint has narrowed to five states, anchored by Texas and Arkansas and rounded out by Tennessee, Utah and Washington. Tottenham claim a single state, Minnesota. Manchester City -- despite the club's recent on-field dominance -- do not finish first in a single state, a reminder that trophies and American search interest don't always move together.

Also: Most Hated EPL Clubs.

The most successful Premier League team isn't the most popular here

Manchester City have been England's most successful team of the past decade, yet they top zero states. Manchester United, whose trophy haul long predates the current fanbase, still hold five. And Arsenal -- without a league title since 2004 -- lead the country. American support tracks history, broadcast habits and word-of-mouth more than the current table, which is exactly why a map of U.S. interest looks so different from a Premier League standings page.

How we mapped every state's Premier League team

There is no official registry of Premier League fans by state, so we used search behavior as a proxy for attention and following. For each state we ranked the "Big Six" clubs by Google Trends relative search interest (blending five-year and all-time windows to smooth out short-term spikes), then cross-checked the result against FBref's most-viewed team pages for 2024 and 2025. Where a state's top page belonged to an MLS or NWSL side, or flipped between years, we deferred to the Trends ranking. Search interest is a measure of attention, not an official membership count — treat the map as a read on where each club's American audience is strongest, not a census.

Data: Google Trends (relative search interest) and FBref most-viewed team pages, 2024–2025. Analysis: RotoWire. Interactive map: Grandstand analysis.

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