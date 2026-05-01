New PA Online Casino Sites This Weekend: Top New Launches for May 2026

Imperial Treasures Casino launched in PA in March 2026, making it the newest real money online casino in Pennsylvania. See how it compares to Monopoly Casino and get current welcome offers.

Pennsylvania has one of the most competitive regulated casino markets in the country, and two legitimate new entrants have joined the field in the past year. If you are a PA player looking for something fresh this weekend, here is where the newest action is.

Casino Launch Date Welcome Offer Game Providers Imperial Treasures Casino March 2026 100% deposit match up to $200 AGS, Evolution, Slingo, ODDSworks Monopoly Casino July 2025 $100 Second Chance Bonus IGT, Bally, Red Tiger

1. Imperial Treasures Casino: The Most Recently Launched PA Online Casino

Imperial Treasures Casino launched in Pennsylvania on March 3, 2026, operated by Flowplay LLC, a Wind Creek Hospitality company, as an affiliate of Wind Creek Bethlehem. It is the most recently launched regulated real money online casino in Pennsylvania and marks Flowplay's first entry into any regulated US gaming market after nearly two decades in social gaming.

What You Get

100% deposit match up to $200 on first deposit

Games from AGS, ODDSworks, Evolution, and Slingo, with additional provider integrations underway.

Live dealer tables powered by Evolution, currently featuring 10 titles including blackjack and roulette.

Built on a proprietary PAM platform developed specifically for regulated real money play.

Fully licensed and regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

The platform is purpose-built rather than a legacy product adapted for PA. Flowplay brings more than 17 years of experience in social gaming and interactive entertainment to the real money space, which shows in the app architecture. It is a leaner, cleaner product than most of the established operators in the state, which can work in its favor for players who find the bigger platforms overcrowded.

Best If: You want to be one of the first players on the newest PA casino in the market, with a straightforward deposit match and a live dealer suite backed by Evolution Gaming.

2. Monopoly Casino: PA's Previous New Launch Still Worth Considering

Monopoly Casino launched in Pennsylvania in July 2025, operated by Bally's Corporation. It is the second most recent PA casino launch and still a relevant option for players who want something newer than the long-established names dominating the state.

What You Get

$100 Second Chance Bonus on first deposit. If your first session does not go your way, Monopoly credits you up to $100 in bonus funds to keep playing. One of the most attractive pa online casino bonuses.

Exclusive Monopoly-branded slot titles and Slingo games not available at other PA casinos

Game library including industry titles like Cash Eruption alongside the exclusive Monopoly catalog

Live dealer games including Lightning Roulette and multiple blackjack variations

Backed by Bally's Corporation, which also operates Bally Casino in PA

The Monopoly brand is a genuine differentiator here. The exclusive slot titles and Slingo games give the platform an identity that most PA casinos lack, and the Second Chance structure on the welcome offer is one of the more player-friendly setups in the state.

Best If: You want an established real money online casino with exclusive game content you will not find at BetMGM or FanDuel, and a welcome offer that gives you a real second shot without complicated mechanics.

Both casinos are newer additions to a PA market that has been largely locked to new entrants since 2021. Most of the available licenses in Pennsylvania have been claimed, which makes any new launch significant. Imperial Treasures is the pick if you want the absolute newest platform in the state right now. Monopoly is the stronger choice if you prioritize game variety and a more developed platform with a recognizable brand behind it.

Play Responsibly

Both operators are regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board and offer deposit limits, session timers, and self-exclusion tools. Use them. For support, contact the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-GAMBLER or visit ncpgambling.org.