Discover the top 10 online casinos in Canada for May, 2026. Compare game libraries, welcome bonuses, and trusted platforms to find the best casino for you.

Finding a reliable online casino in Canada takes more than glancing at a welcome offer. Between game libraries, licensing credentials, and ongoing Canadian casino promotions, there is a lot to sort through. The 10 casinos listed here cover a wide range of player profiles, from jackpot chasers and live casino fans to casual players looking for a trustworthy place to start.

Comparing Our Top 10 Online Casinos In Canada

Online Casino Game Library Best For SlotRave 8,700+ titles High volume slots players Zodiac Casino 850+ titles Progressive jackpot hunters Vegasino 500+ Crypto-friendly players Lucky Days Casino 4,500+ titles Players who want ongoing promos Tooniebet 3,300+ titles Live casino fans in Ontario Yukon Gold Casino 1,200+ titles Casino players looking for trust Casino Classic 850+ titles Players who value a proven track record Captain Cooks 700+ titles Low deposit, casual players Golden Tiger 850+ titles Bonus spread across multiple deposits Bet99 Casino 4,400+ titles Canadian players who want casino and sports

SlotRave Casino

SlotRave launched in early 2026 with one of the biggest game libraries on the market, featuring over 8,700 titles from more than 100 software studios. New Canadian players can claim up to $1,000 plus 100 bonus spins across their first four deposits. A 50 level VIP program tops out with real world prizes, including a Porsche 911. Worth knowing: the 40x wagering requirement and 7 day welcome bonus window are on the tougher end of the market.

Zodiac Casino

Zodiac has been serving Canadian players since 2001 as part of the Casino Rewards group, running on Games Global software. The signature welcome offer gives you 80 chances to win $1 million on the Mega Money Wheel with just a $1 deposit, followed by up to $480 in match bonuses across four more deposits. The 200x wagering requirement on the first two deposit bonuses is steep, but the loyalty program and jackpot network are hard to beat at this price point.

Vegasino Casino

Vegasino offers up to $750 plus 200 bonus spins on sign up, with a 35x wagering requirement applied to the deposit and bonus amount combined. There are 15 payment methods available, including Interac and several crypto options. The VIP Club adds cashback and higher withdrawal limits for regular players. Ongoing promotions after the welcome offer are limited, so players who expect a full weekly promo calendar may want to look elsewhere.

Lucky Days Casino

Lucky Days launched in 2019 under a Kahnawake license and has quietly built one of the stronger offshore casino packages available to Canadians. The welcome offer goes up to $1,500 plus 100 bonus spins spread across three deposits. A daily reward wheel gives returning players up to 25 bonus spins every 24 hours, and weekly slot tournaments run prize pools of up to $10,000. The game library clears 4,500 titles.

Tooniebet Casino

Tooniebet is the newest casino on this list, launching in 2024 as a fully regulated Ontario platform under AGCO and iGaming Ontario. The library has over 3,300 games, but the standout is the live dealer lobby: more than 175 titles powered by Evolution and Pragmatic Live, well ahead of most competitors at this price point. If live casino is a priority, Tooniebet belongs at the top of your shortlist.

Yukon Gold Casino

Yukon Gold has been part of the Casino Rewards group since 2004 and carries two licenses: Kahnawake for players across Canada and a full AGCO license for Ontario. The platform holds a 4.3 out of 5 Trustpilot rating from nearly 7,800 reviews, one of the stronger player satisfaction scores in this group. eCOGRA certification covers game fairness, and the Casino Rewards network backing adds an extra layer of accountability that newer offshore casinos simply cannot match. If two decades of operational history and a verified player reputation matter to you, Yukon Gold makes a solid case.

Casino Classic

Casino Classic has been operational since 1999, making it one of the oldest online casinos in Canada. New players get three no-deposit bonus spins on registration, then 40 additional bonus spins for a $1 deposit, plus a 100% match up to $200 on the second deposit. The 200x wagering on those early bonuses is punishing, but the Games Global software library, eCOGRA certification, and decades of payout history give it real credibility.

Captain Cooks Casino

Captain Cooks has been running since 2003, making it one of the longest-operating casinos on this list. It holds dual licensing through the Kahnawake Gaming Commission for players across Canada and a full AGCO license for Ontario, with eCOGRA certification covering game fairness. As a Casino Rewards group member for over two decades, it carries the same network accountability and player protections as sister properties like Zodiac and Yukon Gold. For players who weight operational history heavily, Captain Cooks has more of it than most.

Golden Tiger Casino

Golden Tiger has been part of the Casino Rewards group since 2001 and holds licensing from both the Kahnawake Gaming Commission and the Malta Gaming Authority. The welcome package spreads up to $1,500 in match bonuses across five deposits. An eCOGRA certification and an overall payout rate of 97% add credibility. The 200x wagering on the first two deposit bonuses is the same trade-off found across most Casino Rewards properties.

Bet99 Casino

Bet99 is one of the few casinos on this list built specifically for the Canadian market, launching in 2019 with Canadian players as the primary audience rather than an afterthought. It holds both a Kahnawake license covering all provinces and a full AGCO license for Ontario, with games audited by Gaming Laboratories International and an overall reported payout percentage of 96.38%. Interac is fully supported for deposits and withdrawals, and the platform has maintained a clean compliance record with iGaming Ontario since launch. For players who want a casino built around Canadian banking, Canadian regulation, and a track record in the local market, Bet99 is the strongest option on this list.

Bottom Line

This list covers a wide range of player types, but a few patterns are worth noting before you pick a casino. Five of the ten casinos here (Zodiac, Yukon Gold, Casino Classic, Captain Cooks, Golden Tiger) are Casino Rewards group properties, which means shared jackpot pools and loyalty points but also the same 200x wagering on early bonuses. For Ontario casino players specifically, Tooniebet and Bet99 are the only two on this list with full AGCO regulation, which makes them the default recommendation for anyone playing within the province.