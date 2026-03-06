Top 5 Online Casino Games in Canada (2026 Guide)

Discover the top 5 online casino games in Canada, including Gates of Olympus 1000, Big Bass Bonanza, and more top slots available at leading Canadian casinos.
March 6, 2026
Top 5 Online Casino Games in Canada (2026 Guide)
March 6, 2026
Betting Promotions

MLB Draft Kit

Prepare for your baseball season with RotoWire's MLB Draft Kit including rankings, auction value support, and mock draft simulator.

The top 5 online casino games in Canada combine exciting gameplay, strong payout potential, and availability at reputable online casinos. Canadian players now have access to thousands of casino titles from leading developers like Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, and Play'n GO, but a few standout games consistently dominate the rankings.

In this guide, we break down the top 5 online casino games in Canada, including popular titles available at platforms like BET99, Lucky Days, and BetMGM. From high-volatility slots with massive multipliers to classic bonus-round games, these titles represent some of the best experiences currently available to Canadian players.

Our Picks For Top 5 Casino Games in Canada

GamesProviderWhere To PlayKey Feature
Gates of Olympus 1000Pragmatic PlayBET99Massive multipliers up to 1000x
Big Bass BonanzaReel Kingdom / Pragmatic PlayLucky DaysFree spins with prize-collecting fisherman
StarburstNetEntBetMGMExpanding wilds and respins
Book of DeadPlay'n GODraftKings CasinoExpanding symbols during free spins
Sweet BonanzaPragmatic PlayLeoVegasCluster wins with cascading multipliers

1. Gates of Olympus 1000 (BET99)

One of the newest high-volatility slots gaining popularity among Canadian players is Gates of Olympus 1000 from Pragmatic Play. This release builds on the success of the original Gates of Olympus while increasing its win potential.

The game uses a 6x5 grid layout instead of traditional paylines. Winning symbols trigger cascades, allowing new symbols to drop into place and create additional combinations during a single spin.

The highlight feature is the multiplier system, where Zeus can drop multipliers worth up to 1000x, dramatically boosting potential payouts. Players in Canada can find this title at BET99, which frequently adds new Pragmatic Play releases to its growing slot library.

2. Big Bass Bonanza (Lucky Days)

Big Bass Bonanza has become one of the most recognizable slots among Canadian casino players. The fishing-themed game features simple mechanics combined with an engaging bonus round.

During the free spins feature, the Fisherman symbol collects prize values displayed on fish symbols across the reels. As additional fisherman symbols appear, the total winnings can increase significantly.

Because of its easy-to-understand gameplay and strong payout potential, Big Bass Bonanza remains one of the most played slots at Lucky Days Casino.

3. Starburst (BetMGM Casino)

Starburst from NetEnt is one of the most iconic online slot games ever created. Despite being released years ago, it continues to rank among the most played games at Canadian online casinos.

The game uses a classic 5-reel slot layout and focuses on a simple yet exciting feature: expanding wilds with respins. When a wild lands on reels 2, 3, or 4, it expands to cover the entire reel and triggers a respin, creating additional chances to win.

Players can find Starburst at several Canadian casinos, including BetMGM Casino, where it remains a staple slot title.

4. Book of Dead (DraftKings Casino)

Developed by Play'n GO, Book of Dead is another slot that consistently ranks among the most popular casino games in Canada.

The game follows an adventure theme set in ancient Egypt, featuring explorer Rich Wilde searching for hidden treasures. Its main attraction is the free spins bonus, where a randomly selected symbol expands across the reels.

If that symbol appears frequently during the bonus round, players can unlock large wins. Canadian players can enjoy Book of Dead at platforms like DraftKings Casino, which offers a strong selection of Play'n GO titles.

5. Sweet Bonanza (LeoVegas)

Another standout Pragmatic Play title is Sweet Bonanza, a colorful slot that uses a different gameplay system than traditional reels.

Instead of paylines, the game features a cluster-pay mechanic where players win by landing groups of matching symbols. Winning clusters disappear, allowing new symbols to cascade down and potentially create additional combinations.

The bonus round includes random multipliers that can significantly increase payouts during free spins. This exciting slot is available to Canadian players at casinos like LeoVegas.

Final Thoughts

The top 5 online casino games in Canada showcase the variety of experiences available to players today. High-volatility slots like Gates of Olympus 1000 offer huge multiplier potential, while games like Starburst provide simple yet engaging gameplay.

With titles such as Big Bass Bonanza, Book of Dead, and Sweet Bonanza also widely available at reputable casinos like BET99, Lucky Days, BetMGM, DraftKings, and LeoVegas, Canadian players have plenty of top-tier options to explore in 2026.

Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
PJ Wright
PJ Wright is an experienced online gambling writer with experience in covering online operators and news throughout North America. You can find him covering the best ways to find promotional offers, the best operators to choose from and when new games are released.

Top News

NFLNBAMLBNHL

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Betting Latest

Guaranteed Sports Betting Wins! 7-Day Free Trial With OddsJam's Arbitrage Betting Finder
Guaranteed Sports Betting Wins! 7-Day Free Trial With OddsJam's Arbitrage Betting Finder
The best Arbitrage Betting Finder tool is at OddsJam! Get a 7-day trial to OddsJam today to find arbitrage betting opportunities quickly.
Today
bet365 Refer-a-Friend Bonus ROTOWIRE: Up To $500 (March 6)
bet365 Refer-a-Friend Bonus ROTOWIRE: Up To $500 (March 6)
The bet365 refer a friend bonus ROTOWIRE gets you up to $500 in bonus bets annually, just by referring new friends. Check out our complete breakdown of the bet365 referral bonus here.
Today