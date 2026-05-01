Top 50 Online Casinos Available to US Players This Week

Discover all 50 online casinos available to US players in May, 2026. Our full list covers the top sweepstakes and social casino platforms legal in nearly every state.

Every operator on this list of 50 online casinos runs on a dual currency model using Gold Coins and Sweepstakes Coins, meaning you can enjoy casino style games and redeem prizes without real money gambling involved.

Here are the top 50 online casino sweepstake options for US players in 2026.

LoneStar A US focused operator with a regular promotional cadence and a growing library of slots and table games. CrownCoins Daily bonus drops and an accessible interface make this a strong first stop for sweepstakes newcomers. Stake.us One of the most recognizable sweepstakes brands in the US with a massive slot library and daily login bonuses. Pulsz Hundreds of slot titles paired with consistent daily coin drops that reward players who show up regularly. McLuck A beginner friendly platform with a generous welcome package and a straightforward redemption process. Hello Millions One of the most searched sweepstakes casino brands in the country with a rapidly growing player base. Mega Bonanza A Pragmatic Play heavy catalog makes this a standout pick for players who care about game quality. Zula Casino A fast rising platform with a polished design and competitive new player promotions to match its ambition. High 5 Casino One of the original social casino brands now running a full sweepstakes model with hundreds of proprietary titles. Funrize A newer operator gaining traction with aggressive welcome packages and a slot catalog expanding every month. Wow Vegas Major operator backed infrastructure with reliable daily bonuses and a consistently smooth platform experience. RealPrize A clean and focused sweepstakes platform built squarely around core slot content for casual players. BetRivers.net The sweepstakes extension of the BetRivers brand with a polished interface and live dealer table options. NoLimit Coins A curated catalog built heavy on high variance slot titles for players who like volatility in their sessions. Casino Click A growing sweepstakes platform with a straightforward onboarding flow and a slot focused game library. TheMoneyFactory An emerging operator with a developing catalog and a casual player base growing steadily since launch. SpeedSweeps Lives up to its name with fast coin credits and a smooth gameplay experience throughout. Rolla A mobile first sweepstakes casino with a clean interface and daily bonuses that reward consistent players. Sixty6 A newer platform with a sports adjacent brand identity and a growing sweepstakes slot catalog. Spinfinite A slot focused sweepstakes site with a catalog that has grown quickly and a name that commits to the theme. SweepNext A fresh entrant with competitive welcome offers and an expanding selection of slot titles. Ace.com A clean sweepstakes platform covering slots and table game content with a simple and recognizable brand. LuckyStake Positions itself around high stakes style sweepstakes play without ever requiring a real money deposit. Jumbo88 A catalog leaning into themed slot content with a distinctive aesthetic that sets it apart from generic competitors. Rebet A sports forward sweepstakes brand with casino content rounding out the offering for multi interest players. Spinblitz Fast onboarding and a catalog that has grown significantly in a short time make this one worth watching. Playfame A community focused sweepstakes platform built around social gaming features and player engagement. Cazino A polished newer entrant with a growing selection of slot and table game titles for sweepstakes players. Jackpot Planet A space themed sweepstakes casino with a themed slot catalog and a clean coin redemption process. Wandando Casino A newer operator actively building out its catalog and establishing a player community from the ground up. Chumba Casino One of the original VGW sweepstakes brands with a massive loyal player base built over nearly a decade. Luckyland Slots The slots focused VGW property with a long track record and a well developed coin economy to match. Global Poker The go to sweepstakes option for poker players running Texas Hold'em and Omaha across cash games and tournaments. Fortune Coins A newer entrant with a growing slot library and a reputation for strong and responsive customer support. Ding Ding Ding A social casino with strong name recognition and a loyal casual audience that keeps returning. Sweeptastic Aggressive welcome coin offers and a growing slot library make this a strong pickup for new sweepstakes players. Chanced One of the cleaner mobile sweepstakes experiences available with a solid spread of slot and table content. Golden Hearts Games A sweepstakes casino that donates a share of every purchase to charity giving players a reason beyond gameplay. Clubs Poker A sweepstakes poker platform for players who prefer cash games and tournament formats over slot content. Fliff A sweepstakes sportsbook with casino content built in making it a dual purpose platform for sports and casino players. Sportzino Covers both sports and casino style games within the sweepstakes model for players who want one account for both. Modo Casino A gamified rewards system adds a progression layer on top of standard sweepstakes play that keeps sessions interesting. Rolling Riches A slot heavy sweepstakes operator with a classic casino aesthetic and a catalog built around widely played formats. Sun of Vegas A Vegas inspired sweepstakes identity with slots and table game content across a growing platform. Jackpota A jackpot focused catalog with regular daily promotions for players who like chasing big in game prize pools. Amigo Bingo A bingo focused sweepstakes option worth knowing for players who prefer that format over standard slot content. Kibur Games A sweepstakes gaming platform actively growing its catalog and building out its player base month over month. Rush Rewards A loyalty forward sweepstakes model that layers consistent rewards on top of regular gameplay for long term players. Peanut Casino A lighthearted sweepstakes platform with a casual brand identity and a slot focused game selection. Mode Casino A modern design paired with a diverse sweepstakes game library wraps up this list on a strong note.

All 50 platforms here operate under the sweepstakes model. No real money gambling is involved. Most offer a free daily coin bonus, so take advantage of that before putting any spend toward optional coin purchases.

Play Responsibly

All 50 platforms on this list operate under the sweepstakes model, meaning no real money gambling is involved. That said, responsible play habits matter regardless of the format.

Most operators here offer a free daily coin bonus. Use it before putting any spend toward optional coin purchases, and set a clear budget before you do. Every platform listed provides tools to manage your play, including session limits and self exclusion options if you need them.

If gambling ever stops feeling like entertainment, help is available. Contact the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-GAMBLER, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.