Top Alberta Online Casinos For Pre-Registration: Sign Up to Start Play On July 13

BetMGM, Caesars, Hollywood Casino and theScore Bet are accepting pre registration ahead of Alberta's July 13 online casino launch. Here's how to sign up early.

Alberta's regulated online casino market opens July 13, and four operators are already letting players create accounts ahead of time. BetMGM, Caesars Palace, Hollywood Casino and theScore Casino all have pre registration open right now, meaning Albertans can get verified today and skip the line on launch day.

Signing up early does not let you play or deposit real money. What it does is get your identity check out of the way so you can log in and play the moment the market goes live, instead of fighting through a Day 1 traffic spike with everyone else.

Alberta Casino Pre Reg At a Glance

Pre Registration Open: Yes, at select operators Operators Confirmed: BetMGM, Caesars, Hollywood Casino, theScore Bet Market Launch Date: July 13, 2026 Regulator: AGLC / AiGC Legal Gambling Age: 18+ Last Verified: 7/1/2026

Which Operators Have Pre Registration Open In Alberta

Four operators have pre registration open as of today, the table below breaks down each one and what it brings to Alberta.

Casino Operator Pre Registration Status Notable Feature BetMGM Casino Open now Deep slot and live table catalogue, MGM Rewards loyalty program Hollywood Casino Open now Extensive live dealer suite, Caesars Rewards points carry over from land based play theScore Casino Open now PENN Entertainment platform, clean mobile design Caesars Casino Open now Built on theScore's sports app, strong for bettors who also want casino games

More Alberta online casino operators are expected to open pre registration as July 13 approaches.

BetMGM Casino

BetMGM brings one of the deepest game libraries into Alberta, backed by a jackpot network that links progressive prizes across titles. MGM Rewards carries over for players who already use the loyalty program elsewhere.

Best If: You want the widest game selection on Day 1 and already value MGM Rewards.

Hollywood Casino

Hollywood Casino is PENN Entertainment's standalone casino app, separate from theScore branding. It's built around a simple, easy to navigate layout with smooth mobile performance.

Best If: You want a straightforward, no clutter casino app without a sportsbook tied into the same interface.

theScore Casino

theScore Bet runs on the foundation of theScore's sports news app, so sports content and betting markets are built into the product rather than bolted on. It's a Canadian brand through and through.

Best If: You already use theScore for sports news and want your casino account in the same ecosystem.

Caesars Online Casino

Caesars leans on its live dealer lineup and premium slot curation. Caesars Rewards is one of the more established loyalty programs in the industry, and it links to Caesars' land based properties.

Best If: You already have a Caesars Rewards account or prefer a heavier live dealer selection.

The four operators above cover different priorities. BetMGM and Caesars lean on game depth and rewards programs with a US pedigree. Hollywood Casino and theScore Bet offer a more streamlined, single purpose experience, with theScore leaning further into sports integration. Which one makes sense depends on whether you're coming from an existing rewards program or starting fresh.

How to Pre Register

The steps are close to identical across operators:

Visit the operator's Alberta pre registration page by clicking the green button above. Create a new account with your email Enter your full name, date of birth and address Confirm you're 18 or older and located in Alberta Set a username and password Submit and wait for verification Once verified, your account is ready to go the moment the market opens on July 13th.

What Pre Registration Actually Means

Pre registration lets you create and verify an account before a market is live. You cannot deposit or play for real money yet. The benefit is entirely about timing: when July 13 arrives, you log in and play immediately instead of creating a new account during the busiest traffic window these operators will see all year.

When Does It End

Pre registration stays open right up to July 13. The earlier you sign up, the less friction on launch day, and expect more operators to open early registration as the date gets closer.

Play Responsibly

Alberta's regulated operators are required to offer limit setting tools and self exclusion options once live.

18+ only. Bet Responsibly. AB only. Subject to eligibility requirements. If gambling is affecting your mental health or well-being, 211 Alberta is here to help. Call or text 211 or visit ab.211.ca.