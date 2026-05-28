Underdog has no plans remove its Unethical Hoops game and the accompanying social-media push mocking two-time defending NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Underdog has no plans remove its "Unethical Hoops" game and the accompanying social-media push mocking two-time defending NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The multi-platform gaming and prediction-market operator received a "cease-and-desist" letter from attorneys representing the Oklahoma City star.

Underdog featured a fictional NBA player that shares Gilgeous-Alexander's likeness to promote a board game that parodies the game "Operation" mocking SGA's reputation for drawing fouls.

"We've poked fun at Knicks and Lakers fans, the Red Sox owners, the Mets and more. We like to have some fun with whatever is in the sports fan zeitgeist," an Underdog spokesman told RotoWire.com Thursday.

The game, titled "Unethical Hoops," is modeled after the classic board game Operation. Instead of performing surgery, however, players attempt to steal a basketball from a character named "Shai" — one that reportedly bears a strong resemblance to Gilgeous-Alexander — without committing a foul.

Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning NBA MVP favorite and one of the league's fastest-rising stars, has become a polarizing figure among NBA fans because of his ability to draw contact and generate trips to the free-throw line. Critics often accuse him of foul-baiting or embellishing contact, though supporters argue his style is simply part of modern NBA offense.

Underdog Has Pulled Similar Stunts In 2026

Underdog offers sports and culture prediction markets in more than 30 states through Underdog Predict, which operates through a partnership with Crypto.com. It also offers daily fantasy single-player and tradition fantasy play.

Underdog sponsored a flyover banner above Fenway Park that called for the Red Sox owner John Henry to fire GM Craig Breslow and sell the team on May 1. The company sponsored a stunt outside a New York Knicks playoff game that allowed fans to throw eggs at comedian decked out in Hawks gear (sitting a plexiglass case) outside Madison Square Garden. And it offered a tongue-in-salute to Miami's Bam Adebayo after his 83-point game against Washington on March 10.

Underdog reportedly created physical copies of the game and launched a giveaway promotion offering 100 boards to users. Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks also appeared in promotional material tied to the campaign. While Brooks did not directly mention Gilgeous-Alexander in the video, he referenced NBA star James Harden, another player frequently criticized by fans for foul-baiting tactics.

According to The Athletic, attorneys for Gilgeous-Alexander sent the letter on May 22 demanding that Underdog "permanently cease and desist" from using the Thunder guard's name, image and likeness across its website, social media channels, advertising, apps, promotional campaigns and any physical merchandise connected to the game.