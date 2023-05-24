US Sports Betting News - North Carolina, Missouri, And Maine Updates

The United States slowly continues to adopt legal sports betting across the country. Each state has the ability to legalize sports betting within its borders, which can include retail locations, online sports betting, or both.

We have seen many states eagerly embrace legalized betting, however, the opposite is the case as well. U.S. sports betting news is constant, as each state creates its own rules and regulations.

Here are some U.S. sports betting updates for North Carolina, Missouri, and Maine.

North Carolina Sports Betting Bill Receives Support

North Carolina currently offers legal sports betting at in-person locations. However, residents are still waiting for North Carolina online sports betting to be legalized.

After the state's House passed the North Carolina sports betting bill to legalize online sports betting, the bill has sat silently in the Senate. The most recent update is that House Speaker Rep. Timothy K. Moore resolved a past issue that was a conflict of interest, and he will now be able to vote on future wagering deals.

The NC Senate is expected to vote on the North Carolina sports betting bill within the next few months, and there is a strong sense of optimism surrounding it, meaning we could see the best sports betting sites launching their mobile apps in North Carolina before too long.

Missouri Sports Betting Bill Sits In Senate

The Missouri sports betting bill doesn't have the same optimism we're seeing in North Carolina. Recently, Missouri General Assembly ended its annual session, and once again it did so without passing any sort of legislation in favor of Missouri sports betting.

While the Missouri Senate did not vote against the bill, the group instead decided to point fingers at each other regarding the number of bills dying, including the suggestion of sabotage. The drama spilled over to social media, and the Missouri sports betting bill once again fell silent, meaning legal sports betting won't be approved until possibly 2024, at the earliest.

Maine Sports Betting Could To Go Live By November 2023

A state that is ahead of North Carolina and Missouri in the progress to legalize sports betting is Maine. In fact, the Maine sports betting bill has already been approved by lawmakers and was signed into law by Gov. Janet Mills on May 2, 2022.

Now, all that is left is to work out the details so these top credit card betting sites and PayPal betting sites can go live. The Maine Gambling Control Unit recently published a revised draft of the Maine sports betting rules with June 16 as the deadline for public responses to the revised draft. The director of the Maine Gambling Control Unit also expressed his optimism that the state's sports gambling industry would officially go live by November.

Maine sports betting laws that have been approved make both in-person and online sports betting legal. The laws also say that the state's four tribes are given the freedom to negotiate with online sportsbook providers. Currently, three of the tribes have agreed to a deal with Caesars Sportsbook, while the fourth has not yet agreed to terms with a specific sports betting app.

It appears that online sports betting in Maine could be live at some point during the NFL season