Vermont Online Casinos: Sweeps Casinos To Try This Weekend In VT

Discover the best sweepstakes casinos in Vermont for April 2026. Compare LoneStar, SpeedSweeps, and High 5 Casino for game variety, bonuses, and no-purchase play options.

Vermont is the only state in New England without a casino, and while a state lottery exists, legal online casino gambling is not available. That makes sweepstakes casinos the primary option for Vermont players who want to play slots, table games or live dealer content from home. These platforms use a dual currency model where Gold Coins are for free play and Sweeps Coins can be redeemed for cash prizes. No purchase is needed to get started.

Best Vermont Online Casinos To Try

Three solid sweepstake casino platforms available in Vermont this week.

VT Online Casinos First Purchase Bonus Game Selection LoneStar Casino Get Up to 125,000 GC + 50 Free SC + 250 VIP Points for $24.99 400+ games SpeedSweeps Get 25,000 GC + 50 Free SC for $24.99 200+ slots and table games High 5 Casino Get Up To 700 Gold Coins + 55 Sweep Coins + 400 Diamonds for $29.99 300+ games

1. LoneStar Casino: Built Around a Deep and Varied Slot Library

LoneStar brings one of the bigger game catalogs in the sweepstakes space with 400+ titles. Slots are the clear strength but the platform also covers table games and card games. For Vermont players who want enough content variety to stay engaged over time, LoneStar delivers.

Highlights:

400+ slots including classic, video and jackpot formats

Table games and card game options

Daily GC and SC bonuses with no purchase required

Smooth mobile experience across iOS and Android

LoneStar is especially strong for players who want to explore a large library without running out of content. The daily bonus structure is one of the more generous in the sweepstakes category.

Best If: You want a consistently large game library with strong daily bonus availability and a reliable mobile experience.

2. SpeedSweeps: Fast, Clean and Built for No Fuss Gameplay

The name says what SpeedSweeps is going for. The platform is built around quick access to games, a clean interface and a low friction sign up process. The 200+ game library is well curated without being excessive. Vermont players who want something they can pick up and put down quickly will find a good fit here.

Highlights:

200+ slots and table games

Quick sign up and fast access to games

Regular SC promotions including daily login rewards

Light UI that runs well on mobile

SpeedSweeps is a strong pick if you want a platform that does not overwhelm. The bonus structure is solid for its size and the SC redemption process is clean.

Best If: You want a lighter, faster platform where the focus is quick access to games without surrounding noise.

3. High 5 Casino: One of the Longest Running Names in Social Gaming

High 5 has been in the social and sweepstakes casino space longer than most competitors. That experience shows in the quality and variety of its 300+ title library. High 5 develops original slot titles in house, which gives the platform a game selection that you will not find anywhere else in the sweepstakes category.

Highlights:

300+ games including High 5 original slot titles

Strong variety across slot themes and formats

Active promotional calendar with SC events

Solid desktop and mobile experience

High 5 has a loyal player base and earns it through consistent content updates and a reliable bonus structure. If you want a platform with an established track record and games you cannot play elsewhere, High 5 is the pick.

Best If: You want a platform with a strong history in the space, original game content and a large player community behind it.

Vermont players have three quality options here that each serve a different priority. LoneStar is the game volume pick, SpeedSweeps is the clean and fast option and High 5 is the platform with the deepest roots in social gaming.

Responsible Gambling

Sweepstakes casinos are built for entertainment. Set time and spending limits before each session and use the tools available on each platform. If you feel gambling is becoming a problem, contact the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-GAMBLER or visit ncpgambling.org.

Final Thoughts

Vermont does not have a casino within its borders, but the sweepstakes casino category has grown enough that players are not lacking for options. All three platforms are free to join, available statewide and require no purchase to earn Sweeps Coins unlike real money online casinos. LoneStar is the top overall pick this week based on game library depth and daily bonus generosity.