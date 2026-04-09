Using the ESPN projected rosters for each country competing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, RotoWire.com calculated the average age for each qualifying Men's World Cup team.

Data Viz 2026 FIFA World Cup Roster Average Ages Average age of projected rosters for all 48 qualifying Men's World Cup teams — 2026 FIFA World Cup Côte d'Ivoire Youngest Avg Roster 25.48 Youngest Avg Age Colombia Oldest Avg Roster 29.98 Oldest Avg Age 1 Côte d'Ivoire 25.48 2 Ecuador 25.62 3 Algeria 25.67 4 Iraq 26.00 4 Japan 26.00 4 USA 26.00 7 Sweden 26.04 8 South Africa 26.22 9 Australia 26.23 9 Canada 26.23 11 France 26.31 12 Netherlands 26.50 13 Bosnia & Herzegovina 26.60 14 Ghana 26.62 15 Norway 26.62 16 Spain 26.65 17 Saudi Arabia 26.97 18 England 27.00 19 Türkiye 27.03 20 New Zealand 27.09 21 Portugal 27.19 22 Mexico 27.23 22 Senegal 27.23 24 Korea Republic 27.32 25 Uzbekistan 27.35 26 Haiti 27.36 27 Morocco 27.42 28 Germany 27.46 29 Switzerland 27.54 30 Qatar 27.60 31 Brazil 27.64 32 Congo DR 27.65 33 Czech Republic 27.76 34 Curaçao 27.77 35 Croatia 27.88 36 Cabo Verde 27.96 37 Austria 28.04 38 Uruguay 28.07 39 Tunisia 28.24 40 Belgium 28.27 41 Scotland 28.35 42 Paraguay 28.36 43 Egypt 28.88 44 Argentina 28.91 45 Jordan 28.94 46 Iran 29.00 47 Panama 29.52 48 Colombia 29.98

RotoWire.com will provide more soccer betting insight as the world's most popular sporting event draws closer.

Team USA: Bringing Youthful Energy To World Cup in 2026

Four years after reaching the Round of 16 in Qatar, the U.S. men's national team returns on home soil tied with Iraq and Japan for the fourth-youngest projected roster of any team in the newly expanded, 48 team field, behind Côte d'Ivoire (25.48), Ecuador (25.62) and Algeria (25.67).

Overall, ESPN's projections show that manager Mauricio Pochettino's squad will have an average projected age of 26 years on the dot, ranking just ahead of our neighbors to the north, who are ninth overall (alongside Australia) with an average roster age of 26.23.

According to The Worldwide Leader, the Yanks roster in 2026 will run the gamut, age-wise, from teenaged rising stars like 19-year-old center back Noahkai Banks to 38-year-old MLS veteran Tim Ream, who could wind up taking the pitch together when the U.S. kicks off its World Cup quest in Los Angeles against Paraguay on June 12.

Of the players projected to make Pochettino's final roster in 2026, only goalie Matt Turner (31), as well as Cristian Roldan (30) and Ream are 30 or older, helping explain why the squad's average age is where it is.

Perhaps as a bit of a surprise given that lack of veteran leadership is the fact that oddsmakers from BetMGM have the U.S. Men's National Team down as the 2026 World Cup Group D betting favorite, at +130, ahead of Turkey (+175), Paraguay (+350) and Australia (+900).

Canada: Another Youthful North American Squad Looks To Take Flight This Summer

While the Yanks' are among the youngest rosters in this year's World Cup, the Canadian Men's National Team isn't far behind.

That's because the Canadians' projected roster on ESPN shows three players (goalie Maxime Crépeau and defenders Richie Laryea and Joel Waterman) that are 30 or older, with Crépeau and Laryea being the "elder statesmen" at 31 years old.

Despite Canada's relative youth, the co-host currently sits second in Group B winner odds on Caesars Sportsbook, behind Switzerland (-105) and ahead of Bosnia and Herzegovina (+275) and Qatar (+2500).

Where Defending Champion Argentina Stands

While North American nations like the U.S. and Canada are bringing fresh-faced squads into their collective World Cup experiences, the same can't be said of the event's defending champion.

That's because Argentina, which defeated France in penalties to capture the nation's first World Cup title since 1986 four years ago, has the fifth-oldest average projected roster age, at 28.91, speaking to the value of having guys who've been there before in soccer's biggest spectacle.

In ESPN's projections, all three of Argentina's goalkeepers are 31 or older (with Emiliano Martínez and Gerónimo Rulli both being 33 and Juan Musso being 31), while Lionel Messi and defender Nicolás Otamendi are the oldest players overall, at 38 years apiece.

In total, six of Argentina's 26 projected outfield players are 30 or older, with 18-year-old forward Franco Mastantuono being the lone teenager expected to make the team.

All told, it seems like age might be to Argentina's collective benefit this summer, as oddsmakers from Fanatics Sportsbook currently have Messi's compatriots as one of the 2026 World Cup betting favorites, at +800, ranking fourth overall behind Spain (+450), France (+600) and England (+650).

Where Other World Cup Betting Favorites Stand, Age-Wise

Of the three national teams ranked ahead of Argentina on Fanatics' 2026 World Cup betting odds board, France has the youngest projected roster, at 26.31, followed by Spain, at 26.65 and England, at 27 years flat.

The French National Team, which has won the World Cup in 1998 and 2018, has six projected members (per ESPN) that are 30 or older, led by 35-year-old midfielder N'Golo Kanté, who is joined by three other outfield veterans, in 32-year-old defender Lucas Digne, 31-year-olds Adrien Rabiot (at midfield) and Brice Samba (in goal) and 30-year-olds Lucas Hernández (at defender) and goalie Mike Maignan.

The Spaniards, who won the World Cup in 2010, only have six players 30 or older on ESPN's projected roster for the club, with two goalies (David Raya and Álex Remiro) that are 30 and 31, respectively, joining 33-year-old forward Borja Iglesias, 31-year-old midfielder Marcos Llorente and defender Aymeric Laporte and 30-year-old backliner Alejandro Grimaldo in the over-30 club.

Two spots behind Spain, you'll find the English National Team, which ranks 18th overall, age wise, at 27 years on the dot.

The English, who are still trying to bring the World Cup trophy home for the first time since 1966, feature a squad led by 35-year-olds Jason Steele in goal and Jordan Henderson at midfielder.

Throw in fellow 30-plus members like 33-year-old defenders Dan Burn and Harry Maguire, 32-year-olds Harry Kane at forward and Jordan Pickford in goal and 31-year-old defender John Stones and you have the Brits' veteran crew covered this summer.

Come this summer, all four of the favorites mentioned above will look to leverage experience and veteran leadership on the road to a World Cup title, while co-hosts USA and Canada hope their youthful rosters and home-field advantage combine to produce the deepest runs in their respective programs' histories.

Sports betting apps have props galore for the World Cup and will offer more before and during the tournament.