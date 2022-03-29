RotoWire Partners
SXM Highlights: Should You Target German Marquez?

SXM Highlights: Should You Target German Marquez?

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Todd Zola 
March 29, 2022

This article is part of our SXM Highlights series.

On todays SiriusXM show, Jeff and Lord Zola debate whether or not to target Colorado Rockies pitcher German Marquez.

Did you know you can hear RotoWire experts on SiriusXM? Listen Noon-2pm EST Monday through Friday and 1-3pm EST on Saturday and Sunday. Go to XM 87 or Sirius 210. Also catch our SXM MLB Network show Saturdays 5-6pm ET.  Learn more here.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Is Tatis Worth the Risk?
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Is Tatis Worth the Risk?
MLB Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Baseball Draft Kit: Four Sleepers You Need To Draft (Video)
Baseball Draft Kit: Four Sleepers You Need To Draft (Video)
Bernie on the Scene: Pitcher Rankings
Bernie on the Scene: Pitcher Rankings
MLB: Tout Wars H2H Points Auction Draft Review
MLB: Tout Wars H2H Points Auction Draft Review
Baseball Draft Kit: Three Early Round Busts (Video)
Baseball Draft Kit: Three Early Round Busts (Video)