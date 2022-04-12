RotoWire Partners
SXM Highlights: Pump the Brakes on Steven Kwan

SXM Highlights: Pump the Brakes on Steven Kwan

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Todd Zola 
April 12, 2022

This article is part of our SXM Highlights series.

On yesterday's SiriusXM show, Jeff and Todd suggest pumping the brakes on the hot start by Cleveland outfielder Steven Kwan:

Did you know you can hear RotoWire experts on SiriusXM? Listen Noon-2pm EST Monday through Friday and 1-3pm EST on Saturday and Sunday. Go to XM 87 or Sirius 210. Also catch our SXM MLB Network show Saturdays 5-6pm ET.  Learn more here.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
FanDuel MLB: Tuesday Targets
FanDuel MLB: Tuesday Targets
DraftKings MLB: Tuesday Breakdown
DraftKings MLB: Tuesday Breakdown
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Picks
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Picks
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB Barometer: Risers & Fallers
NFBC Main Event: Fever Dream
NFBC Main Event: Fever Dream