DraftKings Sportsbook: Best MLB Bets for Tuesday, 5/3

This article is part of our DraftKings Sportsbook series.

Buckle in for a busy Tuesday. With a doubleheader set to take place between the Mets and Braves, there will be 16 games on the schedule across baseball. From great pitching matchups to a potentially high-scoring game at Coors Field, there should be something for everybody to enjoy.

As far as the betting options go, let's highlight three wagers to consider at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mike Barner's season record: 4-2 (+0.71 units)

Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles

This is a matchup between two teams heading in opposite directions. The Orioles are still in the early stages of a rebuilding process and currently sit in last place in the AL East. Meanwhile, the Twins made some big splashes during the offseason, and find themselves in first place in the AL Central with a 14-9 record. Over their last 10 games, they are a sparkling 9-1. They took the first game of this series Monday with a narrow 2-1 victory.

The Twins will have their ace, Joe Ryan, on the mound for this game, and he has allowed one run combined over his last three starts. He had a 0.79 WHIP during his brief stay in the majors last season, and he's followed that up with a 0.70 WHIP through his first four outings of 2021. Add in the Orioles scoring the fifth-fewest runs in baseball and the Twins have a favorable opportunity to continue their hot streak.

MLB Best Bet for Orioles-Twins: Twins ML (-170) for 1 unit

Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals

The Rockies are a sparkling 9-4 at home this season, boosting them to a 13-9 record, overall. They have had plenty of success hitting at Coors Field again, posting a .815 OPS there as a team. For comparison, they have a .697 OPS on the road.

The stars may be aligning for the Rockies to have another productive evening at home when they face Erick Fedde of the Nationals. Fedde has a 1.56 WHIP through four starts, which is pretty much in line with his career 1.49 WHIP. He's also allowed three home runs over 18 innings, and has allowed 1.6 HR/9 for his career.

MLB Best Bet #1 for Rockies-Nationals: Rockies Over 5.5 Runs (-105) for 1 unit

Piggybacking on the idea that the Rockies will score a lot of runs, I also like taking a chance on them winning the game. They are 9-4 at home, compared to just 4-5 on the road. Last season, they went an ugly 26-54 on the road, but they were 48-33 at home.

While he's not off to a good start this season, the Rockies will have their ace in German Marquez on the mound. He's handled pitching at Coors Field about as well as can be expected, posting a 3.88 FIP and a 1.36 WHIP there for his career. Last season was his best performance at home yet with him recording a 3.66 FIP and a 1.17 WHIP. Amazingly, he allowed just 0.8 HR/9 there.

MLB Best Bet #2 for Rockies-Nationals: Rockies ML (-135) for 1 unit

