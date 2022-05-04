Yahoo DFS Baseball: Wednesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Wednesday brings a heavy dose of day games across baseball. Among the more exciting matchups with early starts times includes Tylor Megill and the Mets taking on Ian Anderson and the Braves. The Astros will also continue their series against the Mariners with Justin Verlander on the mound. For the evening portion of the schedule, the Yankees and Blue Jays will continue their series in Toronto. Another top-notch series features the Dodgers hosting the Giants. Let's get to the task at hand and highlight some pitchers and hitters to target for the main Yahoo slate.

Pitchers

After tearing down their lineup during the offseason, the Reds have scored the second-fewest runs in baseball. A series against the Brewers' loaded starting rotation probably won't help their cause. They'll have to deal with Freddy Peralta ($44), who hasn't pitched nearly as badly as his 5.00 ERA would lead you to believe. Most of the damage done to him came in a start against the Cardinals in which he allowed six runs over three innings. In two starts since, he has allowed a total of one run over 11 innings. Another stellar stat line could be coming, based on this matchup.

It's been an injury-riddled season for the White Sox, who entered as heavy favorites in the AL Central. Lucas Giolito ($44) missed a couple of weeks with an injury of his own, but he's healthy now, and logged six innings in his last start against the Angels. Add his high strikeout upside to the limited options for this limited seven-game evening slate and Giolito has to be considered among the top pitching options for his matchup against the Cubs.

Dylan Bundy ($41) was lit up in his last start, allowing six runs over six innings against the Rays. Still, he sports a 2.95 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP heading into this start against the Orioles. Despite facing the Mariners, Red Sox and White Sox in his first three turns, he only gave up one run across 15.1 innings. The Orioles will be his easiest opponent yet, given that they have the third-worst OPS in baseball.

Top Targets

Aaron Judge ($26) turned down a hefty contract extension heading into this season, and he's quickly making a case to get a monster contract during the offseason. He's already launched nine home runs on his way to a 204 wRC+. Expect him to be a tough out for Yusei Kikuchi ($25), given that Judge has a career 165 wRC+ against left-handed pitchers.

Kyle Hendricks ($30) has been all over the map. He's had three starts in which he has allowed two or fewer runs, but he allowed six runs in both of his other two outings. His 1.50 WHIP is a concern and comes on the heels of his career-high 1.50 WHIP last season. This could be a great matchup for Tim Anderson ($18), who is 14-for-39 (.359) with three home runs and a double over his last 10 games.

Bargain Bats

Staying with the White Sox, Gavin Sheets ($10) could be another way to gain some exposure to the matchup against Hendricks, while also not hammering your budget. While Sheets is off to a bit of a slow start, Hendricks allowed a .377 wOBA to left-handed hitters last season.

Whenever a left-handed pitcher is on the mound, Justin Turner ($8) has to at least be considered in DFS. Since the beginning of the 2017 season, he has a .397 wOBA against them. Starting for the Giants will be southpaw Alex Wood ($35), who has a 1.34 WHIP through four starts.

Stacks to Consider

Rockies vs. Patrick Corbin ($25), Nationals: C.J. Cron ($25), Randal Grichuk ($19), Elias Diaz ($17)

This has disaster written all over it for Corbin, who enters with a bloated 2.08 WHIP. He's had two good starts across his first five outings, but they both came against bad lineups in the Pirates and Marlins. Facing the Rockies at Coors Field is an entirely different matter. Diaz, who has a .337 wOBA, could be a great option for the difficult-to-fill catchers spot.

Nationals vs. Austin Gomber ($32): Juan Soto ($22), Josh Bell ($22), Cesar Hernandez ($16)

Three of Gomber's first four starts this season have come on the road. The one start that he did have at Coors Field, he allowed five runs (four earned) across 4.1 innings against the Cubs. He doesn't miss a ton of bats, given his career 22.1 percent strikeout rate, so navigating Coors Field could continue to be difficult for him. Any Nationals stack has to include Soto, who still has a 156 wRC+, despite his slow start at the plate.

Brewers vs. Vladimir Gutierrez ($25), Reds: Willy Adames ($22), Hunter Renfroe ($20), Kolten Wong ($13)

The Reds' starting rotation has been a mess, with Gutierrez being no exception. He hasn't lasted more than 4.2 innings in any of his four starts, posting a 1.94 WHIP along the way. That comes on the heels of him registering a 1.41 WHIP over 114 innings last season. He also allowed 20 home runs last season, which makes the powerful Renfroe a top option to be included in any Brewers stack. He has three home runs over his last four games.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.