DraftKings MLB: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

We're back to a traditional schedule Tuesday, as we lose only three games off the main slate. There are a ton of high-priced pitching options available, so this is the opportunity to pick your favorite pitchers with less consideration for roster rate because it's likely to be more evenly spread.

Pitching

Aaron Nola ($8,900) is the standout value among the top tier of pitchers Tuesday. He's one of only two options with a strikeout rate above 30 percent combined between 2021 and 2022, with Robbie Ray being the other. Seattle is a decent offense, but it's not a tough enough matchup to force me to look elsewhere.

The true ace on the slate is Justin Verlander ($10,400), but he is also priced accordingly. His 2.91 SIERA is second to only Garrett Whitlock in the player pool and his matchup against the Twins is mediocre. Minnesota has struck out at an above-average clip to begin the season, which does offer Verlander some upside to pay off his lofty price tag.

Lucas Giolito ($9,700) is also worth mentioning, particularly because he will take on the Guardians.

Shifting to some value options, the aforementioned Garrett Whitlock ($7,700) has to be in consideration thanks to his 36 percent strikeout this season. He also stretched out to five innings in his last outing, so he should work deep enough into the game to both rack up DK points and qualify for the win. The primary problem is the fact that he has to take on Atlanta, which boasts a very dangerous lineup. They do strike out at a high rate, which again provides upside.

Martin Perez ($6,500) is the punt play of the day. His hot start to the season is fairly easy to dismiss, but Kansas City is one of the least intimidating lineups in the league. The primary issue is that the Royals do make a lot of contact, and Perez isn't great at inducing strikeouts.

Top Hitters

Paul Goldschmidt ($5,000) and the Cardinals will take on Kyle Bradish, who has struck out only five across the first 10 innings of his big-league career. Busch Stadium is a pitcher's park, which does decrease the potential damage of Goldschmidt's contact.

Much of the attention will fall on the opposite side of this game, but I like Ketel Marte ($4,300) as a bat to build around. Jesus Luzardo has maintained a solid 3.08 ERA, but he has allowed three home runs across his last two starts. Marte has also started to get hot at the plate, but his price has not risen back to the elite range.

The White Sox-Guardians matchup is taking place in the best home run park of the evening, and Cal Quantrill is far from an overpowering pitcher. That's enough for me to take a long look at Luis Robert ($5,100), who is in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak.

Value Hitters

Mark Canha ($2,700) has shifted to second in the Mets' lineup against southpaws in each of the team's last two games. That makes him a standout player at his price point.

Alfonso Rivas ($2,200) has impressed the Cubs enough that they were ready to hand the large side of platoon role to him at first base, replacing Frank Schwindel. Though Schwindel is back in the majors due to an injury elsewhere on the roster, Rivas is likely to occupy a key spot in the team's lineup is priced nearly at the minimum.

Garrett Cooper ($2,600) has posted a.394 wOBA against left-handed pitching combined between the last two seasons. Madison Bumgarner is plenty exploitable so Cooper is a nice way to save cap space.

Stacks to Consider

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Kyle Bradish: Tommy Edman ($5,100), Paul Goldschmidt ($5,000), Nolan Arenado ($5,600), Juan Yepez ($2,500)

On one hand, the Cardinals are a tough team to stack because of the expense associated with rostering the top of their order. Their home park also suppresses offense at one of the highest rates in the league. However, two things can flip that narrative Tuesday. The first is the aforementioned matchup against Bradish, and the other is some of the salary relief that will come from Yepez.

Texas Rangers vs. Brad Keller: Marcus Semien ($3,700), Adolis Garcia ($5,200), Corey Seager ($4,800), Jonah Heim ($4,900)

Texas hasn't gotten off to a particularly positive offensive start to the season, even after the offseason additions of Semien and Seager. However, Tuesday offers them an opportunity to get on track. Keller has had a good start to the season, but he is extremely reliant upon contact. He's also posted a walk rate far better than his career norms. There's going to be a start where regression hits Keller, and it could come against the Rangers.

New York Mets vs. Patrick Corbin: Mark Cahna ($2,700), Francisco Lindor ($5,100), Pete Alonso ($4,800), Eduardo Escobar ($4,200)

The Mets are similar to the Cardinals in that one player towards the top of the order eases the financial burden of the stack significantly. Nationals Park is very favorable for offense, in contrast to the Mets' home park. They'll have a good chance to put up lots of runs against Patrick Corbin, who owns a 6.01 ERA since the start of the 2021 season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.