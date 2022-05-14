Yahoo DFS Baseball: Saturday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

You made it through Friday the 13th. Now it's time to make Saturday your lucky day. There are eight games on the evening slate for MLB starting at 7:05 p.m. ET or later. Here are my DFS recommendations.

Pitching

Shane Bieber, CLE at MIN ($46): Bieber was roughed up by the Blue Jays in his last start, but even aces have off days. His FIP is still 3.37 and that would be the highest of his career, so expect that to drop. The Twins are middling in terms of runs scored at 17th, so I'm not worried with an elite pitcher on the mound.

Cristian Javier, HOU at WAS ($43): Javier has only started in two of his six outings this year, but he's earned more opportunity with effective pitching. He's only allowed two runs all season, and they were in the same game. The Nationals may rank 14th in runs scored, but to me they're still a lineup largely reliant on Juan Soto.

Jordan Montgomery, NYY at CWS ($40): After a poor opening start, Montgomery has posted a 2.28 ERA over his last five outings. It's surprising to see the White Sox tied for 27th in runs scored, though their .283 OBP plays a big part in that.

Top Targets

We're getting the power we expected from Pete Alonso ($19) as he's slugged .496 and hit eight home runs. His .271 batting average would be a personal best if he can sustain it. George Kirby was impressive in his MLB debut start, but that was one appearance. I'm not ready to call him one of baseball's best pitchers yet.

You need a catcher in your lineup on Yahoo, so why not go with the best power-hitting catcher in baseball? That would be Salvador Perez ($17), who's hit five home runs after crushing 48 last year. Not only that, he's at Coors Field on Saturday and will face German Marquez and his 6.47 ERA.

Bargain Bats

Ketel Marte ($15) has put his slow start behind him, but he's still a bargain. Over the last two weeks, he's managed a 1.222 OPS. Kyle Hendricks needed a great start in his last game just to get his ERA down to 4.38 and comes in with a 6.48 on the road.

As a career .270 hitter, Trevor Story ($13) is bound to pick things up. He's produced three separate seasons with over 20 homers and 20 stolen bases. Glenn Otto has a 3.14 ERA through three starts, but a 4.73 FIP. He also struggled to a 9.26 ERA across six starts in 2021. It's going to take more for me to believe in Otto.

Stacks to Consider

Yankees vs. Dallas Keuchel ($25): Giancarlo Stanton ($23), Josh Donaldson ($20), DJ LeMahieu ($19)

It was a surprise last season when Keuchel posted a 5.28 ERA. However, that performance makes his 6.86 this year more believable. Since the veteran pitcher is a lefty, I've gone with three righties for my stack.

Stanton's power is through the roof to start this season. He's slugged .552, even higher than his career .543 to go with 10 homers. Donaldson has gotten hot with a .919 OPS over the last 21 days. And while the Yankees' home ballpark has gotten a lot of attention this season, he's registered a .938 OPS on the road. LeMahieu has never had issues getting on base with a .358 OBP this year while batting .282.

Astros vs. Erick Fedde ($25): Yordan Alvarez ($23), Kyle Tucker ($18), Alex Bregman ($16)

Fedde has recorded a 3.90 ERA, but his career mark is 5.14. He's only allowed 0.90 home runs per nine innings this year, though his lifetime number is 1.5. I expect more long balls from Fedde, and this lineup can make that happen.

Power and Alvarez go hand in hand with 11 home runs while slugging .640 this season and a career .584. Lefties are keeping the southpaw Tucker in check, but he's produced an .878 OPS against righties while managing four homers and eight stolen bases. Bregman has only hit .248, but his. 353 OBP and .460 slugging percentage are just fine.

Rockies vs. Carlos Hernandez ($25): C.J. Cron ($20), Connor Joe ($19), Brendan Rodgers ($11)

I already mentioned this game is at Coors Field. Hernandez enters with a 7.15 ERA, which is certainly enticing. And over his career, he's allowed righties to hit .298 against, so I didn't go hunting for lefties.

Cron has hit .309 this year and has loved the move to Denver. He had a 1.073 home OPS in 2021 and a 1.226 this season. Joe offers the skills to be a leadoff hitter with a .376 OBP over the last two seasons and a .990 OPS at home. Rodgers went .284 with 15 home runs last season. He got off to a slow start to this season, but has recorded a .973 OPS in May.

