MLB Expert Picks and Player Props at DraftKings Sportsbook for Tuesday, May 17

There will be plenty of wagering options across baseball Tuesday with a packed slate of games. There are even three doubleheaders on tap. With that in mind, let's get right down to business and highlight three wagers that could prove to be profitable on the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mike Barner's season record: 5-4 (-0.70 units)

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles

When Stanton is hot, he can carry a lineup. He's on an insane tear right now, which is one of the reasons why the Yankees have been so dominant. Over his last 18 games, he is 25-for-69 (.362) with eight home runs and 24 RBI. He drove in a run in the first game of these series Monday, giving him at least one RBI in five of his last six games.

On the mound for the Orioles will be Spenser Watkins, who allowed seven runs over 3.2 innings to the Cardinals in his last start. He's given up four home runs over his last four starts, and he has a 1.58 WHIP for the season. He had a 1.70 WHIP across 54.2 innings last season, so the Yankees could be in line for a big night at the plate. If that unfolds, then expect Stanton to be in the middle of the production.

MLB DraftKings Pick for Yankees-Orioles: Giancarlo Stanton over 0.5 RBI (+110) for 1 unit

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals

The Marlins' lineup has provided encouraging results. They have scored the 14th-most runs in baseball, and they have the 12th-highest OPS. They improved their outfield by adding Jorge Soler and Avisail Garcia during the offseason, but Jazz Chisholm Jr. has also been one of the biggest reasons for their improvement. He's off to an incredible start with a .396 wOBA and a 160 wRC+.

Taking the mound for the Nationals will be Joan Adon, who has a 7.03 ERA and a 5.44 FIP over his first seven starts. If the Nationals had better options, he'd probably still be at Triple-A right now. One of the main reasons for his struggles has been his 15.2 percent walk rate. With how poorly he has pitched, taking the over here is appealing.

DraftKings MLB Pick for Marlins-Nationals: Marlins over 4.5 runs (-110) for 1 unit

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers

The Rays lineup is a mess. Monday night, they had five hitters in it that were batting under .200. Arozarena hasn't been that bad, but he hasn't been great, either, with a .609 OPS. Part of the reason for his struggles is his 3.1 percent barrel rate.

Between his own struggles and the team's deficiencies, Arozarena has just nine RBI. Starting this game for the Tigers is Beau Brieske, who hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of his four starts. That's especially impressive when you consider that two of them came against the Dodgers and Astros on the road. The odds here aren't great, but I still like this wager to be a winner.

DraftKings MLB Pick for Rays-Tigers: Randy Arozarena Under 0.5 RBI (-210) for 1 unit

