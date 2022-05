Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Eclipsing the Century Mark

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Three doubleheaders render an already busy week even more so as an almost complete Memorial Day schedule tips the game count to a whopping 101. Even so, there are not many aces with a two-step, so there will be a lot of demand for lower level double dippers along with single-start guys with a favorable matchup.

Our weekly runs environment update shows an increase in scoring, but homers are still lagging. This is good for hurlers whose main issue is homers, such as Martin Perez and Paul Blackburn.

As always, the schedule is pulled from the site's Probable Pitcher page, so please direct rotation questions over there. I'm always willing to address rankings queries below, and sometimes they stimulate a review like last week with Tyler Anderson. Check out the latest Z Files for an explanation.

As is tradition in these parts, an update will be posted late Sunday night.

Week of May 30-June 5

Mixed