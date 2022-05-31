This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Free MLB Expert Picks for Tuesday, May 31

Previous article 1-6 -6.13

Season 69-75-1 +15.63

Game stacking in baseball can be feast or famine and I got the brunt of it on Friday with the Mariners beating the Astros 6-1. It has worked out for me mostly this year, but I am considering backing off the strategy as the variance in baseball is too great. Especially when you go 2-13 over your last two articles, it can make you question a lot.

Oddsmakers have clearly adjusted totals as we see mostly 8.5 and higher on today's slate.

Reds vs. Red Sox 7:10 pm EDT

Luis Castillo vs. Michael Wacha

The Reds have started to play good baseball as they are 12-8 in their last 20 games vs. 4-23 in their first 27. While the Red Sox have been the hottest offense in baseball over the last month. I'm very surprised in the game total being 8.5. When I was doing my projected lines, I had 9.5 – 10 written down for this game. The Red Sox have average 7 runs per game over their last 20 and the Reds have averaged 5 runs per game over their last 17. Boston has scored 5 runs or more in 14 out of their last 20 games.

MLB Expert Picks for Reds-Red Sox

Red Sox over 4.5 runs for 1.02 RW buck (FanDuel -102)

Red Sox -1.5 for 1 RW buck (FanDuel +136)

Brewers vs. Cubs 8:05 pm EDT

Eric Lauer vs. Justin Steele

Lauer won this matchup 9-1 on April 30th and is coming off his worst outing of the year on the road against the Cardinals. The Brewers are 13-7 in their last 20 while the Cubs are 11-19 in their last 30. The Brewers are 18-12 on the road and the Cubs are just 7-17 at home. Lauer's ability to go deep into games, plus the Brewers' strong bullpen, has me on the road team in this matchup. The price is attractive at -130, as I have it projected more in the -150 to -160 range.

MLB Expert Picks for Brewers-Cubs

Brewers -130 for 1 RW buck (DraftKings)

Astros vs. Athletics 9:40 pm EDT

Cristian Javier vs. Frankie Montas

The Astros have been the No. 1 "under" team in baseball, going 12-35-2 for +22.10 units. Getting them in this spot with two solid pitchers on the mounds has me leaning towards the under here. Oakland is 21-27-3 on totals this year. The Astros are 1-9 on totals over their last 10. The average score in the Astros last 10 games is 5.5 runs. The Astros are 21-9 in their last 30, while the A's are just 10-20. Javier has had 4 strong outings in games that he has pitching at least 5 innings. Both teams have been heavy towards the under on their team totals in this scenario also (Astros on the road, A's at home).

MLB Expert Picks for Astros-Athletics

Astros-Athletics Under 7 for 1.15 RW buck (DraftKings -115)

Astros -133 for 1.33 RW buck (FanDuel)

MLB Expert Picks Recap for Tuesday, May 31