MLB Bets Today: Free MLB Expert Picks for Wednesday, June 1

Previous article 2-3 -0.54

Season 71-78-1 +15.09

Astros vs. Athletics 3:37 pm EDT

Justin Verlander vs. Cole Irvin

I was on the under yesterday, and it came in way under the posted total. I will come back again today and play it even though it is an early start time. I like the play and also the Astros F5, as the A's are just 6-15-5 at home for the F5; the Astros are 16-10-3 in F5s on the road. The under is now 11-1 in Houston's last 12; and they are 5-23-2 in their last 30, which is just unreal.

I got burned on Verlander last Friday vs. the Mariners, so I expect him to bounce back.

MLB Expert Picks for Astros-Athletics

Astros F5 -0.5 for 1.30 RW buck (FanDuel -130)

Under 7 for 1.02 RW buck (FanDuel -102)

Angels vs. Yankees 7:05 pm EDT

Reid Detmers vs. Nestor Cortes

The Yankees are playing great baseball right now and are on an incredible run at home. They crushed Noah Syndergaard last night, and I think more of the same here tonight vs. Reid Detmers. The Yankees are 15-4 at home in their last 19 home games and 18-7 this season (4.6 to 3.2 runs with a 1.4 differential). Cortes is a great story and has become the Yankees' best pitcher (yeah, over Cole). The Yankees have a 7-2 record in his 9 starts this year. I'm not a huge historical guy unless it is within the division, but the Yankees are 17-6 at home against the Angels in their last 23 outings.

MLB Expert Picks for Angels-Yankees

Yankees -1.5 for 1 RW buck (BetMGM +120)

Brewers vs. Cubs 8:05 pm EDT

Jason Alexander vs. Kyle Hendricks

I had to look twice at the Brewers starting pitcher tonight, and it is not George Costanza. Jason Alexander gets the start against Kyle Hendricks. All of the recent trends have this game pointing to the over. The total has gone over in four of Milwaukee's last five games and in five of the last six Cubs home games. The Cubs are averaging 5.6 runs per game over their last 12. The problem is that their ERA is 5.60 in those 12 games.

MLB Expert Pick for Brewers-Cubs

Over 8 for 1.12 RW buck (FanDuel -112)

Rays vs. Rangers 8:06 pm EDT

Jeffrey Springs vs. Jon Gray

The key in betting baseball is taking a team's reputation and exploiting the situation. Here we have the Rays who are notorious for playing low scoring games especially at home. The Rangers aren't known for scoring a lot of runs. So we get a total of 7.5, but look closer at the Rangers offense. The unit is averaging 6.7 runs over its last 7 games, 4.8 in its last 13, and and 4.4 in its last 25. They have scored over three runs in 10 out of their last 16, but four of those games were against the Astros, who are the best under team in baseball by far.

MLB Expert Pick for Rays-Rangers

Rangers o3.5 for 1 RW buck (FanDuel)

