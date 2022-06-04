RotoWire Partners
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Backing the Buckeye State

Todd Zola 
June 4, 2022

The Reds and Guardians both check in high in terms of runs potential as each plays seven games against below-average pitching this week. Cleveland plays all seven in Progressive Field while Cincinnati has a four-game set in The Great American Ballpark to start the week before heading to Busch Stadium for the weekend. The Diamondbacks are projected to top the league in scoring this week as they're on the road in hitting parks, facing the subpar Reds and Phillies starters, and especially bullpens.

The Cubs and Tigers are the only two clubs with just five games.

The rankings are based on current information. Everything will be refreshed come Sunday night.

Week of June 6 - 12

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ72507119121100101110122103107105
2ATL624609990929897108999899
3BAL6242494948710610410610099100
4BOS7340710898158104101115106104105
5CHC52305117113991049880979596
6CHW6246012310799929396999798
7CIN7344310710294102102119104103104
8CLE7347010798959694120103101102
9COL7430772841009697101949695
10DET5143293958010010386949695
11HOU6246011011487102107101101104103
12KC725708480102102100119103102103
13LAA7167012098137102102112108105107
14LAD615069191107959696949595
15MIA6243395959410310192989798
16MIL6243311111090105110106102104103
17MIN624609697108929896969998
18NYM6330610195121979390969495
19NYY615331081021101019810210199100
20OAK615061049599959690959495
21PHI63333116116120100959810199100
22PIT624249886109969388969395
23SD716708191104111106118106105106
24SF6336059748310310791959897
25SEA6153310110797101104899810099
26STL61533918883959791949494
27TB624339296901009696979697
28TEX6150611510399929789949595
29TOR615068893941021061079710099
30WSH624339695110107989710198100

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ@Greene R@Ashcraft R@Minor L@Mahle R@Wheeler R@Gibson R@Suarez L
ATL Irvin LKaprielian RContreras RThompson RKeller RQuintana L
BAL Hendricks RThompson R@Bubic L@Heasley R@Lynch L@Keller R
BOS@Syndergaard R@Detmers L@Ohtani R@Silseth R@Gonzales L@Kirby R@Ray L
CHC @Bradish R@Lyles R @Severino R@Montgomery L@Cortes Jr. L
CHW White RGonsolin RAnderson LOtto RPerez LGray R
CINBumgarner LGilbert LKelly RDavies R@Wainwright R@Matz L@Hudson R
CLEGray RHearn LDunning RBlackburn RMontas RLogue LIrvin L
COL @Rodon L@Wood L@Cobb R@Musgrove R@Gore L/Clevinger R@Snell L
DET @Quintana L@Brubaker R Berrios RGausman RStripling R
HOURay LFlexen RGilbert R Lopez RCabrera RRogers L
KCStripling RManoah RKikuchi LZimmermann LWells RKremer RBradish R
LAAWacha RWhitlock REovaldi RPivetta RPeterson LWilliams RCarrasco R
LAD @Kopech R@Cueto R@Martin R@Webb R@Junis R@Rodon L
MIA Lee LAdon RGray. R@Garcia R@Valdez L@Javier R
MIL Suarez LNola REflin R@Strasburg R@Fedde R@Corbin L
MIN Cortes Jr. LTaillon RCole RBaz RYarbrough LKluber R
NYM@Snell L@Darvish R@Manaea L @Lorenzen R@Sandoval L@Syndergaard R
NYY @Ober R@Archer R@Ryan RStroman RSwarmer RSteele L
OAK @Wright R@Anderson R@McKenzie R@Plesac R@Quantrill R@Pilkington L
PHI @Houser R@Burnes R@Ashby LGallen RBumgarner LGilbert L
PIT Skubal LFaedo R@Fried L@Strider R@Morton R@Wright R
SDCarrasco RWalker RBassitt R Kuhl RFreeland L/Feltner RMarquez R
SEA@Javier R@Verlander R@Urquidy R Hill LWacha RWhitlock R
SF Marquez RSenzatela RGomber LBuehler RUrias LKershaw L
STL @Kluber R@McClanahan L@Rasmussen RCastillo RGreene RAshcraft R
TB Hudson RThompson LMikolas R@Bundy R@Smeltzer L@Ober R
TEX@Quantrill R@Pilkington L@Bieber R @Cease R@Giolito R@Kopech R
TOR@Lynch L@Keller R@Singer R @Rodriguez R@Brieske R@Garcia R
WSH @Rogers L@Alcantara R@Hernandez RLauer LAlexander RHouser R

