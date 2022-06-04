Weekly Hitter Rankings: Backing the Buckeye State

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The Reds and Guardians both check in high in terms of runs potential as each plays seven games against below-average pitching this week. Cleveland plays all seven in Progressive Field while Cincinnati has a four-game set in The Great American Ballpark to start the week before heading to Busch Stadium for the weekend. The Diamondbacks are projected to top the league in scoring this week as they're on the road in hitting parks, facing the subpar Reds and Phillies starters, and especially bullpens.

The Cubs and Tigers are the only two clubs with just five games.

The rankings are based on current information. Everything will be refreshed come Sunday night.

