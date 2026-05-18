2026 College Baseball Conference Tournament Futures & Expert Preview

The season has absolutely flown by in a hurry! But, no sense in crying now, because the best part of it is here. Before we get the best month in the sports calendar, we have the conference tournaments as a little primer.

I'll admit, it hasn't been my best season handicapping, but the real winners make it count in the postseason.

Come get a taste.

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SEC Tournament Picks

*All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

I mean, this is pretty much an MLB breeding ground. The talent in this pool is gross. The issue with conference tournaments is trying to guess pitching matchups and which teams will actually try to go all out and win the week(end). In some cases, you have teams that are trying to give the last push to convince the committee to hand them a bid or grab a host/national position. And in others, some teams are solidified with a national seed and can't improve position heading into the Field of 64. Which makes it a challenging week.

Arkansas Razorbacks (+1700)

The Hogs were a preseason Omaha 8 group for me. And, while it's been a turbulent year, they still finished 17-13 and scorching hot. Since getting a fresh beating from Georgia a month ago, Arkansas closed out the regular season with four straight series wins.

Now, evaluating the field is challenging as the top four seeds get a double-bye. Arkansas isn't one of them, which is why its odds are little deeper. As you know, the SEC is brutal, so to win this thing, you really have to earn it. The Razorbacks will most likely have to get through Dylan Volantis and Texas to have a date with potentially the winner of Auburn-Texas A&M to make the finals. Clearly, it's a tall order.

Offensively, they are scoring 7.58 runs per game the last month combined with a ton of pitching depth. While the road will be tough, the odds are too big on a team with a lot of talent playing at such a high level.

Florida Gators (+900)

In terms of scenario, Florida is in a similar boat to Arkansas in the sense it would have to win four games to get the crown. But as it often does in this sport - and this time of year - pitching wins. The Gators are still trying to secure a host site in Gainesville and perhaps steal a national top-eight seed.

Should the Gators beat the winner of Vanderbilt-Kentucky, they would face Alabama with potential SEC Pitcher of the Year, Aidan King, likely throwing. If victorious, they would then probably see top-seeded Georgia with talented Liam Peterson on the bump. Peterson shoved for a 7 IP, 1 ER gem at UGA in mid-April. Should that happen, the Gators are in the finals.

Clearly, it's a bigger mess on the other side of the bracket, so Florida has to win just two tough games to make it instead of three. This is a program with a lot of high-level arms and budding stars. Offensively, things are rolling for them as well with six double-digit scores in the last nine SEC matches.

I'll also reiterate, this is the only true longshot I would take to win the CWS at 45:1 or so. There's some holes in this team, but if the offense keeps playing like they have been and the pitching does the same, they will be very dangerous in June.

ACC Tournament Pick

*All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

The ACC doesn't have too many contenders I'm that interested in. Obviously, we cashed the Georgia Tech regular season bet at 8:1, but it is too short for me to bet in this tournament. And UNC is short as well. I'm not in love with the ACC this year, but I felt one team was worth a look.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (+950)

Wake has had an interesting year with a lot of ups and downs. It's doubtful even winning this tournament would do much to boost their position for the field of 64, but that doesn't mean the Demon Deacons will mail it in.

The path would be: beat winner of Louisville/Pitt, then beat FSU, then likely UNC and you're in the finals. Chances are the Deacs would get FSU with stud Chris Levonas on the mound. With the devastating injury to Dax Whitney, Levonas has a real shot to be the top arm off the board next summer. I'll always look to back him. Then, against UNC, it's difficult, but not impossible. The Heels have a lot of pitching depth, but have been beatable after Jason DeCaro.

Wake has solid pitching options to go with an offense that's been well-rounded with contributors. They're not a great team, but have what it takes to put together a few wins in a row. After being swept by Georgia Tech where it lost the series by a combined five runs, Wake has won 10 of its past 11.

Interesting look at solid odds.

Big 12 Tournament Picks

*All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

This conference has some very interesting looks with white-hot teams. However, the picks are crystal clear to me.

West Virginia Mountaineers (+320)

Team JohnnyVTV may have cashed that Kansas 11:1 preseason ticket for the regular season winner, but WVU tried to spoil it. After 21 conference wins, WVU is on fire right now winning three straight series, including a sweep at Kansas.

In what's developing to be one of the best weekend rotations in the country, the 'Neers have finally found their formula and are looking dangerous. Maxx Yehl, Ian Korn, and Chansen Cole all have 3.00 ERA's or lower and give this team a chance to win every game.

Despite being the favorite, I wouldn't say they have a layup to the finals, but it's more than manageable. Chances are they have to face a Tommy La Pour-led TCU team on Thursday. If they win that, they get the winner of Cincinnati and ASU. That's interesting because it remains to be seen if either team holds back their aces. But win that game and they make the finals.

In addition to the pitching, the offense is equipped with a lot of speed (92 bags on the year). It's not an elite offense, but more than capable of putting up a crooked number.

WVU has the easier side of the bracket and by far the most pitching depth in this tournament.

Oklahoma State Cowboys (+600)

I've had a love hate relationship with this program, but right now the Pokes are fun to watch. They are only behind UGA for the most homers in the nation. There are six different players in double figures for taters. So, they're never out of a game.

The price is solid for a team that can hit like they can. While the sport deserves to be pushed off a cliff for changing the venue to Arizona after being at Globe Life Field for years, OK State will still mash. Additionally, the pitching has come around with a lot of firepower.

This side is a bit more difficult, as they face UCF the first game. Then they likely play Kansas the next round. While Kansas may be the reigning conference champs, they are challenged in the pitching department.

I would be genuinely surprised if at least one of WVU or OK State wasn't in the finals. I'd also be surprised if one of them didn't win.