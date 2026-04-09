Kade Anderson (SEA) and Ryan Sloan (SEA) were assigned to Double-A Arkansas, in part because of how good they looked in camp and in part because of the more favorable weather conditions (compared to High-A Everett in the Pacific Northwest). This is noteworthy on the surface, as Anderson is getting as aggressive an assignment as any 2025 draftee and Sloan had only made three starts at High-A. It's also noteworthy because the Mariners are known for having their top pitching prospects skip the Pacific Coast League and jump from Double-A to the majors. Anderson would be my pick if one were to get such an aggressive bump to the majors in the first half,

Here is the written, extended version of that discussion, as I tried to provide commentary about all the assignments I thought were particularly noteworthy.

Teams are setting up their prospects' 2026 seasons with this first assignment. In some cases it will be an aggressive assignment designed to test a prospect's readiness, and in other cases, it's an easy assignment to a level the player has already had success at in order to just ease them into action before a potential promotion in the coming weeks. I discussed some of the more noteworthy assignments with Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline on last week's podcast:

Alright, Triple-A, Double-A, High-A and Single-A leagues are all underway! Every relevant fantasy baseball prospect should be listed at their proper level and all reported prospect injuries have been written up.

Alright, Triple-A, Double-A, High-A and Single-A leagues are all underway! Every relevant fantasy baseball prospect should be listed at their proper level and all reported prospect injuries have been written up.

Teams are setting up their prospects' 2026 seasons with this first assignment. In some cases it will be an aggressive assignment designed to test a prospect's readiness, and in other cases, it's an easy assignment to a level the player has already had success at in order to just ease them into action before a potential promotion in the coming weeks. I discussed some of the more noteworthy assignments with Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline on last week's podcast:

Here is the written, extended version of that discussion, as I tried to provide commentary about all the assignments I thought were particularly noteworthy.

Aggressive Assignments

Kade Anderson (SEA) and Ryan Sloan (SEA) were assigned to Double-A Arkansas, in part because of how good they looked in camp and in part because of the more favorable weather conditions (compared to High-A Everett in the Pacific Northwest). This is noteworthy on the surface, as Anderson is getting as aggressive an assignment as any 2025 draftee and Sloan had only made three starts at High-A. It's also noteworthy because the Mariners are known for having their top pitching prospects skip the Pacific Coast League and jump from Double-A to the majors. Anderson would be my pick if one were to get such an aggressive bump to the majors in the first half, but these are two of the most talented pitchers in the minors, and either is capable of looking big-league ready in a matter of weeks.

Jamie Arnold (ATH) and Liam Doyle (STL) were the other two premium college arms from last year's draft to get the full vote of confidence with an assignment to Double-A. Anderson, Arnold and Doyle should all reach the majors this summer if they stay healthy and there is an opening in the big-league rotation.

Jesus Made (MIL) was assigned to Double-A while Luis Pena (MIL) and Andrew Fischer (MIL) are at High-A to start the season. This isn't surprising, but it's a reminder of how special Made is, as he won't turn 19 until May. I'd expect Fischer to force a promotion before the end of May, while Pena might be at High-A until midseason.

Five players from the 2025 J-15 class were assigned directly to Single-A, skipping over the complex league: Kevin Alvarez (HOU), Elian Pena (NYM), Breyson Guedez (ATH), Gabriel Davalillo (LAA), Jose Verdugo (SD). Alvarez and Pena are the least surprising, as Pena is an incredibly advanced hitter and Alvarez showed extreme command of the zone in the DSL (9.9 K%, 12.0 BB%), but they are still notable assignments and we should grade them on a curve relative to their peers who are being held back for complex ball. Guedez continues to be the lower-level prospect of the moment in my eyes -- he should be rostered in all serious dynasty leagues based on his impressive spring, his impressive DSL season, this assignment and his start to the year (137 wRC+ in five games). Davalillo is a borderline bat-only prospect, and the Angels are known for aggressive assignments. I'll be keeping tabs on how much Davalillo catches this year, but if he rakes at Single-A, that's still noteworthy even if he has to slid to first base or DH. Verdugo is the big surprise -- as I discussed with Sam Dykstra on the pod, we didn't even know who Verdugo was until he got this assignment. He had a good year in the DSL (more walks than Ks, 138 wRC+), but he is listed at 5-foot-7, 150 pounds and doesn't come with any prospect pedigree or hype. In leagues where Guedez is long gone, now would be the time to consider speculating on Verdugo.

Luis Hernandez (SF) was assigned to the Arizona Complex League, skipping the Dominican Summer League. We've seen some very rare cases (Ethan Salas in 2023, Leo De Vries in 2024) where teams jump International signees directly over both rookie levels to Single-A, but the vast majority of premium international prospects spend at least some time in the DSL. Hernandez getting this big jump isn't shocking, as he hit .356 in over 100 at-bats in the Venezuelan League as a 15-year-old, but it's extremely notable. We're in the very early stages of understanding Hernandez's power/speed upside, but he clearly has a chance to be an elite hitter.

Devin Fitz-Gerald (WSH) and Angel Feliz (WSH) were assigned to High-A slightly ahead of schedule to make room for all the exciting infielders at the Nationals' Single-A affiliate. Fitz-Gerlad's assignment is particularly notable as he was targeted in trade by the Nationals' new regime this past offseason and only played 10 games at Single-A last year. On a related note, he didn't get an aggressive assignment, but I've added Ronny Cruz (WSH) in a couple serious dynasty leagues based on his start at Single-A and Dykstra's rave reviews of Cruz on this week's podcast.

Demetrio Crisantes (ARI) suffered an untimely hamstring strain this spring, but once he's healthy, he's getting a bump to Double-A. He suffered a serious shoulder injury 34 games into his season at High-A last year, so it would have been easy to send him back to Hillsboro to ease him back into things. Crisantes has a chance to re-establish himself as one of the best pure hitters in the minors.

These were not aggressive assignments, but 2025 Boston draftees Kyson Witherspoon (BOS), Anthony Eyanson (BOS) and Marcus Phillips (BOS) will all be in the High-A rotation along with Juan Valera (BOS) after buzzy springs for all four pitchers. I expect a couple of these arms to climb to at least Triple-A this year while vaulting up rankings. It's the must-see rotation of the minors.

The Dodgers sent Jackson Ferris (LAD) to Triple-A despite the fact he just turned 22 and had an 11.8 percent walk rate at Double-A last year. This could be the Dodgers challenging Ferris, but it could also be a sign that he's been showing much better control this spring and they think he's ready to take a step forward in that department.

Braylon Payne (MIL) and Starlyn Caba (PHI) opened the year at High-A after showcasing some significant flaws at the plate last year at Single-A. It makes sense to challenge both players with this assignment, and if either player shows improvements at the plate, their dynasty stock will climb. Caba's shortstop defense and Payne's speed and outfield defense will probably get both players to the majors, but they still need to show they can hit enough to project as regulars.

Blaine Bullard (TOR), Jaden Fauske (CHW), Conor Essenburg (ATL), Taitn Gray (TB) and Miguel Sime (WSH) were all assigned to Single-A, which is a nice vote of confidence for these toolsy prep players from the 2025 draft.

Kenya Huggins (ATH) was sent to Double-A after logging a 14.3 K-BB% in six starts at High-A last year. He's 23, but his groundball rate and strikeout rate jumped after getting traded from the Reds last year for Miguel Andujar.

Leo Bernal (STL) was assigned to Triple-A and Raudi Rodriguez (LAA) was assigned to Double-A. Neither player is currently a high-end dynasty prospect, but both were notable jumps given Bernal's struggles down the stretch at Double-A and the fact Rodriguez has never played at High-A.

Soft Landing Spots

Leo De Vries (ATH) and Ralphy Velazquez (CLE) were sent to Double-A, despite the fact I think they've proven to be ready for Triple-A. There's nothing wrong with these initial assignments, but the expectation should be for them to force a promotion to Triple-A before the end of May.

Eduardo Quintero (LAD) and Mike Sirota (LAD) are paying the price for being Dodgers outfield prospects. Both players are clearly ready for Double-A, and Charles Davalan (LAD) might be ready soon too, but they need to wait for one or more of the Josue De Paula, Zyhir Hope, Kendall George trio to move up to Triple-A or get hurt.

Steele Hall (CIN) is being saved for the Arizona Complex League rather than being assigned to Single-A like the rest of the premium prep shortstops from last year's draft. The Reds had to send Sammy Stafura and Tyson Lewis to the ACL before Single-A in past years, but those prep shortstops were worse prospects than Hall, so it was less surprising. Other than Eli Willits (WSH), who is at Single-A, Hall is the youngest prospect of note in his entire draft class, but it's still a bit worrying that the Reds didn't think he was ready for Single-A.

Emil Morales (LAD) and Roldy Brito (COL) are back at Single-A, but they shouldn't be there for long. We shouldn't overreact to strong starts from either guy, but it would be mildly concerning if either hitter struggled in a return to Single-A.

Josuar Gonzalez (SF), Juan Sanchez (TOR), Diego Tornes (ATL) are opening in the complex league instead of at Single-A with Kevin Alvarez (HOU), Elian Pena (NYM) and company. In the case of Gonzalez, I think his hamstring injury in camp may have led to him not getting assigned to Single-A. Sanchez and Tornes could have reasonably been sent to Single-A, but their orgs are easing them into things this year.

Tyler Bremner (LAA) is opening at High-A and Gage Wood (PHI) is opening at Single-A. I think based on the Angels' track record, many would have expected Bremner to get the Double-A assignment like Kade Anderson (SEA), Jamie Arnold (ATH) and Liam Doyle (STL). One possible reason for the High-A assignment is that Tri-City is even more pitcher-friendly than Rocket City, but if I had Bremner in an FYPD, I'd be expecting him to dominate at High-A and get the bump to Double-A in weeks, not months. In the case of Wood, the Phillies may be opting to have him in Clearwater rather than Jersey City just due to the differing climates this time of year, but like with Bremner, we should be expecting Wood to utterly dominate the competition en route to a quick promotion.

Blake Burke (MIL) is at Double-A because Luke Adams (MIL) and Brock Wilken (MIL) are at Triple-A, but it's very clear that Burke (four homers in five games) belongs at Triple-A.

Luis De Leon (BAL) and Aron Estrada (BAL) are back at Double-A, but they each excelled at that level in partial seasons last year, so we should expect strong starts to the year from both Orioles farmhands.

A.J. Ewing (NYM), Jacob Reimer (NYM) and Jonathan Santucci (NYM) are back at Double-A after exceeding expectations there last year. The Mets have a crowded roster at Triple-A, but we should be expecting Ewing, Reimer and Santucci to put up strong stats while they wait for a promotion.

Marco Dinges (MIL) is back at High-A after logging a 137 wRC+ there in 51 games last year. His 14.9 SwStr% and 67.8 Contact% at High-A warranted a return, but I fully expect him to put up monster numbers while he awaits a promotion to Double-A.

Bo Davidson (SF), Seaver King (WSH), Carson Roccaforte (KC) and Tommy White (ATH) could have all reasonably been assigned to Triple-A, but they were given soft landing spots back at Double-A.

Jurrangelo Cijntje (STL) is also back at Double-A, despite the fact that he was good enough as a righty last year with the Mariners to warrant a bump to Triple-A now that he's no longer throwing left-handed.

AJ Russell (TEX) and Cam Leiter (LAD) are getting the easy assignment for college arms, to Single-A rather than High-A. We should expect Russell and Leiter to shove early on before facing a more reasonable challenge at High-A and Double-A.

Michael Lombardi (KC) is opening at Single-A, but as a two-way player in college, it's understandable.

There hasn't been an injury reported, but I'm not sure why else Ramon Marquez (PHI) would be opening the year in rookie ball after he had a 24.3 K-BB% in four starts at Single-A last year.

Some position players who were sent to Single-A that I would have liked to have seen pushed to High-A: Brendan Summerhill (TB), JD Dix (ARI), Caden Bodine (TB), Brailer Guerrero (TB), Landyn Vidourek (LAD), Cole Mathis (CHC), Cam Maldonado (SF)

Some position players who were held back in extended spring training that I would have liked to have seen pushed to Single-A: Jordan Yost (DET), Aidan West (LAD), Nick Becker (SEA)

Some pitchers who were held back in extended spring training that I would have liked to have seen pushed to Single-A: Briggs McKenzie (ATL), Matthew Fisher (PHI), Johnny Slawinski (LAA), Kaleb Wing (CHC), Dean Livingston (ARI)

Hitter Absences

Aidan Miller (back), Sebastian Walcott (elbow), Edward Florentino (ankle), Dax Kilby (hamstring), Josuar Gonzalez (hamstring), Ethan Conrad (lower back), Aiva Arquette (core muscle surgery), Josue Briceno (wrist surgery), Slater de Brun (wrist surgery), Demetrio Crisantes (ARI), Yairo Padilla (shoulder strain), Gabriel Rincones (knees), Aidan Smith (hamstring), Parks Harber (hamstring), Ching-Hsien Ko (quad), Kellon Lindsey (shoulder), Jake Cook (hamstring), Welbyn Francisca (shoulder), Enrique Jimenez (finger), Jared Thomas (hamate), Stiven Martinez (hamstring), Johanfran Garcia (undisclosed), Victor Arias (shoulder surgery), Adrian Pinto (building up after visa issues), Esmil Valencia (broken finger), Alexander Albertus (tibia), Thayron Liranzo (oblique), Michael Oliveto (fractured toe), Gavin Turley (broken hand), Yordany De Los Santos (undisclosed), Max Williams (torn labrum), Edward Lantigua (core), Boston Baro (shoulder), Ricky Cabrera (knee)

Pitcher Absences

Trey Yesavage (shoulder), Thomas White (oblique), Caden Scarborough (melanoma), Jarlin Susana (lat surgery), Travis Sykora (TJS), David Hagaman (building up in Extended ST), Robert Gasser (biceps/triceps), Ty Johnson (back strain), Ethan Pecko (thoracic outlet syndrome), Braxton Bragg (TJS), Charlee Soto (surgery to remove bone spurs), Kendry Rojas (hamstring), Jose Corniell (dead arm), J.D. Thompson (hamstring), Kelvis Salcedo (meniscus surgery), Andrew Sears (elbow fracture), Chase Hampton (TJS), Alejandro Rosario (TJS), Patrick Forbes (flexor), Thatcher Hurd (TJS), Luke Sinnard (abdominal strain), Jesus Travieso (undisclosed), Bryce Cunningham (arm), Ricky Tiedemann (elbow), Ixan Henderson (flexor strain), Jake Bloss (UCL surgery), Juaron Watts-Brown (shoulder), Yordanny Monegro (TJS), Moises Chace (TJS), Cooper Hjerpe (TJS), Dylan Ross (arm fatigue), Jose Olivares (surgery to remove bone spurs), Matt Barr (stress fracture in arm), R.J. Gordon (lat strain), Juan Bello (undisclosed), Patrick Reilly (TJS), Conrad Cason (TJS), Mason Adams (TJS), Mathias LaCombe (shoulder), Cristian Mena (shoulder), Blake Larson (TJS), Brandon Clarke (arm), Brock Selvidge (internal brace), Mac Heuer (arm), Silvano Hechavarria (elbow soreness), Micah Bucknam (forearm), Noble Meyer (shoulder strain), Aldrin Batista (elbow), Jaden Hamm (shoulder strain), Steven Zobac (undisclosed), Henry Baez (elbow), Gunnar Hoglund (lumbar strain), Tekoah Roby (TJS), Barrett Kent (TJS), Griffin Hugus (TJS), Teddy McGraw (elbow), Chia-Shi Shen (elbow), Grant Knipp (TJS), Izack Tiger (internal brace), Peter Kussow (shoulder surgery), Wen-Hui Pan (TJS), Brandon Birdsell (TJS), Jostin Florentino (development list), Brody McCullough (elbow surgery), Luke Holman (TJS), Josh Knoth (TJS), Frank Cairone (car accident), Humberto Cruz (internal brace), Michael Salina (TJS),