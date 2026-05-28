College Baseball Betting Expert John Venezia goes region by region, providing his best picks to advance to the Super Regionals.

2026 College Baseball Regionals: Odds, Picks and Best Bets



The 2026 Regionals may kick off on Friday, but we got futures already for each individual region. The start of the tournament is one of the best days of the year. Combine Christmas, Thanksgiving, JohnnyVTV's birthday, St. Patty's day, New Year's, the Super Bowl, and July 4th, and that's the culmination of what you get.

Regionals constitute the first round, which is arguably the hardest and most chaotic of the entire tournament. Then the Supers are next week, which is the most normal as it simulates a usual weekend series. In two weeks, the College World Series starts in Omaha. 64 teams enter, one is left standing.

We have a handful of books putting out different lines, which I covered on one of my podcasts last night.

There's a ton of action to be had, so let's break down all 16 regions and see who has some value.

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NCAA Regionals 2026: Key Insights and Predictions

Each region is comprised of 16 host sites, with four teams each. In my opinion, this is generally the hardest round to get out of because you may have to win four games to advance in this double-elimination format. If a team goes 3-0, they will be moving on. The difficulty lies in needing a lot of pitching depth, and having to plan to play multiple teams in a weekend.

My Breaking Bet podcast goes live Thursday at 8:30 PM ET where I will shed more light on this subject. Odds are as of Wednesday 9 PM-ish. The list below groups the regions that will play each other in the Supers. Some of the big favorites I won't even bother diving into, but I might include some parlays.

Chapel Hill Region: Tennessee Volunteers (2-seed, +360 FanDuel)

When I had the Vols as a team to disappoint this year, I added it didn't mean they couldn't make or win a regional. Post-Tony Vitello, it's been a tumultuous season, but nevertheless they are a two-seed with a chance to win. I have to imagine UT will be one of the most popular upset regional winners this week, but I can't base my handicaps off of that.

They will see East Carolina in Game 1, and it will not be throwing ace Ethan Norby. As a counter move, Tennessee will also pitch off and gamble by trying to save its ace Tegan Kuhns for a 1-0 matchup against UNC. ECU is throwing Ryan Towers (3.04 ERA, 42 K: 20 BB in 53.1 IP), while the Vols are going with experienced Evan Blanco (4.94 ERA, 97 K: 29 BB in 82 frames).

I'm not in love with ECU. Even playing in a weak conference, it doesn't exemplify a great offense, whereas Tennessee has some pop (111 HR). Assuming the Vols handle business, they have a likely first round arm in Kuhns against UNC in the 1-0 matchup. There's a good chance the Heels throw ace Jason DeCaro in Game 1, which means Ryan Lynch could be the starter against UT.

Offensively, Tennessee has the advantage at the plate and maybe a better pitching path than the Tarheels. Regardless, the Vols shouldn't be this big of a number.

College State Region: Texas State Bobcats (3-seed, +1300 DraftKings)

This will likely be one of the most entertaining regions this weekend. Texas A&M has a great offense, but the recent pitching injuries and struggles don't exactly give its -200 price a ringing endorsement. Of course, the Aggies can still win, but it's field or pass for me.

In the field is USC, Texas State, and Lamar, all of whom are intriguing. USC will no doubt be the top of the list for most popular upsets, but I'm looking elsewhere. Texas State is a battle-tested group out of the Sun Belt. The Bobcats are not as hyped as USC or A&M, but these boys can mash, clubbing 114 homers as a unit. The Bobcats have seven players with double-digit Jimmy Jacks. It's a tough lineup to navigate.

On the mound, it's not pretty, but it may be enough. They virtually have four dudes with 60 innings, and a handful of different options out of the 'pen. The path is facing USC in Game 1 to start. Interestingly enough, USC is gambling by pitching off and saving star Mason Edwards for the potential 1-0 game against the Aggies. The Trojans will send another dude to face TX ST in Grant Govel (2.84 ERA, 86 K: 11 BB in 88.2 IP).

Govel has had a great year, but playing in the Big 10, it's easy to boost stats. The three competent teams he faced were able to hit him around (UCLA - 5 IP, 4 ER: Oregon - 4.2 IP, 3 ER: Nebraska - 3 IP, 7 ER). It's a winnable matchup for the Bobcats throwing Ryan Markwardt (3.86 ERA).

Although it probably won't win, Texas State has the juice to pull this off and on top of that, 13:1 is ridiculous. I'm taking a shot here.

Athens Region: Georgia Bulldogs (Host, -375 HardRock)

Obviously, the regions with top-ranked teams aren't bettable. I'm not telling you to go out there and lay this price straight, but I do like it in a parlay with a couple of the other sure things like Georgia Tech and (probably) Auburn. This is me strictly picking the team I think emerges from the region.

I dove deep into my last article about UGA, so I'm not going to repeat all of that. All you need to know if you don't is this team is a daddy wagon with a good draw to sashay onto the supers next week.

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Starkville Region: Mississippi State Bulldogs (Host, -425 FanDuel)

Contrary to UGA, this is not a gimme for Miss State. Sure, the Bulldogs should win, but it's a tough region with Cincinnati and ULL lurking. The price definitely shouldn't be -425. State cooled off down the stretch and hasn't looked the same with Ryan McPherson missing most of the year, but he's back and ready to go.

McPherson and potential 2027 top 10 pick, Tomas Valincius, form one of the elite 1-2 punches if the former regains the groove he had at the beginning of the year. While I do think they emerge, I'm not even parlaying this with anything. Given the competition, it wouldn't shock me to see the Bulldogs get upset in Stark Vegas in the first weekend.

Should Hail State win, they will go to Athens next week to face the white-hot Dawgs.

Austin Region: Texas Longhorns (Host, -650 FanDuel)

The pattern is a little repetitive. Texas was one of my original CWS picks in January, but still -650 isn't playable, and not even worth a parlay leg. Things have gotten interesting since UCSB held back Jackson Flora, the top pitcher in this summer's draft, for a potential 1-0 duel against a Dylan Volantis led Horns squad in what would be one of the best pitching matchups in recent memory.

Ultimately, I would imagine Texas finds a way to win.

Eugene Region: Oregon Ducks (Host, -135 FanDuel)

I don't love this pick honestly. It just seems like Oregon is the most complete team in this region and will win by default. The Ducks have their in-state rival, Oregon State, in here, along with Yale and Washington State. After going 2-and-Barbecue in their own region last year, I'm hesitant on this year's team. It was much better in 2025, frankly.

Luckily for them, the Beavers don't have Dax Whitney due to a season-ending UCL tear, though it probably altered their path. The Ducks hit for power (102 homers) and have a competent pitching staff. They will see a feisty dog in Yale with star Jack Ohman pitching and despite his struggles, if he regains his typical form, Oregon could be on upset alert.

However, Oregon should still secure this one to face the Austin region winner next week... if it doesn't implode again.

Atlanta Region: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (Host, -650 FanDuel)

Like Georgia, I'm not going into a long explanation here. This team is a wagon on offense, possessing arguably the strongest and deepest lineup in the nation. The pitching is still a concern for me, but it's nothing to worry me in the sense the Jackets won't get past this region.

Despite a -650 price, this is one where I threw into a parlay because it would take an act of God for somebody to upset them.

Lawrence Region: Arkansas Razorbacks (2-seed, +130 DraftKings)

This is one of the more interesting regions. Arkansas is the only non-host team favored in any region this weekend. Kansas had an incredible year winning the Big 12 championship and regular season, but there are some concerns for me on how it will fare in the postseason.

The Razorbacks aren't what they were last year - when they beat Kansas in their own region - but they have plenty of experience winning in the postseason under Dave Van Horn. We already know Gabe Gaeckle will go first on Friday against Missouri State. While Missouri State is no slouch, the Hogs should be able to edge this one out. That saves stellar ace, Hunter Dietz, for a likely 1-0 matchup.

Ultimately, I gave the nod to Arkansas because of the experience and better pitching staff. Either way, the winner has very little chance at Ga. Tech next week.

Tuscaloosa Region: Alabama Crimson Tide (Host, -145 FanDuel)

Alabama doesn't get the credit it deserves in my opinion, even after winning 18 SEC games. The Tide have three solid starting pitchers with enough bullpen options. Bama will definitely need them to get past a group like Oklahoma State who absolutely hits the cover off the ball (137 HR).

The offense hasn't been great this year, largely because of the down season preseason top three pick, Justin Lebron, is having. But, it's still a unit that can inflict damage. Lebron (.266 avg, 14 HR, 39 SB) is capable of heating up and carrying the team, so combine that with a few other contributors, it should be enough to win their region.

The only reason I went with them over a flashier OK State club is because the Cowboys have a bad habit of folding in the tournament every year. Despite having talented teams year after year, Oklahoma State hasn't made it out of a regional since 2019. It's possible things will be different this year, but in this format, it's a lot harder to get away with mistakes and no-shows.

Tallahassee Region: Florida State Seminoles (Host, -170 FanDuel)

I'm not betting FSU to win the region this year, though I think it will end up emerging. Once the 'Noles lost star slugger, Myles Bailey, for the year, it just seemed like the light went out for them. Luckily, they drew an easier lineup than most.

Without Bailey, they're missing really thump in the offense along with many competent weapons. Their secret sauce comes on the mound with a good rotation comprised of ACC pitcher of the Year Wes Mendes, Bryson Moore, and Trey Beard. Key reliever John Abraham is battling injuries though, and his status/effectiveness is in doubt.

This is a steep price (-170) for a team on upset alert Friday against my alma mater, St. John's. Moore will get the ball in that one with Mendes saved for Saturday's contest. Coastal Carolina is interesting at +210, but it has battled a lot of injuries and doesn't look like it has the same juice. While I wouldn't count it out, it seems like FSU has the best roster in the field.

The winner plays the winner of the Tuscaloosa Region.

Gainesville Region: Florida Gators (Host, -225 Hard Rock)

Like Texas, Florida was a preseason CWS pick. The draw isn't a layup with Miami and Troy in the mix, but it's more than winnable. The Gators finished the season red-hot led by a fierce 1-2 punch in SEC Pitcher of the Year Aidan King and Liam Peterson. Both should be first rounders the next two years.

Florida's offense is also hot at the right time with a lot of different dudes in the mix. That includes X-Factor, Caden McDonald, who is hitting .316 with six homers in 37 games. Miami and Troy aren't no slouches, but both will burn their aces when they matchup on Friday, whereas the Gators will save both King and Peterson for later.

A price of -225 is steep, but it's a solid leg in a parlay.

Hattiesburg Region: Southern Miss Golden Eagles (Host, -110 FanDuel)

Every year USM is one of the top mid-majors, stringing together 40+ wins. This year's team looks different without their dominant ace, JB Middleton, holding down the Friday night role. But the Golden Eagles have done just fine.

They have more than enough starting and bullpen depth to carry themselves to the supers. That combined with an offense that hits for good power and average make them a tough out this weekend. Still, they face a resurgent Jacksonville State program that won 46 games behind strong pitching and a relentless run game. Though Virginia has some sluggers like star AJ Gracia (projected 2026 first rounder), they don't have enough on the mound.

While Jax State is a bit of a sleeper, USM should have the fire power to get this done, making -110 a good bet.

Should USM prevail, it'll face the winner of the Gainesville region next week.

Los Angeles Region: UCLA Bruins (Host, -800 FanDuel)

The biggest favorite is unsurprisingly the No. 1 team. UCLA gets the easiest region on the board with Virginia Tech, Cal Poly, and Saint Mary's. It should be a swift victory for the team that won 51 games thus far.

The Bruins will be without their ace, Logan Reddeman, who hasn't pitched since mid-April because of shoulder fatigue. It shouldn't matter for this week, but should West Virginia advance, I think UCLA could be on upset alert.

I'll cover that more in a minute. As for -800, if you want to put that in a parleezy, feel free, though I don't know how much it will add for you.

Morgantown Region: West Virginia Mountaineers (Host, -105 DraftKings)

Morgantown Region: West Virginia Mountaineers (Host) -105 DraftKings

WVU drew a fun group with Wake Forest, Kentucky, and Binghamton. Wake and Kentucky will likely have to burn their aces in the Friday game, leaving much easier options for WVU to see in the Saturday 1-0 game.

What makes the Mountaineers dangerous is their elite starting rotation, which is near the top of the board in the entire tournament. Three starters with a sub 3.05 ERA and .227 OBA give them a chance to make a little run this year. Big 12 Pitcher of the Year in Maxx Yehl (2.16 ERA, 95 K:23 BB, 79.1 IP), Chansen Cole (3.04 ERA, 83 K:28 BB, 80 IP), and Ian Korn (2.57 ERA, 57 K:10 BB, 63 IP) might be enough to have them not only win the region, but challenge UCLA next week.

The Bruins have been great, but most of their offensive production has revolved around four bats. Their pitching is deep, but if Reddeman isn't right, that may create a problem. WVU isn't an offense-first team, but they steal a ton of bases (95) and have possibly the 2027 top pick in Gavin Kelly (.379 avg, 1.160 OPS, 13 HR).

That's one to look out for.

Auburn Region: Auburn Tigers (Host, -280 FanDuel)

While UCF and NC State can't be taken lightly, neither have deep enough pitching or hitting to overthrow a Tigers team that ranks third in the nation in ERA (3.45) and has seven starters hitting .300 or better.

Like WVU, they have three strong starter in Jake Marciano, Andreas Alvarez, and Alex Petrovic on top of a good bullpen. Being a team is productive and deep all-around is hard to beat, even in a short weekend.

The price of -280 is a fair leg in a parlay.

Lincoln Region: Ole Miss Rebels (2-seed, +170 FanDuel)

I covered Ole Miss in my last article, discussing it as one of the big sleepers in this tournament. What's done the Rebels in a lot in 2026 is inconsistency. Being inconsistent in this format creates challenges, but when they're good... they're good!

They have a pair of 20-homer dudes in Judd Utermark and Tristan Bissetta. Additionally, they have three strong starting pitchers in Hunter Elliott, Cade Townsend, and Taylor Rabe, along with good bullpen options. For a team with this high of a ceiling, +170 is a good bite.

They have a tough draw against Cole Carlon and ASU on Friday, but if they win, then they'll matchup with a Nebraska team that's relatively beatable.

It's difficult gauging the Cornhuskers since they play in the Big 10, but they're outside the Top 40 in WRC+ and ERA. On paper, they have good starters in Carson Jasa, Ty Horn, and Gavin Blachowicz and a competent offense. However, the schedule boosted their numbers in my opinion.

I wouldn't be surprised to see Nebraska get bounced this weekend.

Keep in mind, seven hosts got clipped in 2025 regionals, six in 2024, and seven in 2023. We're seeing anywhere from four to eight hosts on average losing during opening weekend. Upsets happen, so don't be afraid to take a shot.