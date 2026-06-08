Fractures to the first rib as relatively rare in sports, but, oddly enough, this is the second time Judge has experienced the injury. However, determining a precedent for how long Judge could be sidelined is impossible. In 2020, Judge was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right first rib during spring training. He was shut down for two weeks

Given the rib's proximity to the area, it is easy to see why some feared Judge's injury might be some type of thoracic outlet syndrome. Fortunately, consultations with multiple experts helped rule out the condition and pinpointed the problem as a fracture believed to have occurred when Judge made a diving attempt in the outfield.

The rib cage is comprises 12 pairs of ribs, the sternum and the 12 thoracic vertebrae of the spine. The ribs are most often associated with the chest, as the bones surround the internal organs and expand and contract with breathing. However, the first rib isn't located in the chest, but sits closer to the shoulder, just below the collarbone. The bone has several unique features, including an anchor point for muscles of the neck. The first rib also helps form the thoracic outlet, a passageway for nerves and blood vessels.

The Yankees will be without their MVP for an extended stretch after the slugger was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his rib. The team will allow him to rest for the next four to six weeks before he will be reevaluated.

Aaron Judge

The Yankees will be without their MVP for an extended stretch after the slugger was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his rib. The team will allow him to rest for the next four to six weeks before he will be reevaluated.

The rib cage is comprises 12 pairs of ribs, the sternum and the 12 thoracic vertebrae of the spine. The ribs are most often associated with the chest, as the bones surround the internal organs and expand and contract with breathing. However, the first rib isn't located in the chest, but sits closer to the shoulder, just below the collarbone. The bone has several unique features, including an anchor point for muscles of the neck. The first rib also helps form the thoracic outlet, a passageway for nerves and blood vessels.

Given the rib's proximity to the area, it is easy to see why some feared Judge's injury might be some type of thoracic outlet syndrome. Fortunately, consultations with multiple experts helped rule out the condition and pinpointed the problem as a fracture believed to have occurred when Judge made a diving attempt in the outfield.

Fractures to the first rib as relatively rare in sports, but, oddly enough, this is the second time Judge has experienced the injury. However, determining a precedent for how long Judge could be sidelined is impossible. In 2020, Judge was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right first rib during spring training. He was shut down for two weeks and was slated to be reevaluated. However, the COVID pandemic began, delaying the start of the season and depriving the public of an accurate timeline for his recovery.

The team is optimistic that he will return this season, but the initial timeline seems fluid, and it wouldn't be shocking to see his absence extend beyond six weeks. Judge likely will be eased back into swinging once it has been determined the rib is adequately healed and he may need extra time to round back into form and reduce the risk of a soft tissue injury. Fantasy managers have no other choice but to remain patient here and hope the bone heals smoothly. Spencer Jones got the first crack at right field with Jose Caballero getting the call on Sunday.

Jac Caglianone, Salvador Perez, and Bobby Witt

The Royals suffered a trifecta of injuries over the weekend, taking some punch out of their batting order. It started Friday when both Caglianone and Perez were injured. Perez's injury occurred after he was stuck on the right thumb by a wild pitch. The impact cracked his fingernail, but testing ruled out a fracture. Swelling in the area prevented him playing Saturday and Sunday. Perez has dealt with a plethora of injuries to this thumb during his career, including a fracture in 2017 and ligament sprain that required surgery during the 2022 season.

Caglianone was limited for most of the weekend after awkwardly colliding with the right field wall on Friday. He started Saturday's game but was removed due to soreness in the area and then did not suit up Sunday. Both players are hopeful they can return following Monday's scheduled off day.

Unfortunately, the hits kept coming, as Witt was removed from Sunday's win over the Twins with right knee soreness. It is unclear what is causing the soreness, but look for Witt to undergo further testing Monday.

Stay up to date on who is in and who is out with RotoWire's MLB Injury Report!

Check Swings

Elly De La Cruz: Following up on last week's report , De La Cruz did suffer a hamstring strain and is slated to miss at least two weeks recovering. He did have a follow-up MRI moved up several days, suggesting he is progressing nicely. Even with the good news, expect the Reds to take a conservative approach with De La Cruz's care to ensure the speedster is sufficiently recovered before he returns to action.

Konnor Griffin: The Pirates have adjusted the expected return date of their rookie shortstop and believe he will miss more than the 10-day minimum as they take a "more relaxed timeline" in his recovery from a forearm strain. The situation is comparable to that of Wyatt Langford who suffered a similar injury earlier in the season. It was originally believed Langford would bounce back quickly, but he aggravated the injury and ultimately missed more than six weeks. The cautious approach by Pittsburgh should help reduce the chances of a setback and hopefully allow Griffin to return quicker than Langford.

Michael Harris: The Braves outfielder did not start over the weekend due to lingering tightness in his back. However, he was able to pinch hit Sunday, delivering a three-run double to secure Atlanta the win. Harris remained in the game, a good sign that he will be back in the starting lineup moving forward. An occasional day off should be expected for the foreseeable future, but it appears Harris will be fine.

Jorge Polanco: Polanco's rehab assignment was cut short due to lingering pain in his left ankle. The veteran infielder was initially placed on the IL with a right wrist contusion but had also missed time with left Achilles bursitis. While the wrist issue appears to have healed, the Achilles remains a concern and may need additional treatment. He remains without a definitive return date.

Austin Wells: Wells joined Judge on the IL with what the team is calling cervical headaches. It seems like Wells is dealing with cervicogenic headaches, a headache that is referred by an issue in the neck, like a strain or disc problem. Determining the root of this problem will be key to ensuring the injury is appropriately treated. Hopefully this is a mild soft tissue injury and will resolve in the minimum amount of time. In the meantime, Ali Sanchez and J.C. Escarra will split New York's catching duties.