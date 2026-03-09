Though the calculation is scientific, the number it spits out is not meant to be. Numerous factors need to be taken into account when considering ADP such as league format, keeper/dynasty vs. re-draft, and the state of your current team when evaluating a certain player. All ADP is meant to show is the average spot that players have been drafted so you can get a better feel of the range that a player might go on

While a player's ADP does not guarantee that's where he'll be taken in your draft, it's a great guideline to get an understanding of the range that players will fall on your draft day. That can help owners decide whether to reach on a certain player they really want or to know they can wait. ADP is just one part of RotoWire's stellar fantasy baseball draft assistant that can help you make more informed decisions on the big day.

What ADP Means in Fantasy Baseball

ADP is the measurement and average of where a fantasy baseball player was selected in thousands of different drafts across the internet. This includes real drafts and fantasy baseball mock drafts that take place on sites like ESPN, Yahoo, CBS and others.

Though the calculation is scientific, the number it spits out is not meant to be. Numerous factors need to be taken into account when considering ADP such as league format, keeper/dynasty vs. re-draft, and the state of your current team when evaluating a certain player. All ADP is meant to show is the average spot that players have been drafted so you can get a better feel of the range that a player might go on draft day.

How Average Draft Position Is Calculated

There are thousands of mock drafts and real drafts done online over the course of a fantasy baseball offseason. Those sites pull in data of where players were selected in snake drafts and then average them out to produce an ADP. This, of course, also means that players' ADP is always changing as more drafts are completed. That's important context to understand, so managers can also see whose ADP is rising and whose is falling as they get closer to their own draft day.

For example, if Aaron Judge was selected second overall in 10 drafts and third overall in 10 drafts, his ADP would be 2.5. That's obviously a scaled down version of how ADP is calculated, but is how the calculation over thousands of drafts is done.

Why ADP Matters on Draft Day for Fantasy Baseball

There are many tools in RotoWire's fantasy baseball draft kit that will help on draft day. Many of them are subjective, albeit coming from some of the industry's top fantasy baseball experts. But ADP is one of the few that is entirely factual and based solely on numbers. Again, while it doesn't guarantee anything, it will help players get a feel for where they can expect certain players to be drafted.

For example, if you've got the 42nd overall pick in a draft and won't pick again until 57th, looking at the ADP of players in the mid-40s gives you an idea of who you'll need to reach for if you really want them on your team. Based on ADP, that player isn't making it until 57 in most scenarios. It can help you map out your perfect draft, which players you want to target, and when to target them.

Limitations and Common Misuses of ADP

ADP can give fantasy baseball managers a good idea of where players will be drafted. But there are no guarantees. A player with an ADP of 21.4 could be drafted 11th overall or fall to 35th overall. That's why it's important to use ADP as a guide for what could happen, and to consider 5-10 picks before and after the ADP as a range of where a player may go.

Don't use ADP as gospel for the exact same reason. If a player has an ADP of 28, it's fine if you really like him and want to use your 24th pick on him. This becomes especially important to remember later in drafts when managers start keying in on certain categories and stats based on what their team looks like.

How to Use ADP Effectively in Your Draft Strategy

Using ADP is one of the tools that will help fantasy managers get a better feel for what their opponents may do on draft day. But it's important to remember that it's just one tool. You'll want to consider RotoWire's MLB projections and stay up to date on fantasy baseball news so you can make the smartest draft decisions possible.

As your team takes form, ADP will matter less. Still, keep it in the back of your mind and always check it with the draft assistant so you have a feel for where players might be drafted, especially if it's a player you want to target at some point in the draft.