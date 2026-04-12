The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Nick Kurtz would have been an "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

This is our weekly look at American League free agents. We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Nick Kurtz would have been an "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

If there is a player that was not discussed in the article that you would like to know about, feel free to ask about the player in the comments or on our Discord.

Starting Pitcher

Spencer Arrighetti, Astros: The Houston staff has been taking a beating lately, and not on the scoreboard. Hunter Brown and Cristian Javier both landed on the IL over the last week, and Tatsuya Imai underwent testing this weekend to make sure he was only dealing with a tired arm, and not something more serious, as he adjust to a North American schedule. That leaves at least two gaping holes in the rotation, and Arrighetti seems almost certain to fill one of them after posting a 1.26 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB through his first three starts and 14.1 innings for Triple-A Sugar Land. He last pitched Thursday, so a cushy season debut Tuesday at home against the Rockies seems likely, and depending on how Houston juggles things, he could even get a two-start week with another home start against the Cards. Given his strikeout upside, favorable matchup(s) and the chances he'll get a month or more to establish himself, Arrighetti's worth jumping on early before waiting on him to actually take the mound. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team AL: $11

Joey Cantillo, Guardians: On this week's episode of "What Are Y'all Waiting For?" we have Cantillo, a 26-year-old southpaw with a 2.45 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 20:7 K:BB in 14.2 innings and a changeup with a near-50 percent whiff rate. He's still available in way too many shallower leagues (31 percent roster rate on Yahoo, 16.5 percent on ESPN), and this is a good period to take the plunge as he lines up for two starts, on the road in St. Louis and at home against the O's. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team AL: Rostered

J.T. Ginn, Athletics: Ginn held some mild buzz this spring on the promise of more velocity, and through his first 11 innings over four appearances (one start) this year that's held true, as he's averaging a career-high 94.9 mph with his two-seamer, up from 92.9 mph just two years ago. The right-hander's overall stuff isn't great, but with Luis Morales struggling to find the plate, Ginn's the next man up in the A's rotation, and he could have a longer leash than expected. A 3.27 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB don't hurt, either. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Steven Matz, Rays: Unlike an upside play like Cantillo, I don't blame fantasy GMs for shunning Matz in drafts given his track record, but it's fair to say he's defying expectations so far. Through three starts and 16 innings, the veteran lefty has delivered a 3.94 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB, thanks largely to a changeup that's produced a 41.7 percent whiff rate in the early going. His velocity's also down – he's averaging 93.0 mph with his sinker rather than his usual 94-95 mph – but there's been no suggestion that's anything but an early-season ramp-up. Matz could pumpkin (yeah, I'm turning it into a verb. Sue me) at any moment, but with pitchers dropping like pop flies all over the place this month, most teams will have to take a chance or two on guys like this to stay afloat, and he did post useful numbers last year as well between the Red Sox and Cards. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: Rostered

Keider Montero, Tigers: Called up to fill in for Justin Verlander, Montero looked OK in his first start and brilliant in his second, blanking the Marlins over six innings with a 7:1 K:BB. Verlander may only miss one more turn in the rotation though, and Montero isn't likely to dislodge Casey Mize, so view him purely as a short-term patch for your staff. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Cade Povich, Orioles: The 26-year-old southpaw appears to be the preferred choice to take the rotation spot vacated by Zach Eflin, and he'll make his first start of the year Sunday against the Giants. A good result could impact bids on him significantly, as Povich has always had some strikeout upside, and that was on full display in his first Triple-A start this year when he delivered an 8:0 K:BB in five innings, He also served up two homers though, and a 5.15 career ERA in the big leagues isn't wildly out of line considering his issues keeping the ball in the yard. Povich is a volatile option who's best used as a streamer or bench stash for deployment in soft matchups and friendly ballparks. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Noah Schultz, White Sox: The 26th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, Schultz is set to make his big-league debut Tuesday as the White Sox continue to add building blocks to their roster. The 22-year-old southpaw had a rough introduction to Triple-A in 2025, but he seems to have figured the level out to start the current campaign, posting a 1.29 ERA, 0.43 WHIP and 19:2 K:BB in 14 innings to earn his promotion. Schultz's upside is obvious, and it's hard to avoid Randy Johnson comps given his 6-10 frame and potentially plus-plus fastball and slider, but he's struggled to stay healthy in the minors and could have plenty of growing pains. (The Big Unit didn't really start to click until his mid-20s, after all.) Schultz does get a two-step to begin his career, lining up for a home start against the Rays and a road outing versus the A's, so it could become clear very quickly whether he's ready to make the jump. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team AL: $11

Jeffrey Springs, Athletics: After a couple lackluster seasons, Springs looks fully healthy again to begin 2026, and he has the results to prove it. After teasing a no-hitter against the Yankees in his last start, the 33-year-old lefty has a 1.47 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB through 18.1 innings while producing back-to-back quality starts. Springs doesn't have tremendous upside, but as he long as he can stay on the mound, he could have a higher floor than anticipated. He gets a two-start week as well, facing the Rangers and White Sox at home, making him one of the week's better streaming options. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: Rostered

Ryan Weathers, Yankees: Weathers is another guy inexplicably under-rostered. The former Marlin is coming off his best start yet for the Yankees, as he held the A's to one run over eight innings with a 7:0 K:BB, and through 16 innings he's delivered a 2.81 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB. Weathers has real upside if he can finally stay healthy and put everything together, and the 26-year-old southpaw also gets a two-step this week, at home against the Angels and Royals, which is hardly a scary gauntlet to run. Nab him now if you can. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team AL: Rostered

Others:

Cody Bolton, Astros 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Patrick Corbin, Blue Jays 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Luis Gil, Yankees 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Jesse Scholtens, Rays 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Two-start options, Mon-Sun

Via RotoWire's Probable Pitchers grid

Mike Burrows, Astros (at SEA, vs. STL)

Reid Detmers, Angels (at NYY, vs. SD)

Yusei Kikuchi, Angels (at NYY, vs. SD)

Bailey Ober, Twins (vs. BOS, vs. CIN)

Luis Severino, Athletics (vs. TEX, vs. CHW)

Relief Pitcher

Bryan Baker, Rays: A little clarity is beginning to form in the Tampa Bay bullpen, but only a little. Baker has the team's last two saves, and while he blew a chance Saturday, it came in a high-leverage spot in the eighth inning when he was pitching for a second straight day. The right-hander has a 7:1 K:BB through six innings, and while Griffin Jax is showing signs of turning things around and Edwin Uceta is closing in on activation from the IL, Baker is the clear top option for manager Kevin Cash right now. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Fernando Cruz, Yankees: The Yankees' closer job seems to be a bit cursed. Clay Holmes regressed in 2024, and Devin Williams was a disaster in 2025. Now it might be David Bednar's turn to fall victim, as he's stumbled out of the gates with a 5.40 ERA, 2.25 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB in 6.2 innings. He is 5-for-6 in converting save chances, but the blown save came in his most recent opportunity, and he's been tagged for runs in four of his last five appearances. We've seen this story from Bednar before too, as he was awful in 2024 and then lost his closer spot early last season with the Pirates, needing a stint in the minors to regain his form and restore his trade value. If that pattern repeats itself, Cruz could be the next man up in the ninth for New York. The righty's splitter is doing its thing, racking up a 62.5 percent whiff rate so far, and through 5.1 innings Cruz has a 1.69 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB, allowing just one hit. He's a priority stash if you like to get ahead of closer switches, rather than wait until they happen. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Others:

Jack Perkins, Athletics 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Until further notice (i.e. someone actually emerging from the pack), I'm parking the truly chaotic bullpen situations down here in the Others section. Assume anyone mentioned below is worth a No/No/$1 dart throw unless otherwise noted, and the most interesting options will be included in the sortable grid.

Athletics: Hogan Harris got the team's last save Thursday, but Elvis Alvarado worked the ninth Friday with a 4-0 lead. Scott Barlow has only had one bad performance in six appearances, and Luis Medina might be a dark horse to emerge as he actually has closer-like stuff with a 98.3 mph four-seamer, 97.9 mph two-seamer and a slider that's gotten a 50.0 percent whiff rate, although he's only thrown 17 of them so far.

Rangers: Tip of the fantasy cap to Skip Schumaker, who may have saved people a lot of FAAB dollars when he gave Cole Winn a save Wednesday after Jakob Junis has notched two in a row Monday and Tuesday. In fact, neither guy has pitched since, suggesting they're the top two options the manager has to protect late leads at the moment. Robert Garcia is also firmly in the high-leverage mix, but he seems to be more of a matchup option against the opposition's top lefty hitters. That could still get him a handful of save chances as the year progresses, but he's more valuable in SOLDS formats. If you want to be more aggressive on Junis I get it (try No/$2/$5 if you must), but I'm not convinced yet, as he doesn't have the track record or the kind of stuff that suggests he'll anything more than a fringe setup man.

Twins: Yeah, I got no idea. Minnesota relievers got four straight saves in a sweep over Detroit, and they went to four different guys – none of whom were Cole Sands or Taylor Rogers. Cody Laweryson at least had the decency to land on the IL afterward, but Eric Orze, Justin Topa and Kody Funderburk are all in the high-leverage mix too, even though none of them have classic high-leverage stuff. I put the over/under on saves for whoever ends up leading this bullpen at the end of the year at 9.5.

Catcher

Brandon Valenzuela, Blue Jays: The 25-year-old swatted his first big-league homer Friday, and Valenzuela's been splitting starts with Tyler Heineman instead of backing him up. With Alejandro Kirk likely not back until late May at best, that playing time and modest power potential give the rookie switch hitter some deep-league appeal. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Others:

Maverick Handley, Orioles 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Second Base

Sam Antonacci, White Sox: The other big promotion of the weekend for the ChiSox, Antonacci wasn't even on most people's radars this time last year, but after a big 2025 at Double-A and a sizzling spring he's been rocketing up prospect lists. The 23-year-old has an elite hit tool and strong on-base skills with some speed, so while he won't add much power to your lineup, he could move the needle is BA/OBP and SB in 5x5 roto, and maybe runs too if he winds up hitting near the top of the order. Antonacci has been playing left field at Triple-A Charlotte, and that's likely where he'll debut in place of Austin Hays. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Juan Brito, Guardians: With Gabriel Arias on the shelf, Brito is the next athletic Cleveland middle infielder to come off the assembly line. The 24-year-old switch hitter has hit the ground running since getting called up, going 5-for-14 with a couple doubles and a 2:1 BB:K, and his minor-league profile has flashed power, some speed, and some on-base skills without major strikeout issues. That latter asset puts him miles ahead of Arias, and if he keeps performing well, Brito may not give the starting job at second base back. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Tristan Gray, Twins: Surprising absolutely no one, Royce Lewis is injured again, although so far the Twins are saying it's only a knee sprain that will sideline him for a couple weeks. In his absence, Gray will likely work the strong side of a platoon at third base with Ryan Kreidler. Gray's bounced through four organizations since debuting for the Rays in 2023, but he posted respectable numbers at Triple-A Charlotte last year and has had a solid start to 2026 with Minnesota, batting .263 in 23 plate appearances with a homer and eight RBI. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Vaughn Grissom, Angels: The fact that the Red Sox gave up Chris Sale to get him hung around Grissom's neck like an albatross in Boston, but a fresh start with the Halos might be just what he needs. The 25-year-old second-generation player has a .287/.339/.407 with five homers and five steals in 64 games for Atlanta over his first two stints in the majors before the trade, and while staying healthy's been an issue, he raked on a rehab stint to begin 2026, although 36 plate appearances in the desert at Triple-A Salt Lake doesn't prove a whole lot. There's real upside here, and not much competition for playing time at the keystone, unless you consider Oswald Peraza or Adam Frazier real threats. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Others:

Tyler Fitzgerald, Blue Jays 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Zack Gelof, Athletics 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Michael Massey, Royals 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Daniel Schneemann, Guardians 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Shortstop

Javier Baez, Tigers: Parker Meadows' latest bout of bad luck – an outfield collision that left him with a concussion and a broken arm – has Detroit going back to Plan B in the outfield, which is healthy doses of Wenceel Perez in a corner and Baez in center field when he's not needed at shortstop. Baez thrived in that role in 2025, and he was already heating up before Meadows went down, racking up seven hits in his last four games with three doubles and a homer. The 33-year-old is always prone to swinging out of his cleats now and then, but his streakiness works both ways, and it may be working in your favor right now. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: Rostered

Others:

Taylor Walls, Rays 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Outfield

Nathan Lukes, Blue Jays: Toronto continues to hemorrhage players, with George Springer joining Addison Barger on the sidelined this weekend and creating some big voids in the OF/DH mix, and in the batting order. Lukes should be one of the main beneficiaries, and while he's had a rough start to the season by going 2-for-22 without an extra-base hit, the 31-year-old has proven to be a solid stick with consistent playing time. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Angel Martinez, Guardians: Martinez has emerged as Cleveland's top option in left field, thanks to a sizzling stretch that's seen him reel off four straight multi-hit performances with two doubles, a homer and three steals. The 24-year-old switch hitter has shown modest power-speed upside during his career, and he doesn't seem to be hitting the ball with significantly more authority than usual, but he's at least striking out less. This seems like more of a short-term play than someone who's likely to help you the next five months, but Martinez is too hot to ignore. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: Rostered

Wenceel Perez, Tigers: Called up after Meadows hit the IL, Perez has started two straight games and gone a rousing 0-for-7. He's got modest power upside and had gone yard twice in 10 games at Triple-A Toledo, plus a smidge of speed, but the 26-year-old doesn't offer much else and there's a reason he's essentially the 27th man for the Tigers. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Jesus Sanchez, Blue Jays: Sanchez was already pushing his way into a full-time role before Barger and Springer went down, but those injuries greatly simplified that decision for manager John Schneider. The 28-year-old is slashing .275/.341/.500 in 44 plate appearances with three doubles and two homers, and while he'll still sit on occasion against tough lefties, the Jays don't have any better options in an outfield corner right now. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: Rostered

Others:

Dustin Harris, White Sox 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Connor Joe, Mariners 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Ryan Kreidler, Twins 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Davis Schneider, Blue Jays 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Taylor Trammell, Astros 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1