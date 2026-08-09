The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Nick Kurtz would have been an "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

This is our weekly look at American League free agents. We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

The grid below allows readers to see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and what kind of bids they should command in a variety of formats. The grid, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook, which are already factored into the recommended bid. Nick Kurtz would have been an "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

If there is a player that was not discussed in the article that you would like to know about, feel free to ask about the player in the comments or on our Discord.

Starting Pitcher

Kade Anderson, Mariners: Seattle didn't completely clear a spot in the rotation for Anderson at the trade deadline, but Jerry DiPoto confirmed this week that it was a matter of when, not if, the southpaw would make his big-league debut this season, and that he would remain a starter. That might mean the M's go with a six-man rotation down the stretch, or they might just be waiting for Emerson Hancock to complete his regression (4.43 ERA over his last eight starts), but either way Anderson is a week or two away from getting the call. There's isn't much more that can be said about his time in Double-A – the 22-year-old has put together one of the greatest minor-league campaigns of the modern era with a 1.13 ERA, 0.65 WHIP and utterly absurd 128:12 K:BB through 87.2 innings. This could be your last chance to stash Anderson at a bargain price, while everyone else in your league is throwing money at the big names from the trade deadline or the top shortstop prospects that just debuted. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: $5

Cody Bradford, Rangers: Bradford made his first big-league start in nearly two years Wednesday and looked sharp, posting a 5:2 K:BB over 4.1 scoreless innings. The 28-year-old lefty threw 70 pitches, so he won't need much more stretching out, and with Jack Leiter potentially not ready to return until the end of the month, there's a window for Bradford to lock down a rotation spot. He's not a big name, but he put up very solid numbers prior to elbow surgery a couple summers ago and could provide some useful depth for your fantasy staff. He also gets a two-step this week, with road starts against the Angels and A's. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: $7

J.T. Ginn, Athletics: After missing a couple weeks due to a blister, Ginn returned to the mound Tuesday and produced a quality start in Great American Ball Park, one of the more hitter-friendly parks in MLB. The right-hander has had a quiet breakout for the Sacramento Exiles, and as a starter this season he's delivered a 3.41 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 101:49 K:BB in 108.1 innings. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team AL: Rostered

Foster Griffin, Guardians: The 31-year-old southpaw was a revelation for the Nationals this season after coming back to MLB from Japan, but Griffin was getting by on a deep, varied arsenal and an uncanny knack for setting up hitters that was born of years of frustration, study and adjustments. He was found money on a one-year deal, though, which explains why a pitching-needy team like the Nats would trade him away at the deadline. Griffin's first start for Cleveland didn't go well, but if any organization is set up to bolster his strengths, it's the Guardians. He's more floor than ceiling, though. 12-team Mixed: Rostered; 15-team Mixed: Rostered; 12-team AL: $15

Jackson Jobe, Tigers: Jobe's season debut Saturday went about as well as anyone could have hoped, as the 24-year-old righty was popping triple digits on the radar gun in his return from Tommy John surgery. The Tigers appeared to be trying to thread the needle at the trade deadline, dealing Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize but then calling up Max Clark to give the offense a boost as they try to stay in the playoff picture, but that plan basically hinges on Jobe finally living up to his potential after being the third overall pick in the 2021 draft. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team AL: $21

George Klassen, Angels: Speaking of Klassen, the 24-year-old righty made his first big-league start since April on Friday and showed the same old control issues, walking four batters in four innings. He still sits 96-97 mph with his fastball and has worked to make his changeup a useful offering to complement his nasty slider, but if he can't find the strike zone consistently, the quality of his arsenal won't matter much. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $3

Dean Kremer, Twins: Picked up from the Orioles at the trade deadline, Kremer looked solid in his first outing for the Twins on Wednesday, allowing one run over five innings with a 2:2 K:BB. The right-hander was flashing higher K upside to begin the season before suffering a strained quad that sidelined him until July, but he hasn't been able to find it again since returning. Given all their rotation injuries, the Twins will be happy if he can just take a regular turn without getting shelled. He gets two home starts this week, including a quick opportunity for a revenge game against the O's. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Daniel Lynch, Royals: Lynch hasn't worked as a starter since 2023, but after a few strong seasons as a reliever, Kansas City will stretch him back out and see if the improved results will translate. He tossed just 35 pitches in his first start of the year Friday, so it'll be a while before he's able to last long enough to qualify for a win, but he could be worth stashing in the hopes he gives you 5-6 weeks of solid production. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $3

Freddy Peralta, Rays: Peralta's time with the Mets was mostly a disaster, but the culprit likely isn't what you think. For years, the right-hander has lived at the top of the zone with a 93-94 mph fastball while mixing in just enough changeups and curveballs to keep hitters off balance. That fastball played up thanks to elite extension, however – he ranked in the 88th percentile as recently as 2023 with 6.9 inches, and his extension was seven inches or better prior to that. He began to shorten up his delivery a bit the last couple years though, and in 2026 his extension has cratered to 6.5 inches (53rd percentile). That extra fraction of a second reaction time for hitters has made a world of difference. I have to think the Rays have already identified the issue, but whether that's something they can fix in-season is another question. If they can, the guy who posted a 3.19 ERA the prior two seasons – as opposed to his 5.37 ERA in 2026 – should still be in there somewhere, but his first start for Tampa on Tuesday wasn't encouraging. 12-team Mixed: Rostered; 15-team Mixed: Rostered; 12-team AL: $15

Cade Povich, Orioles: Called back up Tuesday for his first big-league start since May, Povich dialed up six scoreless innings with a 7:1 K:BB against the Angels. The quality of the opposition needs to be taken into account, and the left-hander could just be keeping a rotation spot warm for Chris Bassitt, but Brandon Young is also showing signs of fading. Povich may only need to pitch better than Young to stick around at the back of the rotation. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Max Scherzer, Blue Jays: The future Hall of Famer moved past Walter Johnson into the all-time top 10 in strikeouts Saturday, and it's possible Scherzer still has a little something left in the tank. In three outings since coming off the IL in late July, he's produced a 2.57 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB over 14 innings. He hasn't been even semi-consistently useful since 2024, but that's as much due to a litany of injuries as it is his age. If Scherzer can stay on the mound down the stretch, he might just keep supplying solid innings. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Others:

Drew Anderson, Tigers 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Two-start options, Mon-Sun

Via RotoWire's Probable Pitchers grid

Noah Cameron, Royals (at LAD, at LAA)

Jacob Lopez, Athletics (vs. TB, vs. TEX)

Patrick Sandoval, Red Sox (at TOR, at PIT)

Jameson Taillon, Blue Jays (vs. BOS, vs. NYY)

Ryan Weathers, Yankees (vs. SEA, at TOR)

Hayden Wesneski, Astros (at SF, vs. SEA)

Relief Pitcher

Ben Joyce, Angels: Kirby Yates and Ryan Zeferjahn are gone, so the closer role for the Halos is wide open again. Joyce is back from the IL as the perennial Closer in Waiting, and he's still consistently topping 100 mph on the radar gun, but that heat has yet to translate into consistent results in the majors. He's the most likely option for saves, but it's far from a lock Joyce claims the job. Lefty Samy Natera has been the team's best reliever for the last month and Jose Fermin got the save Friday while Joyce worked the eighth inning in his second appearance of the year. This could be a muddled committee once again for the final weeks of the season. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Tanner McDougal / Hagen Smith, White Sox: The White Sox have gone in on an old-school development program for their top pitching prospects. First Garrett Crochet, then Grant Taylor, got their feet wet in the big-league bullpen, and now Smith and McDougal are following the same path. McDougal got converted to a relief role at Triple-A Charlotte after returning from a forearm strain in July, and over his last 12.2 innings he produced a 17:8 K:BB, 4.26 ERA and 1.34 WHIP. Of the two, the right-hander might be better suited to a high-leverage relief role in the long run given his high-90s fastball and plus slider (56.9 percent whiff rate at Charlotte this season), but his curveball can also be nasty and he's working on a changeup and sweeper, so Chicago likely hasn't given up on the idea of him starting. Smith has been more effective in relief in a smaller sample at Triple-A, posting a 10:4 K:BB in 6.1 innings since the All-Star break with a 1.42 ERA and 0.95 WHIP, but he has the same control concerns and fastball-slider combo from the port side. Both guys should be viewed as potential high-K relief options in the short term, and keeper stashes in case they blossom in rotation roles next season. Both – 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Nate Pearson, Royals: Pearson finally becoming a closer might be the wildest thing to happen in 2026. The 29-year-old righty is a long way from his top prospect days with Toronto, and the Cubs and Astros have taken looks at him since before moving on, but Pearson still sits 97-98 mph with his fastball. He's never found a reliable second pitch, but his curveball – which he's used almost exclusively against left-handed batters – has shown some whiff potential this year. Alex Lange has already flamed out as Kansas City's closer and Steven Cruz isn't the answer, so it looks like Pearson might get a shot. He hasn't allowed a run in more than a month, but a 6:5 K:BB over his last 8.2 innings isn't exactly encouraging. If you're scrounging for saves, though, he's worth a dart throw. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Others:

Kody Funderburk, Twins 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Seth Johnson, Athletics 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Erik Miller, Red Sox 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Drew Sommers, Tigers 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Catcher

Liam Hicks, Rays: You can make a solid argument that Hicks was the best hitter to come over from the NL at the trade deadline, even before you factor in positional scarcity. The 27-year-old was having a breakout campaign for the Marlins prior to a bit of intrastate commerce with the Rays, and he's already gone yard once in four games for his new squad after slashing .282/.363/.432 with 14 long balls in 101 games for Miami while bouncing between catcher, first base and DH. Tampa Bay mainly needs him to catch, but he did play 1B in one of those four contests. Hicks is also moving to a home ballpark that has been better for left-handed power this season – Tropicana Field has historically been even worse in that category that loanDepot Park, but whether it's due to a small-sample fluke or the post-Hurricane Milton repairs, the Trop has been about average for lefty sluggers in 2026. All that said, Hicks' power spike has been carried by a 20.4 percent Pull Air rate and exceptional contact rate, not from impressive exit velocities or hard-hit rates, so he'll need that to not be a small-sample fluke to keep slugging. 12-team Mixed: Rostered; 15-team Mixed: Rostered; 12-team AL: $35

Edgar Quero, White Sox: The Pale Hose just can't keep a catcher healthy. Kyle Teel's back on the shelf, and now Joey Bart has joined him, so Quero's been called back up to split playing time with Drew Romo. Romo's .474 OPS on the year isn't exactly a roadblock, but Quero's defensive issues certainly are, and he wasn't tearing the cover off the ball at Triple-A (.594 OPS and just one homer in 67 PAs). 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

First Base

Nathaniel Lowe, Guardians: Lowe's become a journeyman the last few years, so getting traded at the deadline was hardly a surprise. The 31-year-old was viewed by the Guardians as an upgrade over Kyle Manzardo in the strong-side platoon role at first base, though, and he's looked the part in his first three games for his new squad, going 4-for-12 with a double, a homer and five RBI. Without an everyday role and with only modest power, his value might actually have declined a bit in mixed formats with the move from Cincinnati, but he'll still have value in AL-only leagues. 12-team Mixed: Rostered; 15-team Mixed: Rostered; 12-team AL: $15

Nick Sogard, Red Sox: Sogard appears to be the top option for Boston at the keystone right now, and since rejoining the big-league roster he's hit .286 (10-for-35) with three doubles, an RBI and eight runs. The veteran utility player has a smidge of steals potential and has generally produced a solid batting average in the majors, but he could also cool down and fade back to the bench in a hiccup. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Second Base

Brendan Donovan, Mariners: Activated from the IL on Tuesday, Donovan immediately reclaimed his starting job at third base, but he's gone just 2-for-13 with three strikeouts in four games. Prior to suffering a severe groin strain in mid-May, the 29-year-old has been delivering his usual level of offense with a .274/.386/.452 slash line and three homers in 25 contests, so he likely just needs to shake the rust off before getting back into form. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team AL: $21

Luis Garcia, Yankees: One of the other intriguing bats to come to the AL at the trade deadline, Garcia was having a breakout season with the Nationals and now gets to aim for Yankee Stadium's short porch – reaching it in his debut in pinstripes Monday. Like Lowe, Garcia won't play much against left-handed pitching, but his ceiling is much higher even in that strong-side platoon role. The 26-year-old has already set new career highs in homer (24) and RBI (78) to go along with a .282/.315/.556 slash line, and while his 18.9 percent Pull Air rate isn't elite, it is comparable to Ben Rice's 19.8 percent. 12-team Mixed: Rostered; 15-team Mixed: Rostered; 12-team AL: $35

Third Base

Josh Smith, Blue Jays: Picked up from the Rangers in a minor deadline deal, Smith lands in the perfect organization to rehabilitate his fantasy appeal. The 29-year-old utility player fumbled his chance to prove he could handle the starting job at second base early in 2026, but he still delivered double-digit homers and steals each of the prior two seasons while playing nearly every day and bouncing around the diamond. Smith has mainly been used at third base against right-handed pitching by Toronto, but those starts came while Kazuma Okamoto was needed at first base. With Vladimir Guerrero back in the lineup, Smith will be freed up to show his defensive versatility again, and in five games for his new team he's already got one homer and one steal. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Shortstop

Franklin Arias, Red Sox: As recently as two weeks ago, I was dismissing the idea that Arias would make his MLB debut this season. I'm still skeptical, but his path looks a lot clearer than it did in July. For one thing, he's no longer a 20-year-old raking at Double-A – now he's a 20-year-old raking at Triple-A, hitting safely in nine straight games while batting .385 (15-for-39) with three doubles, three homers and a 5:7 BB:K. For another, the Red Sox are still very much in the playoff hunt, and still very much in need of middle-infield help after Curtis Mead broke his wrist and they otherwise came up empty at the trade deadline. In a wide-open AL, Boston may decide going for it in 2026 is worth more than preserving Arias' rookie status for 2027. They're very different players, but at least in terms of the situation, the comparison that comes to mind is Miguel Cabrera with the 2003 Marlins, who jumped straight from Double-A as a 20-year-old to help them for the stretch run and playoffs. That worked out pretty well. (Wait, that team switched managers midseason too. Hmm....) Arias is still just a stash, and it's not like there aren't elite young shortstops actually in the majors to target this week, but keep him in mind if you whiff on the likes of Lombard and Culpepper. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $3

Kaelen Culpepper, Twins: Minnesota's been keeping shortstop warm for Culpepper most of the season, and after sort of deciding they were going for it at the trade deadline by adding Dean Kremer and some bullpen reinforcements, the 23-year-old got the call. Culpepper homered in his big-league debut, and over 74 games for Triple-A St. Paul he's slugged 14 long balls with 17 steals, albeit with a good-but-not-great .271/.367/.478 slash line. He's too selective right now – he had a 77th percentile contact rate in the zone at Triple-A, but a 17th percentile zone swing rate – but that will hopefully improve with experience as he learns to trust his hit tool against top-level pitching. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team AL: $21

Angel Genao, Guardians: Cleveland's also aiming for the playoffs, and also not giving a fig about Genao's Rookie of the Year chances in 2027. (If you want, you can read something into the chances of there even being a season in 2027 based in all these 'too early' promotions, but I wouldn't recommend falling down that rabbit hole.) The 22-year-old has started four straight games since getting the call, splitting his time between second base and third base, and he's gone 7-for-16 (.438) with a homer. That's a continuation of the tear Genao was on at Triple-A to earn his promotion, as since the beginning of July he'd produced a .381/.479/.567 slash line in 25 contests with four homers, five steals and more walks than strikeouts (19:16 BB:K). The fact that the Guardians haven't installed him at shortstop in place of Brayan Rocchio is a little concerning for his playing-time projection, as Jose Ramirez and Travis Bazzana aren't going to the bench, but it's working out so far. If Genao keeps swinging a hot bat, Stephen Vogt will find a spot for him in the lineup. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team AL: $15

George Lombard, Yankees: The 21-year-old has been viewed as the jewel of the Yankees' farm system the last couple years and was untouchable in trade talks (even for Tarik Skubal, if you listen to the post-deadline scuttlebutt), and Lombard has rewarded that faith from the organization since making his big-league debut Tuesday, going 5-for-13 (.385) with two homers. The Yankees need a shortstop thanks to Anthony Volpe's regression, and Lombard's got the glove to handle the job even if he doesn't hit much, but that may not be an issue – since returning from the IL at Triple-A in mid-July, he'd compiled a .393/.507/.714 slash line in 16 games to earn his promotion. Of the three big-time shortstop prospects called up this week in the AL, Lombard has the highest ceiling, and a playing-time floor at least as secure as Culpepper. 12-team Mixed: $11; 15-team Mixed: $21; 12-team AL: $35

Zach McKinstry, Tigers: Injuries have left Detroit scrambling for a right fielder, and McKinstry's stepped up over the last few weeks, slashing .367/.446/.531 over his last 16 games with six doubles, a triple, five RBI and nine runs. The 31-year-old utility player has had a tough season overall, but McKinstry supplied double-digit homers and steals in 2025 with a career-high .771 OPS. A prolonged hot stretch to close out the current campaign is entirely plausible. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: Rostered

Andruw Monasterio, Red Sox: The biggest obstacle to a promotion for Arias might be the fact that Monasterio won't stop raking. The 29-year-old infielder has hit safely in 10 straight games, and over his last 20 big-league contests dating back to July 11 he boasts a .397/.476/.662 slash line with 13 extra-base hits (10 doubles, a triple and two homers), 12 runs and 18 RBI. That pace can't last, and if Boston does decide to start Arias' clock they could always slide Monasterio from shortstop to second base. Of course, a team that had gone 18-4 since the All-Star break doesn't have a lot of reasons to shake up the lineup, either. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team AL: Rostered

Others:

Carson Williams, Rays 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Outfield

Brett Bateman, Blue Jays: No team seems to do a better job of finding useful depth pieces than the Jays. Bateman was picked up from the Cubs as part of the Kevin Gausman trade, and after just two games at Triple-A Buffalo he got the call to help fill the hole in center field left by the Daulton Varsho deal. Bateman made an immediate impact with a double and two walks in his MLB debut, and it looks like he'll get a chance to handle the strong side of a platoon with Myles Straw. Bateman offers almost no power, but he can make contact, draw a walk and swipe a bag while playing solid defense. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Brenton Doyle, White Sox: Another victim of the altitude monster, Doyle was a fantasy darling in 2024 thanks to massive numbers at Coors Field but has seen his production crater since, as his road splits remained abysmal while his home splits couldn't compensate. It looks like midnight has chimed for Tristan Peters though and his carriage has turned back into a pumpkin banana, so Doyle's defensive reputation could earn him consistent playing time in center field. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Kyle Isbel, Royals: Out since early June due to plantar fasciitis, Isbel returned Tuesday and slotted back in as Kansas City's center fielder, going 2-for-14 with minimal production since his activation from the IL. The 29-year-old will occasionally flash some upside at the plate, but for the most part he's simply a guy who will stumble into the occasional counting stat. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Heliot Ramos, Yankees: After back-to-back 20-homer seasons for the Giants, Ramos had trouble staying healthy this season and wound up being expendable despite still having three years of team control. The 26-year-old hits the ball hard and rarely pulls it – he's had an Oppo Air rate higher than a Pull Air rate every season since 2023 – so he might be a solid fit for Yankee Stadium, but he's a supporting member of an offense and not a star. 12-team Mixed: Rostered; 15-team Mixed: Rostered; 12-team AL: $21

Taylor Trammell, Astros: Trammell has slugged his way back into a starting spot in Houston's outfield, going yard four times in the last 11 games while batting .257 (9-for-35) and reducing his strikeout rate to 18.2 percent – not bad for a guy with a career rate of 33.8 percent in the majors. If the 28-year-old can keep making that kind of contact, his tools will finally begin to play regularly, but his track record says regression will be coming soon enough. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Others:

Christian Franklin, Orioles 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Jake Meyers, Astros 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Eli White, Red Sox 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Designated Hitter

Moises Ballesteros, Angels: Ballesteros qualifies only at DH/Ut in most formats right now, but he's one game at catcher away from reaching 10 on the season, and the Angels may just give him enough time behind the plate the rest of the way to keep that eligibility in 2027. The 22-year-old's had a tough year at the plate too, both in the majors and at Triple-A, but his inconsistent usage by the Cubs was likely a factor there. A look back to 2025, when he slashed .318/.385/.474 at Triple-A Iowa with 13 homers in 114 games, highlights his upside, and the Halos have nothing to lose by giving him a steady gig and seeing what he can do. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team AL: $11

Masataka Yoshida, Red Sox: Prior to missing Saturday's game due to a bug going around Boston's locker room, Yoshida had worked his way back into a regular spot in the lineup. Over 20 games since the All-Star break, he's delivered a .297/.352/.453 slash line with four doubles, two homers, 10 RBI and 11 runs. Yoshida will still get platooned against lefties, but the Red Sox face seven straight RHP this week, and while they do line up to get two southpaws in six games next week, they're both guys who could get early hooks. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: Rostered